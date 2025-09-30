Perhaps the most talked-about opening in the city this year, Rosewood’s Netherlands debut opened in May 2025 in what was once the former Palace of Justice, a landmark on Amsterdam’s Unesco-listed canals. The hotel blends 17th-century gravitas with contemporary polish, as gardens by Piet Oudolf and interiors by acclaimed Dutch designer Studio Piet Boon set a calm residential tone. There are 134 rooms, including 41 suites and five signature "Houses" for residential-style stays.
Image: Mandarin Oriental
There is never a bad time to go to Amsterdam, but there has also perhaps never been a better time to visit the Dutch city. Because Amsterdam turns 750 years old on October 27 2025, and the city is marking the anniversary with a year-long programme of events.
However, in step with other European cities, the celebrations land alongside a tougher stance on overtourism, as a "new-for-old" rule that effectively blocks the development of new hotels in the city. Against that backdrop, a handful of thoughtful luxury openings and refurbishments are all the more appealing: rooted in heritage buildings, showing sharper sustainability credentials, and offering a more considered approach to hospitality for the city’s next chapter.
So whether you’re here for design, dining or the city’s birthday celebrations, these five city addresses capture the capital’s current mood: heritage, craft, and a sense of 21st-century hospitality plugged firmly into Dutch culture.
Rosewood Amsterdam
Image: Rosewood Hotels
Perhaps the most talked-about opening in the city this year, Rosewood’s Netherlands debut opened in May 2025 in what was once the former Palace of Justice, a landmark on Amsterdam’s Unesco-listed canals. The hotel blends 17th-century gravitas with contemporary polish, as gardens by Piet Oudolf and interiors by acclaimed Dutch designer Studio Piet Boon set a calm residential tone. There are 134 rooms, including 41 suites and five signature "Houses" for residential-style stays.
Dining offers a trinity of choices. Eeuwen is the flagship, with a seasonal offering that reads like a culinary almanac. Advocatuur is the moody bar with an in-house jenever programme (jenever is the Dutch-Belgian ancestor of gin) and bar bites, while The Court serves as an elegant daytime meeting space for pastries, coffee, and – later – aperitifs. The Asaya Spa takes care of wellness, with five treatment rooms, sauna and steam facilities, movement classes, and a 12m indoor pool; a rare treat in this crowded city. It all adds up to a historic hotel rooted in the present; an iconic address reimagined for design-minded travellers who want Amsterdam’s history, craft and hospitality under one (rather handsome) roof.
The Hoxton, Lloyd Amsterdam
Image: The Hoxton
Hoxton’s second Amsterdam outpost swaps canal-house charm for the edginess of the Eastern Docklands. Set within a heritage building commissioned by the Royal Holland Lloyd shipping company, the brand’s easy-going design language runs effortlessly through 136 rooms. Book a room overlooking the waterfront if you can. As with other The Hoxton locales, public spaces encourage socialising, and offer a fine opportunity to meet like-minded travellers. Here, Barbue is a somewhat-sexy wood-panelled cocktail bar and events space set in the original booking hall, together with the all-day Bremen Brasserie set under a lofty conservatory-style roof. Art is curated by the local Amsterdam gallery Bisou, and one-off rooms – including the Tower Room with a crow’s nest lookout – keep things playfully on brand. It’s a smart base that offers a welcome chance to explore a relatively untouristed neighbourhood, yet it’s only a quick tram or cycle from the centre.
The Dylan Amsterdam
Image: The Dylan Amsterdam
A 17th-century theatre on the Keizersgracht has been transformed into a 41-room boutique destination that savvy travellers have been talking about. Studio Linse and Format Furniture have reworked 21 rooms and suites — notably the Loft and Serendipity categories — with tactile materials, custom oak cabinetry and freestanding Vallone tubs. Sustainability upgrades are central to the new aesthetic, and the décor has been thoughtfully refreshed without blunting the heritage appeal of the space’s mood. Culinary credentials remain a draw. The two-Michelin-star Vinkeles serves up polished French plates, while até is a six-seat chef’s table for intimate, globally inflected menus. Too fancy? Head straight for the unfussy OCCO, a bar and brasserie that is a daytime hit. Expect discreet service and a serene inner garden retreat.
Conservatorium
Image: Supplied
Modern hotel theatrics meet rigorous Italian minimalism in this Daniël Knuttel neo-Gothic bank turned hotel. Reimagined by Piero Lissoni, it will reopen as Mandarin Oriental Amsterdam in January 2026. While rooms will open onto the glass-topped courtyard atrium and Taiko Cuisine channels the building’s conservatory history with Asian-leaning menus, what’s key here is that the upgrade brings Mandarin Oriental’s signature service to the Museum Quarter, along with a striking new wellness offering. Akasha is one of the city’s largest hotel spas, with pool, hammam and an extensive treatment offering. Set just steps from the Rijksmuseum and Concertgebouw, you couldn’t ask for a better Amsterdam address.
Maritim Amsterdam
Image: Supplied
Amsterdam’s fortunes have long been linked to the water, and this IJ-side newcomer will add a sense of waterside skyline drama when it opens in late-2025. Spreading across more than 30 floors in the Overhoeks/Y-Towers district, Maritim will add 579 rooms and suites to the city’s roster of rooms. It’s an upscale/luxe crossover, with the kind of scale the city often lacks. That makes it a choice base for corporate travellers, design-minded events, big family city breaks or longer stays with wellness on tap. Set just a few minutes via the free ferry from Amsterdam Centraal station, it’s convenient and comes packed with services. A great option for the Amsterdam Light Festival, which runs from November to January too.
