But, in the summer, you’d be better off in one of the two Pool Suites. Beneath a canopy of indigenous trees and with high walls for privacy, the Pool Suites are a wonderful way to retreat. An additional eight Superior Double rooms are spread around the property, offering indulgent amounts of personal space. Mine — room number 7 — came complete with a spacious lounge area (with bubbly on ice, waiting on arrival) and a large, modern bathroom. Rooms on the upper floor also provide easy access to the somewhat hidden roof terrace, where sun loungers, bougainvillea and mountain views set the scene for lazy afternoons in spring sunshine.
While Last Word Franschhoek only offers breakfast, that’s no hardship in a valley like Franschhoek, where you’re never far from a great restaurant. Mother Dough serves up proper sourdough bakes just around the corner, and Reuben’s is a classic that never disappoints. But one of the most exciting foodie destinations in Franschhoek this year is only 3km down the road.
This year, La Motte has transformed into an estate where the culinary offering leans into heritage, produce and provenance. The highlight is the new L’Ami brasserie, where you’ll find a menu of French inspiration and SA flavours, presented in an elegant country-style setting.
The Last Word in village chic
Refreshed, refined and still as intimate as ever: Last Word Franschhoek reclaims its place as the valley’s most elegant escape
Image: Supplied
Hiding in plain sight: that is perhaps the best way to describe some of my favourite places to stay in the Cape winelands, and it’s what strikes me as I turn off the main road into the driveway of Last Word Franschhoek. It had been a stressful month, and the prospect of a night away in the winelands was less about bacchanalian excess and more about balm for the soul. And where better to hide out — and breathe out — than an intimate boutique hotel in the heart of the “French Corner”?
When choosing a place to stay in and around Franschhoek, you really need to pick one of two extremes: out in the countryside for vineyard vibes (La Petite Ferme is always a charmer) or in town for easy access to all that the village has to offer. And here, Last Word Franschhoek is a winner: situated at the bottom of town, with the shops, galleries and restaurants of the village just minutes away on foot.
Last Word is a family-owned group of hotels and lodges scattered across SA. In the Lowveld, Last Word Kitara sits on the banks of the Klaserie River. Near the Botswana border, a former home was transformed into Last Word Madikwe, an understated safari lodge with a game-rich waterhole and a relaxed, family-friendly feel. In Constantia, an opulent escape minutes from the country’s oldest wine estates provides another hideaway that you might easily overlook.
Make a dash for Madikwe
Image: Supplied
But it all started here in Franschhoek more than 20 years ago, when founder Peter Fleck opened the first hotel in the portfolio. Over the years, the collection has grown and evolved, and this year marked a significant upgrade and refurbishment for the OG of this home-grown boutique brand.
While the bones of Last Word Franschhoek remain largely unchanged, the look and feel have evolved to create a space that exudes winelands elegance and opulence without being overly ostentatious.
“We sought out SA interior darlings Ardmore Designs for wallpaper art, and St Leger & Viney for enchanting fabrics with a head-turning pop of colour,” explains Last Word MD Nicky Coenen, who today leads the five bespoke hotels as a family business, and drove the vision of the new look. “Overall, the inspired use of design, form and function brings a playfulness to the Franschhoek gem.”
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
It’s all a clever departure from the previously muted Provençal aesthetic. Today, heritage elements appear in the wall art, and a sense of African colour is felt in the abundance of plush fabrics. Look no further than the upholstered headboards for a taste of the pops of colour that define the new-look Last word Franschhoek.
But, start downstairs where, if you’re fortunate, assistant-manager Franklin Mentoor is likely to be ready with a smile and a handshake to welcome you “home”. It’s a greeting as genuine and welcoming as you could wish for, and sets the tone for my short break.
Downstairs, the small breakfast room and lounge are the heart of the communal areas. With herringbone floors and a bold colour palette, cast your eye across the striking ceramic installation that frames the wood-burning fireplace; a cosy corner with the last cold snap of winter descending on the Franschhoek valley. Alongside, a well-stocked honesty bar is included in the rate, with guests encouraged to help themselves to a G&T for the poolside, or a nightcap after dinner out. Speaking of pools, here stacking doors open out onto a small, sun-splashed pool terrace, with mosaic artworks on the walls and plenty of loungers for kicking back after a day in the vineyards.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
But also look out for the return of JAN Franschhoek to the oh-so-quaint Veepos cottage, where Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen has created a multi-course dining experience amid the lavender fields. JAN Franschhoek will run until the end of April 2026, but seats are likely to sell out quickly. After a few hours enjoying the table of SA’s much-loved — and Michelin-starred — chef, I can think of few better places to retreat to than Last Word Franschhoek.
