Tennis SA (TSA) and American Express (Amex) will once again be transforming Joburg's Montecasino into a Wimbledon-inspired wonderland when Amex Tennis Town returns from July 11 to 13.

This buzzing, Wimbledon-inspired fan park allows tennis lovers of all ages to immerse themselves in the excitement of The Championships, Wimbledon 2025.

From the thrill of watching key matches live on a giant stadium-style screen to the chance to test your tennis skills with interactive virtual reality challenges and coaching sessions on a full-size court, Amex Tennis Town offers no shortage of action.

Visitors will be able to capture special moments at themed photo booths, enjoy live DJ sets between matches and indulge in a variety of gourmet bites in the food market — including traditional treats such as strawberries and cream.

To make the experience even more unforgettable, a premium hospitality option is available. Hosted in the Amex Café, this grants you access to a lounge setting with a curated dining menu, a dedicated hospitality team, and an outside viewing deck providing great views of the big screen.

Tickets are on sale to both American Express Card Members and non-Card Members via Howler.co.za. They're priced at R220 for general access and R50 for children; entrance is free for those under the age of two. Tickets for the Amex Café premium hospitality area are available at R5,580.

The proceeds from public ticket sales will go to TSA and be used to support the American Express Tennis Development Programme, which aims to build local communities and nurture tennis talent in SA.