Singita Shines on World’s 50 Best Hotels List

For more than three decades, Singita has been a benchmark for stylish safaris with a deep sense of place and purpose, today helping to conserve over 1-million hectares of land across four African countries. And while days spent out on game drives and bush walks, or trekking through rainforests in search of gorillas, won’t be forgotten anytime soon, it’s the remarkable lodges, intuitive service and expansive suites that have established Singita as Africa’s most sought-after safari brand, with lodges offering deep-seated luxury — without ostentation — that showcase an innate sense of place.

So, it’s perhaps no surprise that Singita Kruger National Park has claimed Southern Africa’s only entry on the influential World’s 50 Best Hotels 2025 list, unveiled last week at a gala event in London. This is the third edition of this prestigious ranking, which joins the well-established World’s 50 Best Restaurants list in scouting and spotlighting leaders in global hospitality.

This latest World’s 50 Best Hotels list features properties from 22 destinations across six continents, and once again, Asia was a dominant force, with 20 entries, including six of the top 10. Asia was followed by Europe (with 17 entries), North America (6), Africa (3), Oceania (2) and South America (2).

In Africa, Morocco led the way, with Royal Mansour and La Mamounia, both in Marrakech, anchoring the world of North African luxury, but south of the Sahara, Singita Kruger National Park was the only destination on the continent to make the grade.

Set on a 15,000ha private concession in the far north-east of the national park, Singita Kruger National Park consists of two distinct lodges, Lebombo and Sweni, each with a character all their own yet connected by a subtle thread of design, style and sustainability.

The contemporary interiors of Singita Lebombo showcase locally made design and panoramic bush views. (Supplied)

At Lebombo, 13 timber-screened glass-walled suites appear to float in the treetops, blending clean modern lines with handcrafted African details that keep nature in constant view as the N’wanetsi River meanders below. Handblown glassware, sculptural furniture and private decks bridge the divide between inside and out.

A short walk down the hill, Sweni is Lebombo’s smaller, more intimate cousin, where seven suites are hidden away amid riverine forest on the banks of the Sweni River. There’s a subtle glamour here, melding contemporary design and African motifs, from the artisanal food journey focused on seasonal flavours to the aesthetic inspired by beetle shells, chameleons, birds’ wings and the surrounding forest.

The design at Sweni Lodge draws inspiration from beetle shells, chameleons and bird wings, reflecting the surrounding landscape. (Supplied)

And at the root of both is a sense of sustainability, from the solar array that powers the two lodges to the notion of touching the earth lightly at every turn. African art is given its due here too, with the striking cuboid gallery space playing host to ever-changing exhibitions showcasing contemporary African creativity. Artworks on display are available for sale, with a portion of proceeds benefiting the Singita Lowveld Trust and conservation programmes.

Beyond flying the flag for South African safaris on the 50 Best list, Singita walked away with another major accolade this year: the inaugural Johnnie Walker Art of Design Award, which was open to any of the top 100 hotels, and judged properties on innovation, sensorial immersion, ecological longevity and overall aesthetics.

“Singita has always been a design-led brand, guided by a passionate creative team dedicated to timelessness and a profound sense of place. The continent of Africa and nature guides us in everything that we do,” explains Jo Bailes, Singita’s CEO. “Singita Lebombo and Sweni, built over 20 years ago, still stands as a benchmark of hospitality design, imagined to touch the earth lightly so that nature could one day reclaim it completely. Our gratitude goes to our internal design team, our incredible operational teams, and to our original creative partners, Cecile & Boyd, architect Andrew Makin and Janina Masojada, whose vision continues to inspire us as we evolve. I can’t help but feel like we’re just warming up!”

Both lodges are fully solar-powered, reflecting Singita’s commitment to sustainability and “touching the earth lightly.” (Supplied)

At Singita Sweni Lodge, seven riverside suites are hidden amid lush riverine forest. (Supplied)

While Singita — and other luxury safari outfits — continue to show the world best practice in conservation, community and ecotourism, the award also shines a light on the ways in which luxury African safaris are leading the way in integrating wellness, wine, art and design into the wilderness experience.

Besides Singita, wondering who else you should add to your hotel hit-list? The only other SA property to feature was Mount Nelson in Cape Town, which came in at a respectable #73 to beat out iconic properties including Gleneagles and Amangalla. And which hotel is worth saving up for?

At the top of the World’s 50 Best Hotels list for 2025 was Rosewood Hong Kong, moving up from third place last year. With 413 rooms, 11 restaurants and bars, and the expansive Asaya wellness facility, this 65-storey bolthole on the Kowloon harbour front was also named Best Hotel in Asia, cementing Hong Kong as a hotbed of luxury innovation. But Bangkok wasn’t far behind, with Four Seasons Bangkok at Chao Phraya River at #2, and Capella Bangkok — last year’s winner — dropping to #3.