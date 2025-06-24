Transatlantic routes have long been a competitive space, and British Airways has been playing catch-up in the premium space. For years, stepping into Club World meant acknowledging it was far better than economy, but perhaps not quite worth that hefty fare. The retirement of the beloved 747s during the pandemic was something of a symbolic reset and the airline is fast re-establishing its reputation for elegant luxury at 10,000m, with a more modern fleet of aircraft.
That process began with the revamped Club Suite; a dramatic improvement thanks to direct aisle access from every seat and significant enhancements in in-seat technology and personal space. However, it is in 2026 that the airline is truly looking to up the ante, as it unveils its new First offering.
The new First is being retrofitted into the airline’s fleet of A380 aircraft — which arrive daily in Johannesburg — and is anticipated to make its first appearance in mid-2026.
Created by the London-based studio Tangerine Design Consultancy, the new First suite leans heavily into the notion of British design and craftsmanship while blending a new sense of privacy with polished comfort. Each ultra-wide seat converts into an extensive fully flat bed, cocooned within a curved wall and privacy door. Passengers enjoy a 32-inch screen, ambient lighting scenes, and touch-button seat adjustment. And what’s not to love about a private in-seat mini-bar stocked with drinks and snacks?
Flying in premium style means privacy above all else
Whether it’s a suite with a door or a caviar-laced amuse-bouche, one thing is clear: the future of premium cabins is private
Image: Supplied
After spending a few years sheltered in place, when the demand for travel surged post-Covid-19, what was the one thing premium travellers wanted more than anything else on board? To be left alone.
At least, that’s my conclusion based on a quick whip-round of the most recent upgrades to business-class and first-class cabins. Is there a sudden demand for in-flight bars and the chance to toast our shared good fortune up at the sharp end? Nope, what we really want, it seems, is privacy doors. They are this season’s must-have for premium travellers.
But there’s more nuance to these upgrades than just sliding doors.
Celebrating Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouse
Happily, there is a little more complexity to the latest round of premium cabin upgrades from some of the world’s leading airlines. KLM has completed retrofitting its enhanced World Business Class across its Boeing 777 fleet, and along with the de rigeur privacy screen, one can expect eco-friendly amenity kits, improved personal storage and wireless charging stations. Lufthansa, meanwhile, is rolling out its bold new Allegris Business Class. The headline? Personalisation. Seven different seat types cater to various needs, from extra-long beds to companion-friendly double seats. All come with a degree of seclusion, if desired.
Qatar Airways is expected to debut the next generation of its industry-leading Qsuite this year. The new “Qsuite Next Gen” will retain the modular layout that allows travellers to create a private, communal zone — perfect for families or colleagues —while also introducing a host of refinements in comfort and design.
Whether you’re flying out of the Mother City or Egoli, there is also good news for travellers willing to pay a premium for direct flights to the US: United is revamping its already excellent Polaris product.
In the revised version of the cabin, Polaris seats will feature sliding doors for privacy and larger screens, but the real treat comes at the front of the cabin, with the new United Polaris Studio concept. Located in the first row, these new lie-flat, all-aisle-access seats are a quarter larger than the usual Polaris seat and come with a host of added extras to justify the (no doubt much higher) price. Think exclusive menus, bespoke Perricone amenity kits, Saks Fifth Avenue bedding, and 27-inch screens. Did we mention the amuse-bouche service of Ossetra caviar with Champagne Laurent-Perrier? Now that’s a nice touch for that 14-hour flight across the pond.
All of United’s future 787 deliveries — another 30 by 2027 — will feature the United Polaris Studio suites. United expects to receive its first 787s with the upgraded interior before the end of the year, with the inaugural flights scheduled for early 2026 to connect San Francisco with Singapore and London.
Image: Supplied
Transatlantic routes have long been a competitive space, and British Airways has been playing catch-up in the premium space. For years, stepping into Club World meant acknowledging it was far better than economy, but perhaps not quite worth that hefty fare. The retirement of the beloved 747s during the pandemic was something of a symbolic reset and the airline is fast re-establishing its reputation for elegant luxury at 10,000m, with a more modern fleet of aircraft.
That process began with the revamped Club Suite; a dramatic improvement thanks to direct aisle access from every seat and significant enhancements in in-seat technology and personal space. However, it is in 2026 that the airline is truly looking to up the ante, as it unveils its new First offering.
The new First is being retrofitted into the airline’s fleet of A380 aircraft — which arrive daily in Johannesburg — and is anticipated to make its first appearance in mid-2026.
Created by the London-based studio Tangerine Design Consultancy, the new First suite leans heavily into the notion of British design and craftsmanship while blending a new sense of privacy with polished comfort. Each ultra-wide seat converts into an extensive fully flat bed, cocooned within a curved wall and privacy door. Passengers enjoy a 32-inch screen, ambient lighting scenes, and touch-button seat adjustment. And what’s not to love about a private in-seat mini-bar stocked with drinks and snacks?
Image: Supplied
Tempted to cash in some points or sign off on a corporate travel expense? Don’t get excited about that seat just yet.
“It takes years for these cabin upgrades to roll out through an airline’s entire fleet, and the aircraft in service can change between booking and departure, so travellers need to realise that their particular aircraft might not be fitted with the product they believe they will be getting,” says Paolo Giuricich, head of Investec Travel. “If you’re going to pay that premium for business or first class, it pays to work with travel professionals who can stay on top of which product you’ll have on board.”
It’s a good point, because while BA’s new Club Suite is available on the entire A350 fleet, it is not yet on all the A380s. Flying Emirates? Their 777 service often features the old-school Business Class with (the horror!) angled-flat seats. And Qatar Airways has a bit of a reputation for switching out aircraft, meaning you’ll be stuck with the (admittedly still pretty good) business class rather than the impressive Q Suite.
Our advice for making the most of the sharp end? Read the fine print and work with a professional. But whether it’s a suite with a door or a caviar-laced amuse-bouche, one thing is clear: the future of premium is private.
You might also like....
Holidays at the speed of sound
New levels of high-flying luxury
Air cruises offer high-flying luxury