Image: Ryan Enslin
I arrive in Istanbul just before midnight. The city is very much awake. My taxi surges through ancient streets, the air thick with contradiction. The sweet warmth of roasted chestnuts mingles with the sharp, unexpected tang of cigarette smoke. At a traffic light, the smell drifts in through my open window — burning tobacco a long-forgotten scent that catches me off guard. Snippets of conversation in a language I don’t understand linger on pavements — pavements I long to explore. Neon signs pulse above kebab stands and domed silhouettes. Istanbul, it seems, doesn’t sleep.
I drop my bags at a modest hotel in Sultanahmet. But the hour, late as it is, doesn’t deter me. It feels like a beginning. I grab my cameras and step back into the night, pulled by the current of this unfamiliar city.
Image: Ryan Enslin
Dawn in Ortaköy
After a few restless hours of sleep, I find myself on the Bosphorus waterfront in Ortaköy, the sky still clinging to night. The Büyük Mecidiye Mosque rises in quiet splendour, framed by the arc of the Bosphorus Bridge. Its creamy façade catches the first light.
I cradle a cup of tea from a street vendor and watch the slow, golden unfurling. The tension between architecture and water, devotion and daily life, is unmistakable. Even in stillness, Istanbul stirs.
Image: Ryan Enslin
Image: Ryan Enslin
Balat in the Morning
Later that morning, I take the T1 tram to Fener and wander into Balat, a hillside neighbourhood of leaning houses and brightly painted facades. It’s the kind of place that draws photographers and Instagrammers alike; every corner calibrated for colour, every doorway a ready-made backdrop. I explore.
At New Balat Café, a flat white arrives in a plain white cup. Down the street, a child on a scooter disappears around a corner. Balat doesn’t announce itself. It’s lived-in, a little rough around the edges, but that’s exactly its charm.
Image: Ryan Enslin
Çukurcuma: Dust, objects and memory
By midday I’m in Çukurcuma, a district where the past is piled high. Antique stores, old books, carved wood, handwoven kilims.
Inside A La Turca, a grand townhouse turned gallery, I’m welcomed with Turkish sweets and a glass of cherry wine. The floors creak as I move through rooms overflowing with memory: Ottoman silks, Meerschaum pipes, portraits of strangers long gone.
In Istanbul, history isn’t confined to monuments. It lives in the objects we forget to throw away, in the very texture of the everyday. I wonder what the forgotten objects of my life would say about me, what story they would tell.
Istanbul Modern
That afternoon, I visit Istanbul Modern in Karaköy. Reopened in a striking new home of glass and steel, the museum feels both airy and intimate.
Inside, the city speaks through brushstroke and concept; a bold, sometimes wry interrogation of identity, history and belonging. Turkish artists reflect on politics and place with quiet confidence. From the rooftop terrace, the Bosphorus shimmers in the light. This is Istanbul not as memory, but as a lens on what’s still to come.
Image: Ryan Enslin
A slow interlude in Kanlıca
Towards late afternoon, I take a ferry up the Bosphorus to Kanlıca, a sleepy village on the Asian shore. Here, Istanbul slows its pace.
At Dondurma Café, I order their famed yoğurt with honey. It’s thick, tangy and crowned with a golden drizzle. A woman smiles and gestures for me to sit. A glass of tea and some broken English follow.
I watch life go by: slow footsteps, birds overhead, a cat lazing on a long-since disused scooter. Kanlıca offers stillness that feels earned.
Image: Ryan Enslin
Sunset in Sultanahmet
Making my way back to Sultanahmet, I climb to the rooftop of the Blue House Hotel just as the sun begins to set. It’s one of the best vantage points in Istanbul for taking in the splendour of the Blue Mosque, and with far fewer tourists competing for the view. The minarets shimmer in the day’s final light, the skyline softening into shadow.
The Marmara Sea glints on the horizon. Swallows dart overhead. I sip something cold and exhale. For all its grandeur, Istanbul still allows for quiet. You just have to seek it out.
Karaköy at Night
After dark, I return to Karaköy. The district has come alive, music pouring from doorways, lights strung across alleyways, the scent of grilled fish and citrus cocktails.
At Le Petit Restaurant, I order a kumpir, a huge baked potato loaded with olives, cabbage, corn and a swirl of sauces. The drinks arrive quickly; happy hour pours are generous. A table nearby breaks into song.
They wave me over and I join them. We drift between bars and music lounges: one with jazz and velvet banquettes, another pulsing with a DJ set behind a wrought-iron gate. With each stop, Istanbul opens a little further, and I sense the night ahead will be its own kind of adventure.
Image: Ryan Enslin
A city that unfolds
Near midnight, I take the tram back to Sultanahmet and walk the final few blocks to my hotel. Twenty-four hours ago, I arrived a stranger. I’m not sure I’m leaving as anything else. And I find I’m good with that.
Istanbul doesn’t offer explanations. It offers sensations. In the salt of the yoghurt, the comfort of tea, the beat of music down a side street; it asks only that you pay attention. Not to understand, but to feel.
And for one day, that is more than enough. Perhaps I haven’t left a mark on the city, but it’s left one on me.
