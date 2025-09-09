Tapping into the rising popularity of couples’ travel, popular island brand Beachcomber introduced their ‘Beachcomber for 2’ concept a few years ago, with a 40-room wing at Victoria Beachcomber on the island’s west coast. They followed it up with a dedicated adults-only area at Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, featuring Zen Suites around a private pool and exclusive beach access with reserved cabanas.
It’s a concept that pivots the island from a family-focused retreat to peaceful, child-free escapes, whether you're with your significant other or your squad. And now the concept has rolled out to Shandrani Beachcomber in the south of the island, with the revamped resort set to reopen in mid-October 2025.
Beyond this exclusive enclave, rooms have been refreshed across the board, while a new Rooftop Deluxe category offers expansive outdoor living options, from sunbeds to outdoor showers. Other resort upgrades to watch for include a reimagined Grand Port Restaurant with a brand-new look and feel, and expanded alfresco seating near the beach. To top it all off, Shandrani’s locale is hard to beat. It’s a convenient 10-minute transfer from the airport — no hour-long journeys to Grande Baie — and there’s easy access to the technicolour reef life of Blue Bay Marine Park.
What’s new on Île Maurice
Passport ready? With refreshed resorts, new culinary adventures, and secluded island hideaways, Mauritius is the year-end escape to book
Image: Supplied
With summer on the horizon, it’s time to check that your passport is valid and start planning your year-end escape. And for thousands of South Africans, there’s no better place to put your feet up than on the island of Mauritius.
With dozens of resorts scattered around the island’s lush coastline, there’s a place catering to just about every pocket. However, if you’re looking to splurge, there’s always plenty of choice for a well-deserved dose of luxury.
One of the biggest stories of the year on Île Maurice is the unveiling of the new-look Four Seasons Resort on November 1.
A new era in Mauritian luxury
Image: Supplied
Set on the scenic east coast of the island, Four Seasons Resort Mauritius at Anahita returns this November after a seven-month refresh that has lightened and brightened its lagoon-side villas and residences. Led by the acclaimed design firm 1508 London — which also drove the reinvention of the iconic Cape Grace Hotel in Cape Town’s V&A Waterfront and London’s remarkable OWO Residences by Raffles — the redesign leans into earthy tones, natural textures and open spaces awash in the island’s crystalline natural light. The expanded overwater spa introduces more immersive rituals rooted in island culture. Happily, the refresh is accompanied by a new focus on conservation work, including seagrass meadows and enhanced seahorse protection.
On dry land, the main headline is a culinary reboot, featuring seven distinct dining venues that open the door to the island’s vibrant multicultural pantry. Blu’Zil is the new social gathering space for aperitivos with sea views, while the Rum Library curates rare island bottlings alongside cigars, shisha and live music.
Image: Supplied
At Angara, the menu explores the island’s Indian heritage — dating back two centuries to indentured labourers who arrived there to work on the sugar plantations — with a modern tandoor theatre. Awase floats above the water offering Japanese omakase fine dining, blended with pan-Asian plates. There are flavours of the Mediterranean at Mazette, while Radici is an elegant trattoria serving handmade pastas and pizzas.
With expansive pools and access to some of the island’s top golf courses, it’s no wonder that the Four Seasons Resort Anahita has long been a preferred choice for family travellers and multi-generational groups, as well as couples seeking a touch of luxury.
Image: Supplied
But the island has always been a palm-lined paradise for loved-up couples. It’s no surprise that Mauritius was named the World’s Best Honeymoon Destination in TripAdvisor’s 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards, beating out the likes of Bali and the Maldives for romance in the tropics.
“This accolade reflects Mauritius’s commitment to providing an unparalleled experience for honeymooners,” said tourism minister Richard Duval. “Our island offers more than just beautiful beaches — it’s a destination where luxury meets authenticity, creating perfect moments for couples starting their life journey together.”
Image: Supplied
Tapping into the rising popularity of couples’ travel, popular island brand Beachcomber introduced their ‘Beachcomber for 2’ concept a few years ago, with a 40-room wing at Victoria Beachcomber on the island’s west coast. They followed it up with a dedicated adults-only area at Dinarobin Beachcomber Golf Resort & Spa, featuring Zen Suites around a private pool and exclusive beach access with reserved cabanas.
It’s a concept that pivots the island from a family-focused retreat to peaceful, child-free escapes, whether you're with your significant other or your squad. And now the concept has rolled out to Shandrani Beachcomber in the south of the island, with the revamped resort set to reopen in mid-October 2025.
Beyond this exclusive enclave, rooms have been refreshed across the board, while a new Rooftop Deluxe category offers expansive outdoor living options, from sunbeds to outdoor showers. Other resort upgrades to watch for include a reimagined Grand Port Restaurant with a brand-new look and feel, and expanded alfresco seating near the beach. To top it all off, Shandrani’s locale is hard to beat. It’s a convenient 10-minute transfer from the airport — no hour-long journeys to Grande Baie — and there’s easy access to the technicolour reef life of Blue Bay Marine Park.
Image: Supplied
But few underwater parks can rival the extensive fringing reef that encircles the island of Rodrigues, a 90-minute flight east of Mauritius. For years, this small slip of an island has flown under the radar, even if it’s spoken of in hushed tones by kitesurfers who gather here for the calm waters and steady winds to the south of the island. The sandy islets here are teeming with birdlife, while the island itself offers a laid-back taste of Indian Ocean life. The pace is unhurried, the island largely undeveloped, and you can truly immerse yourself in the local rhythms.
And while accommodation used to be mostly limited to small family-run guest houses, in early 2025 Constance Hotels introduced their signature island style to the island with the opening of Constance Tekoma Rodrigues on the east coast. Set above the sparkling waters and sugar-white sands of Anse Ally, Constance Tekoma combines tranquil castaway vibes with creature comforts.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Here, 31 Creole-style villas provide spacious terraces and sea views, while your days can be spent on the beach, in the water, or enjoying the variety of market-led menus at 1528 Dining and the Kreek Beach Bar. When not out on the lagoon, you can relax by an infinity pool surrounded by whistling casuarinas or indulge in Constance Wellness treatments taking their cue from island time. It’s the Indian Ocean as you’ve probably never seen it before. Authentic, intimate, and irresistibly relaxed.
You might also like...
City Guide: Crazy, colourful Antananarivo
Hues of blue at BLOU
Liz Biden unveils Franschhoek’s most elegant new address