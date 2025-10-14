The circular, brick-clad walls enclose the two living spaces: first, the bathroom section with large toilet and shower areas, separated by a vanity mirror. The second elliptical zone holds the living area: a kitchenette, lounge, study space, bathtub and king-size bed. All are angled towards the large windows: with a gentle pull, the double-volume glass windows slide open, revealing the forest and the mountainous Constantia Nek in the background.
Glass doors connect the two spaces, serving as entry/exit points from the front and rear, as well as letting in plenty of natural light. Adjacent to the pods, a stream flows down the hill, accompanied by constant birdsong — a calming natural soundtrack enjoyed from the private courtyard.
Dining at Future Found feels like a cherished ritual: the menu changes daily, making each visit exciting as you see what hearty and healthy options the charming chef Malika will serve. All food is either grown on-site or sourced locally, served in diverse settings.
Elevated living in Cape Town’s hidden forest retreat
On the slopes of Table Mountain, Future Found Sanctuary turns restoration into an architectural and sensory experience
Image: Jared Ruttenberg
The setting is extraordinary — the juxtaposition of unique buildings set dramatically against the backdrop of Table Mountain, gently cascading down a 2.3ha estate.
It’s no wonder that New Yorker Jim Brett found much-needed restoration here: “Enveloped in mountain views, my problems are immediately contextualised. I feel the ever-present wind, noticing the interesting way the air flows through the forest and between the trees. I smell the gardens and the fynbos of the Cape Floral Kingdom, one of the most biodiverse places on the planet.”
Brett, the proud owner of the hotel, has extensive experience on a global design stage, from furniture to fashion, which he poured into Future Found: “Despite a complicated past, there is a singularity about this place and its people — an unusual connection between the rhythm of nature and the flow of life.”
Image: Jared Ruttenberg
Arguably Cape Town’s most striking luxury stay, Future Found Sanctuary is a collection of four distinct spaces. Maison Noir is the mountain-facing villa with five suites, extensive gardens and a heated pool. Mountain View Villa is a private residence with two suites, a 20m lap pool, and the “5 Elements Garden”. Villa Verte is the edgy four-suite designer home high on the mountain slopes: quasi-Scandinavian, with futuristic use of concrete and glass that is bold but not brutalist.
Earth and Sky
My stay would be in the newest of the luxury offerings. The twin Forest Pods of Earth and Sky are spacious, secluded nature escapes — perfect for my three days of sanctuary. The two pods rest on each other — Sky (my choice for the stay) sits above and stares out at the vast vistas, with Earth anchored in the ground and fresh forest below.
Image: Jared Ruttenberg
Image: Jared Ruttenberg
Image: Jared Ruttenberg
What’s more, Future Found Sanctuary is Cape Town’s only five-star regenerative hotel. The growing collection of hotels worldwide doesn’t just add the overused buzzwords of sustainability; there’s something much deeper. The aim is not merely to reduce the hotel’s footprint, but to create net-positive environmental and social impacts. This involves actively enhancing the communities it operates within, alongside preserving and enriching the land.
Wellness in the wild
In designing the activities, Brett wanted others to experience what he does on the property: “It’s a full immersion in nature that awakens my senses and slows me down in a way that calms me and makes me feel more aligned with natural rhythms.”
For us, that meant stretching the legs on a walk through the native forest and fynbos above Future Found. Our guide Harrison led us to the impressive Myburgh Waterfall, where I couldn’t resist a natural, refreshing shower. Back at the hotel, Villa Verte’s natural pools provided great cold-water therapy, followed by Maison’s inviting heated pool.
Image: Jared Ruttenberg
Finally, Villa Verte houses an impressive gym and yoga studio. After some gentle stretching, the steam room and a bespoke massage in the chic spa completed the experience. Future Found Sanctuary exemplifies living in harmony with the Earth without compromising on luxury. It offers more than just an escape; it’s a retreat for body, mind, and soul.
