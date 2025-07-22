If that’s a little OTT, choose between Historic Cabins for a taste of the original 1883 service or the decadent Grand Suites where no luxury is spared. Most routes are one-night hops between Europe’s best-loved cities — Paris, Venice, Vienna — though a single departure to Istanbul each year remains its holy grail. In 2025, that departure leaves on October 3, with a cabin priced at £180,000.
Europe may be the spiritual home of luxury trains — don’t miss La Dolce Vita Orient Express if Italy’s on your list — but the appeal now spans the globe. In India, the Palace on Wheels, Maharajas’ Express, and Deccan Odyssey will whisk you from Rajasthan to Kerala in a blur of fine dining, en suite staterooms and curated cultural excursions.
The Eastern & Oriental Express — Belmond once again — does the same for Malaysia and Thailand, while the Seven Stars is a novel way to explore Japan’s culture and scenery. With just 20 passengers, it delivers the intimacy of a private ryokan on wheels, alongside curated off-train excursions of Kyushu: think sake tasting, porcelain ateliers, and peaceful coastal walks.
Not to be outdone, Anantara’s The Vietage flips expectations of Vietnamese rail travel. Connecting Da Nang with coastal Quy Nhon — and, as of 2024, Nha Trang — the train features just six private booths, each a cocoon of understated Asian elegance. On board? Free-flow cocktails, a menu centred on regional ingredients, and a bespoke massage space. With only 12 guests on board, it may be the most intimate ride in Southeast Asia.
Luxury on the rails
From champagne in the Alps to sake in Kyushu, lavishly comfortable trains are redefining immersive travel
Image: Supplied
Rolling through the Great Karoo, the steel tracks stretched towards Matjiesfontein, seeming to part the very thunderheads gathered above.
The Milky Way arched with a sweep of stars, while the storm clouds rumbled and lashed the koppies with bolts of lightning. “Another whisky, sir?” asked the bartender. Seated on the rear observation deck of Rovos Rail as we trundled south to Cape Town, it was as perfect a travel moment as one could ask for.
Travelling by train certainly does that. While the latest premium class cabins offer lavish comforts, they lack a true sense of place. Cruising, delightful as it is, also feels disconnected until you dock at the quay. But trains? They genuinely immerse you in the landscape. And the abundance of upscale sleeper services means Condé Nast Traveller wasn’t mistaken in calling the past few years a golden age for luxury train travel.
Safari suite dreams
Image: Supplied
If there’s one brand leading the charge in the world of luxury trains, it is Belmond. Not content with running some of the finest hotels on the planet, they are showcasing just how fabulous a holiday on the rails can be.
High in the Peruvian Andes, the Andean Explorer revels in the landscape, both through its windows and in the interiors by Muza Lab, which feature local textures and handwoven textiles reflecting the hues of Lake Titicaca and the ochre walls of Cusco.
One- and two-night journeys offer high-altitude immersion, but it is the longer signature journey to the Peruvian Highlands and Lake Titicaca that is worth the splurge. Along the way, you will step onto the platform to discover the ancient Incan settlements at Raqch’i and traditional life on Lake Titicaca. Besides considered luxury and a sense of place, each suite offers a personal oxygen tank for when the scenery — and the altitude — takes your breath away.
But it’s in Europe where Belmond is most at home, from the Royal Scotsman exploring the Scottish Highlands to the Britannic Explorer — launching this month — which will bring back the glamour of overnight train travel to the country that invented the railway.
Across the channel, it is the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express remains the gold standard for luxury trains in Europe. Its service sets the benchmark for elegance: champagne on ice, a pianist in Bar Car 3674 and the landmark new L’Observatoire carriage launched this year in collaboration with French artist JR.
Image: Supplied
If that’s a little OTT, choose between Historic Cabins for a taste of the original 1883 service or the decadent Grand Suites where no luxury is spared. Most routes are one-night hops between Europe’s best-loved cities — Paris, Venice, Vienna — though a single departure to Istanbul each year remains its holy grail. In 2025, that departure leaves on October 3, with a cabin priced at £180,000.
Europe may be the spiritual home of luxury trains — don’t miss La Dolce Vita Orient Express if Italy’s on your list — but the appeal now spans the globe. In India, the Palace on Wheels, Maharajas’ Express, and Deccan Odyssey will whisk you from Rajasthan to Kerala in a blur of fine dining, en suite staterooms and curated cultural excursions.
The Eastern & Oriental Express — Belmond once again — does the same for Malaysia and Thailand, while the Seven Stars is a novel way to explore Japan’s culture and scenery. With just 20 passengers, it delivers the intimacy of a private ryokan on wheels, alongside curated off-train excursions of Kyushu: think sake tasting, porcelain ateliers, and peaceful coastal walks.
Not to be outdone, Anantara’s The Vietage flips expectations of Vietnamese rail travel. Connecting Da Nang with coastal Quy Nhon — and, as of 2024, Nha Trang — the train features just six private booths, each a cocoon of understated Asian elegance. On board? Free-flow cocktails, a menu centred on regional ingredients, and a bespoke massage space. With only 12 guests on board, it may be the most intimate ride in Southeast Asia.
Image: Supplied
Across the Pacific, while America’s Amtrak is extensive, luxury is limited. That might change in 2026 if the founders of Dreamstar succeed in launching their overnight services between Los Angeles and San Francisco, with staterooms boasting queen-size beds and Scandi-chic design. Until then, the Rocky Mountaineer is your best option for train travel in North America.
The Rocky Mountaineer skips bunks for daylight-only journeys paired with hotel stays. In return, you get floor-to-ceiling windows, storytelling hosts, and gourmet meals delivered to your seat. From Vancouver to Jasper, or Denver to Moab, it offers a front-row seat to some of North America’s most cinematic landscapes. It’s worth upgrading to “GoldLeaf”, for the best views — courtesy of a glass-domed coach — and a dedicated outdoor viewing platform.
Image: Supplied
But honestly, if I had to choose one train to soak up the scenery outdoors, it would have to be the rear platform on Rovos Rail, which has been making tracks across Africa for more than 30 years. With vintage carriages offering a sense of travelling nostalgia, coupled with the warm and authentic service that only Africa can deliver, it’s far and away my favourite ticket to luxury on the rails.
You might also like...
The old bones of Alula’s newest hotel
Luxury’s new face: Travel + tourism
Belmond blows the whistle for Slow Luxury