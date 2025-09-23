Amura will offer both à la carte and tasting menus that tap into open-fire cooking and hyperlocal produce, all presented with León’s acclaimed Aponiente philosophy.
Cape Town is “a city that, like Cádiz, gazes out to sea with history in its bones”, says León. “Our menu is an homage to this shared seafaring legacy. To the salted fish and coastal fermentations, speaking the same ancestral language. To the spices that crossed oceans, just like our forebears. To the broths, flames, vinegars, and preservation traditions that echo across both coasts. To stories that travel without borders, carried by wind and wave.”
It’s a poetic approach, and Amura certainly won’t be offering straightforward seafood plates.
Amura’s menu will take the ocean as its muse, blending Spanish and Mediterranean styles of cooking together with seafood, seasonal produce and the palette of SA spices informed by the trade routes that once linked Spain around the Cape to the east. There’s also León’s typical focus on more unusual bounty from local seas, whether it’s tapping into plankton or salt-loving halophyte shoreline plants, to championing by-catch fish as stars of haute cuisine.
“We want to use the entirety of the ocean,” says Luke Lawrence Barry, Mount Nelson executive chef, who will be responsible for safeguarding León’s philosophy down south. “We’re working closely with a marine biologist to use what’s untouched, abundant and unknown in the ocean. There will be a lot of by-catch, the lesser-known fish that would typically be thrown away, and we’re tapping into lesser-known spaces in and around the sea. Kelp roots in a salad. Plankton. Seaweeds. And always keeping sustainability in mind.”
“The [Cape] coastline is full of species that are overlooked, just like in Andalusia,” says León. “That’s where we find beauty, in the unexpected.”
Amura: Beauty, in the unexpected
Hotel dining in Cape Town rises anew with Amura, Mount Nelson’s boldest culinary opening in decades
For most travellers, both local and global, Cape Town is undeniably the culinary capital of Africa. Though admittedly more could be done to celebrate African ingredients and cooking traditions, it’s no secret that the Mother City is where greedy tourists come for dinner.
But if there’s a gap in what the city has to offer, it’s in the realm of hotel dining. Worldwide, some of the best restaurants find their home within the hallowed halls of five-star city hotels.
In Paris, Christian Le Squer’s Le Cinq — with three Michelin stars — offers haute cuisine in the palatial dining room of the Four Seasons Hotel George V. Across the Channel, at The Connaught Hélène Darroze serves terroir-driven tasting menus with precision and finesse. Caprice — also three stars — at the Four Seasons Hotel Hong Kong combines classical French splendour with an impressive wine cellar. Celebrity chefs also bring star power. There is Dinner by Heston Blumenthal at London’s Mandarin Oriental Hyde Park, while Joël Robuchon (Macau), Alain Ducasse (Monaco) and Gordon Ramsay (Versailles) all up the ante when it comes to hotel dining.
A logo with your latté?
But in Cape Town? Not so much. After the heyday of the 1970s — hello, The Ritz — with few exceptions, the best dining this century has been found on wine estates and in the city streets. Hotels were seen as the table of last resort for corporate travellers and tired tourists.
However, that tide is beginning to turn as hotels elevate their culinary offerings to become dining destinations worth the drive. Nobu was a trailblazer at One&Only Cape Town as early as 2010, mainly driven by the appeal of the international brand. Heirloom at the Cape Grace Hotel has made waves over the past year, and Curate at Ellerman House is redefining dining at one of the city’s most celebrated boutique addresses. Slowly, it seems we’re getting used to donning the glad rags for dinner in a hotel.
And to bring the trend full circle, the newest hotel to double down on dining is one that once hosted the most sought-after table in the city. From martinis at the bar to Châteaubriand flambéed tableside, The Grill Room at the Mount Nelson Hotel was the hottest ticket in town in the 1980s. Today, that space houses the oh-so-sexy Red Room by Chefs Warehouse, but upstairs and along the corridor, all eyes are on a brand-new restaurant that is bound to set tongues wagging (and mouths watering) this summer.
After years without a true signature restaurant, Mount Nelson, A Belmond Hotel, will welcome Michelin-starred chef Ángel León to the iconic “pink lady” of the Mother City, with the opening of Amura this December.
León is the Spanish chef behind Aponiente in El Puerto de Santa María, on Spain’s Atlantic-facing Bay of Cádiz. And it’s the ocean out front that has long informed León’s acclaimed (Aponiente holds three Michelin stars) culinary philosophy. Often dubbed “the chef of the sea”, León’s cooking is shaped by the restless energy of the ocean and a childhood spent hunting its bounty.
At Aponiente, the menu is centred on seafood, salt and sustainability, featuring unusual ingredients — phytoplankton or bioluminescence, anyone? — and innovative takes on seafood: think seafood sausage, fish roe flan, and a dish dubbed “salty sea plants”.
In 2022, that dedication earned him The World’s 50 Best Restaurants’ Flor de Caña Sustainable Restaurant Award. Today, if you can get a seat at Aponiente, housed in a tide mill dating back two centuries, the tasting menu will set you back €310.
And though the menu is still under wraps, it’s safe to say you’ll be able to enjoy León’s innovative culinary approach for a lot less when Amura opens at Mount Nelson in December 2025. In what is something of a coup for the Mother City, Amura — with gorgeous décor by Tristan du Plessis — will not just be León’s debut in Africa, but his first restaurant outside Spain.
Amura will offer both à la carte and tasting menus that tap into open-fire cooking and hyperlocal produce, all presented with León’s acclaimed Aponiente philosophy.
Cape Town is “a city that, like Cádiz, gazes out to sea with history in its bones”, says León. “Our menu is an homage to this shared seafaring legacy. To the salted fish and coastal fermentations, speaking the same ancestral language. To the spices that crossed oceans, just like our forebears. To the broths, flames, vinegars, and preservation traditions that echo across both coasts. To stories that travel without borders, carried by wind and wave.”
It’s a poetic approach, and Amura certainly won’t be offering straightforward seafood plates.
Amura’s menu will take the ocean as its muse, blending Spanish and Mediterranean styles of cooking together with seafood, seasonal produce and the palette of SA spices informed by the trade routes that once linked Spain around the Cape to the east. There’s also León’s typical focus on more unusual bounty from local seas, whether it’s tapping into plankton or salt-loving halophyte shoreline plants, to championing by-catch fish as stars of haute cuisine.
“We want to use the entirety of the ocean,” says Luke Lawrence Barry, Mount Nelson executive chef, who will be responsible for safeguarding León’s philosophy down south. “We’re working closely with a marine biologist to use what’s untouched, abundant and unknown in the ocean. There will be a lot of by-catch, the lesser-known fish that would typically be thrown away, and we’re tapping into lesser-known spaces in and around the sea. Kelp roots in a salad. Plankton. Seaweeds. And always keeping sustainability in mind.”
“The [Cape] coastline is full of species that are overlooked, just like in Andalusia,” says León. “That’s where we find beauty, in the unexpected.”
