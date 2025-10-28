The excitement continues at the Veld & Vine Bistro, which opened in conjunction with the boutique hotel. Offering farm-to-fork experiences to both in-house guests and visitors, the bistro occupies a space once known for fine dining, now reimagined with a more accessible approach to Cape Town’s culinary scene. Expect Western Cape-meets-Mediterranean cuisine and local wine pairings, served in an elegant yet welcoming setting.
Veld & Vine offers an immersive taste of the Cape’s biodiversity, from tantalising entrées to tipples expressive of their regions. The team works closely with local farms and producers to bring guests the best seasonal offerings. Here, the hotel experience extends to a delicious breakfast, celebrating local, ethical and sustainable farming practices.
The Claremont is also home to Die Koffiehuis, an intimate in-house coffee shop with a light, fresh colour scheme and exceptionally comfortable seating, where guests can savour life’s simple pleasures without the rush. Die Koffiehuis partners with Bootlegger, one of SA’s leading micro-roasteries, serving coffee brewed from 100% Rainforest Alliance Certified beans. Other beverages include speciality teas infused with SA botanicals and Honest hot chocolate made from organic Tanzanian cacao beans, all available at breakfast or during a pre-booked high tea with freshly baked pastries.
While The Claremont Boutique Hotel is a serene retreat for those who prefer to stay indoors, its surroundings are equally rewarding. Whether you’re a keen hiker eager to explore Table Mountain’s trails or an avid oenophile in search of your next vintage, the options are endless. Each adventure can be guided by local experts working hand in hand with the hotel, offering rich educational insights and layers of historic context.
On my pillow, a bedtime story awaited: “And all around, the plants stood tall, with Ericas, aloes and buchu each holding stories in their stems. They whispered them into the night air, where the breeze could carry them to the sea. Even the penguins on the far shore stirred in their sleep, dreaming of moonlight on the waves.”
Just as these tangible moments are so true to the Cape, so too are the stories behind The Claremont’s heritage.
claremontboutiquehotel.com
A heritage reimagined: The Claremont opens its doors
Cape Dutch charm meets modern design in this reimagined landmark at the heart of the Southern Suburbs
Image: Supplied
There’s a sense of nostalgia as you climb the carpet-covered teak staircase to Room 1, a spacious corner suite at the five-star boutique hotel, The Claremont.
With touches of newness complementing the unmistakable heritage of what was once a grand private residence, The Claremont, launched in early October, marks the Sabi Sabi Collection’s first Cape Town-based property. Merging stories of a bygone era with contemporary colour palettes and interior trends, it’s a heritage gem that extends a warm welcome and offers the perfect base from which to explore the true tales of the Cape.
Standing proudly in the heart of Cape Town’s iconic Claremont neighbourhood and mere minutes from the Constantia Wine Valley, The Claremont, formerly known as the Andros Hotel, was designed by Magdalena Gertruide Sauer, one of SA’s first registered female architects and a pioneer in both architecture and design.
Hues of blue at BLOU
Image: Supplied
Growing up in the Cape, Sauer spent much of her time in Kenilworth’s leafy streets and on her family’s Stellenbosch farm, Uitkyk, both of which informed her distinctive architectural perspective. Her work’s narrative was always a blend of history, context and culture. Immersed in a male-dominated profession, her sensitive use of local materials and appreciation for historical preservation accentuated her talent, while her passion for transformation led to several timeless designs.
Fascinated by the Cape Dutch Revival style of the early 20th century, landowner Frederick Henry Dumas Man enlisted Sauer to bring his vision to life. The Dutch manor’s design combined authentic Cape Dutch elements with innovative touches, a golden thread that continues through the recently refurbished interiors. From square-headed sash windows to twisted chimneys and ornate gables, the statuesque structure tells a story of sophistication and status from a bygone era while remaining accessible to the modern-day traveller eager to explore SA’s heritage, culture and climate.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Stepping into the spacious, naturally lit suite, Table Mountain is visible in the distance, just beyond the Kirstenbosch National Botanical Garden, only a five-minute drive from the hotel. On the opposite side, large windows overlook the manicured gardens and swimming pool, complete with loungers, striped cushions and towering trees. It’s the perfect setting for vintage garden parties or al fresco dining, with The Claremont’s façade shifting with Cape Town’s ever-changing light.
Inside, a series of quiet corners invite guests to slow down. From the elegant Sunroom, where morning light gently streams in, to the Safari Room, filled with beautiful books and cosy reading nooks, the interiors present a grand interplay of nostalgia and modernity. Subtle design hints such as leopard-print cushions and zebra-skin chairs nod to Sabi Sabi’s luxury safari origins, creating an elegant blend of bushveld serenity and Cape Town sophistication.
Image: Supplied
