A new reason to visit ancient Cairo

Share current article via Email Share current article via Facebook Share current article via Twitter Share current article via LinkedIn

From the timeless gaze of the pyramids to the energy of its streets, Cairo is a city that never stands still.

As a city, Cairo doesn’t so much lay out the welcome mat as beat you over the head with it. While an early-morning walk along the riverside corniche will impress you with the serene waters of the Nile and feluccas drifting lazily downstream, come midday the streets are a cacophony of life. But as the city throws open the doors — at last, after a 10-year delay — to the Grand Egyptian Museum, there’s never been a better time to look beyond the cut and thrust of Cairo life and peel back the layers of a city and landscape that stretches back millennia.

Grand Egyptian Museum

The Grand Egyptian Museum is Egypt’s long-awaited showpiece: a vast, pyramid-facing complex at Giza that gathers the civilisation’s greatest treasures in one purpose-built space. And there was no shortage of “purpose” in that process, as it’s a project 30 years in the making. After countless delays and extensions, the showstopper of Egypt’s cultural tourism attractions finally opened in November 2025 to create what is now the world’s largest museum dedicated to a single culture.

The long-awaited Grand Egyptian Museum at Giza opened in November 2025, finally uniting Egypt’s greatest treasures under one roof. (Supplied)

It’s a vast and impressive space broken up into 12 main galleries where you’ll find upwards of 50,000 objects on display. The highlight for many will be that — for the first time – the entire 5,000-piece Tutankhamun collection is shown in one place, more than a century after Egyptologist Howard Carter unearthed the boy-pharaoh’s tomb. Visitors enter the Museum through a monumental hall anchored by a 3,200-year-old statue of Ramses II, climb a processional staircase lined with royal colossi, and end with floor-to-ceiling views of the Giza Pyramids. You’ll need to book ahead, and budget at least two hours (preferably a morning) to glimpse even a fraction of what’s on display.

Beyond the museum

Once you’ve ticked off this cultural touchstone, you’ve got choices. If you want the old-school red-stucco romance of Egyptology, head for the original Egyptian Museum on Tahrir Square. While it may not match up to the shiny new kid on the block, it’s still packed with 120,000 artefacts.

Across the river from Giza, alongside Fustat Park, the National Museum of Egyptian Civilisation delves into the stories of Ancient Egypt, and the star attraction — the Royal Mummies Hall — makes it well worth a visit.

Where to explore

Cairo is more than just a city of museums. The thread of Egyptian culture runs through its alleys and neighbourhoods, woven into a tapestry of busy, dusty and noisy streets where you’re never far from everyday Egyptian life.

The district of Sharia al-Muizz is medieval Cairo at its best. Laid out more than 1,000 years ago, this spine of the old city is lined with Mamluk palaces, soaring mosques, sabils (public water fountains) and madrasa schools, with shisha cafés and small workshops squeezed between the monuments. Towards its northern end, the neighbourhood spills into Cairo’s most famous souk, Khan al-Khalili, where traders have been selling rugs, spices, perfumes, gold and tourist tat for more than six centuries. Keep your belongings close and be ready to be assailed by salesmen. Patience, a sense of humour and a willingness to bargain will serve you well here.

To the south, Old (Coptic) Cairo shows another layer of the city in the fifth-century Hanging Church, the ninth-century Ben Ezra Synagogue, and the fourth-century Church of Saints Sergius and Bacchus. In summary? This is a city of old, and for a little perspective, it’s worth a stop at the Coptic Museum to tie the strands of the story together.

Where to eat

Abou el Sid serves traditional Egyptian cuisine in Nile-side surroundings, blending nostalgia and flavour. (Abou el Sid)

Cairo might not have quite the foodie chops of other Mediterranean cities, but the food scene is eclectic and exciting. It’s built, in part, on Cairo’s location at the confluence of trade routes that met here, connecting North African, Mediterranean and Middle Eastern civilisations, and fusing Greek, Roman, Arab, Ottoman and French kitchens. Some dishes — like the green soup molokhiya — date back to the pharaohs, when bread was a staple. That remains the same today, and across the city, sandwiches filled with fried (ta’amiyya) or mashed fava beans (fuul medames) are a popular street snack or breakfast.

Khufu's restaurant elevates Egyptian classics with contemporary flair. (Supplied)

For a more refined taste of Egyptian cuisine, head for the restaurant widely hailed as the best in Egypt and North Africa. Drag your eyes from the Giza pyramid views to enjoy the contemporary take on Egyptian cooking at Khufu’s, where executive chef Mostafa Seif creates a menu from history and memory. Certainly, don’t miss his modern take on koshary, Egypt’s national dish of rice, lentils, pasta, chickpeas and tomato sauce, finished with crispy onions. For a more relaxed experience, away from the crowds of Giza, Abou el Sid leans into Nile nostalgia in both décor and dishes.

Where to shop

With the (relatively) reasonable exchange rate to the Egyptian pound, Cairo is also proving popular as a shopping destination. Khan el-Khalili delivers all you’d expect from a 14th-century bazaar, whether it’s winding lanes and brass lamps or the theatre of bargaining. But for a more upscale experience, look north. Zamalek’s leafy streets are lined with small, design-driven spaces, from Fair Trade Egypt for ethically sourced crafts to Asfour El Nil for contemporary takes on traditional patterns. Maadi, further south, is also good for independent concept stores and gallery-style homeware.

Byhand African Artisans offers embroidered Berber throws and North/East African craft. (Supplied)

In the Garden City district, Ahmed Hefnawy uses a lens of curiosity to showcase his home city in the concept store and art gallery, Cairopolitan, while Byhand African Artisans combines North and East African craft. The collection of embroidered Berber throws is a must.

Where to stay

Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile offers luxury accommodations with sweeping river views and French-inspired elegance. (Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile)

Cairo is (over)loaded with big, flashy hotels that cling to the banks of the Nile. For an international-branded hotel with all the bells and whistles, and a price tag to match, you won’t go wrong with the famous Nile Ritz-Carlton or the latest addition, the Sofitel Cairo Downtown Nile, which opened in February 2025. It’s the world’s largest Sofitel (at 615 rooms) and offers French flair with a fantastic location right on the river.

Villa Belle Époque in Maadi trades modern bling for heritage charm amid a local neighbourhood. (Supplied)

For a more boutique offering, try Villa Belle Époque in the district of Maadi, where a century-old villa trades in modern bling for a deep sense of heritage charm amid a thoroughly local neighbourhood. Also look to splash out on a night (maybe two) at Marriott Mena House, Cairo’s grande dame hotel. Pitched right alongside the Giza pyramid complex — breathtaking views come standard — since 1886, it has been a stalwart of the city, at least partly thanks to Agatha Christie’s mention of it in Death on the Nile.