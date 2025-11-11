Finding stillness in Rosendal

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

Henri, as comfortable guiding guests as posing for a photo, at the Holkrans sandstone cave with the Free State stretching endlessly beneath the late afternoon light.

It began as a detour. Seven years ago, I stopped in Rosendal for lunch on my way to Lesotho, a brief pause on a long drive. Yet something about this small Free State town pressed itself into memory. The single tarred street. The sandstone houses holding the day’s warmth. The way strangers spoke as though they already knew you. I left, but the place stayed with me. Quiet, persistent, unresolved.

This year, I went back. Not for a stopover, but to stay; to listen again to what Rosendal had whispered the first time.

Arrive in Rosendal — Friday 4pm

The drive from Johannesburg unwinds easily. Golden grasslands, towering silos, the horizon shifting in slow rhythm. When I reached The Black Swan, its dark-painted walls caught the afternoon light like a quiet greeting. Inside, open-plan spaces flowed into one another, anchored by a wood-burning stove that promised warmth against the cool Free State breeze. I dropped my bags, took a slow breath of the stillness and stepped back outside, drawn by the promise of the fading light.

Warm dusk light settles on The Black Swan, Rosendal. (Ryan Enslin)

Find The Black Swan on Van der Merwe Street, or call 082-493-7711.

Sunset at Holkrans with Henri

Henri arrived some time before sunset, a man with the kind of calm that comes from belonging to a landscape. I was travelling in the BMW X3 20d for my trip to Rosendal — solid, sure-footed and ready for any farm road. If you have some 4x4 experience and traction control, it’s worth driving yourself; the route to Holkrans adds a satisfying sense of adventure to an already remarkable outing. Otherwise, Henri will drive you there in his own vehicle and bring you back afterwards. The view was infinite, a sea of sandstone and shadow, the light folding itself into the Witteberg Mountains.

The BMW X3 rests after tackling Rosendal’s rugged farm roads toward Holkrans at sunset. (Ryan Enslin)

When the sun slipped behind the ridge, the silence was absolute. For a moment, it felt as though time itself had taken a breath.

Holkrans Sunset Hike: R400 per person, snack basket R600 per couple. Contact Henri: 083 865 1508.

Evening at the Service Station Wine Bar

Back in town, I showered and changed, wandering across the main road to the Service Station Wine Bar, the heartbeat of the village. Locals gathered around small tables, laughter spilling like the wine itself, and drew me into talk that drifted from farming to art to the latest on Liela’s waterproofing project at the Handelshuis. I felt like I had come home.

The Service Station Wine Bar brims with small discoveries, and the best ones share your table. (Ryan Enslin)

The place wears its history lightly: the old mechanics pit now a wine cellar, the space dotted with pieces from the Free State Design Company that echo creativity from this often-forgotten province.

Find the wine bar on the main road, open Friday to Sunday (happy hour 5pm–6pm, Sundays 3pm–4pm).

Dinner at Kasi Pizza, Mautse

A short drive across the main road into town leads to Mautse and Kasi Pizza, where Makatleho Maseko pulls wood-fired perfection from her oven. As I waited for my order, we chatted about how she started the business in 2022, winning local competitions and hearts along the way. Her hands moved with the ease of someone shaping more than dough; she was shaping a dream.

I ate my pizza in Mautse, the air scented with smoke and laughter. It’s impossible not to feel that something good is growing here.

Find Kasi Pizza at House 124, Mautse. Orders: 079-411-7009.

Morning coffee at MoCo

Saturday morning arrived washed in sunlight and the sound of bird calls as the wind stirred through distant trees. Outside ark. contemporary, Mo and his wife were already at their MoCo Coffee espresso bike, serving coffee and stories in equal measure. Their flat white could hold its own in any city, but what lingers is how they came to be in Rosendal. Everyone here, it seems, has a story of arrival that turned into staying.

Find Mo on Saturdays and Sundays from 9am-12pm at 342 Kriek Street. Contact Mo: 081-346-9707.

Brunch at Rosendal Handelshuis

Further into town, Rosendal Handelshuis hums with weekend chatter and the smell of waffles, their speciality. Having met her the night before, Liela, the owner, greeted me with a laugh and a menu that reads like a love letter to comfort: Eggs Benedict on a waffle, homemade ginger beer and sweet options that tempt without apology.

Eggs Benedict on a waffle at Rosendal Handelshuis — comfort elevated, indulgence reimagined in Free State style, (Ryan Enslin)

Liela has that rare way of making you feel instantly at home, with equal parts warmth and wit. Our paths crossed often during my stay, conversations picking up wherever we happened to meet around town. I left with a bottle of Cherry Chilli Sauce from her deli, regretting I hadn’t taken two.

Find Liela at the corner of Hertzog and Church Streets. Call 064-813-4933.

Art and community

Back at ark. contemporary, I wandered through the light-filled gallery that pays homage to local artists, including Grietjie Lee, Louis Olivier, Stella Olivier and Wessel van Huyssteen. Each piece felt like an echo of the land; its sparseness, its texture, its quiet insistence.

Past the Groot Kerk, Stella’s studio was a world of charcoal and photography, fleeting moments caught before they vanished. Her husband Louis, also an artist who has worked with William Kentridge, now sculpts in an adjacent space, bronze and shadow meeting in conversation. Art in Rosendal isn’t an escape from isolation, but an expression of belonging within it.

Artist Stella Olivier finds quiet focus amid warmth and light in her Rosendal studio. (Ryan Enslin)

Find ark. contemporary at the corner of Kriek and Van der Merwe Streets, open Thursday to Sunday, or call 079-587-6282.

Saturday tennis tradition

By afternoon, the sound of rackets and laughter drifted across town. Social tennis at the Rosendal Tennis Club isn’t about winning; it’s about gathering. Farmers, artists, travellers. Everyone plays and everyone stays for the banter that follows.

Saturdays from 2pm. Contact Peter: 082-818-2461.

Departure

After 24 hours, Rosendal had altered my pace. The world outside might measure time in deadlines and distance; here, it’s counted in cups of coffee, slow sunsets, and names remembered. Only four hours from Johannesburg, yet it feels like another rhythm entirely.

Driving away, I realised I hadn’t just revisited Rosendal, I’d remembered a quieter version of myself. You don’t come here to escape life. You come to notice it again.