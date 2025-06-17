Bupenyu Lodge opens with 11 free-standing suites, along with one two-bedroom family villa — reached along paths that wind through stands of indigenous miombo woodland.
Organic textures and a sense of immersion in the landscape set the tone here, with floor-to-ceiling glass and generous amounts of living space. The outdoor living areas are undoubtedly the place to spend your daylight hours, whether admiring the view from private lounge and sun deck areas or enjoying a dip in your own gorge-facing plunge pool.
Indoors, the interior décor comes courtesy of Amy Kidger of Hinterland Studio, who weaves in local basketry and geometric motifs from the local Tsonga tribes to bring soul and context to a contemporary space that subtly speaks to its locale.
If you’ve been to the falls before and are looking for a space that offers secluded luxury and the chance to breathe in the landscape, Bupenyu Lodge is sure to tick all the right boxes.
Bupenyu Lodge is due to open in late-2025.
New life high above the Batoka Gorge
A remarkable new addition to Zimbabwe’s tourism landscape is the opening of Bupenyu Lodge
Image: Supplied
Embark on a sunset boat trip on the waters upstream of Victoria Falls and you may be surprised. Not by the hippos that occasionally break the surface with a snort of indignation, or the door-sized crocodiles that glide silently along the surface.
More, perhaps, by the lights that fringe the shoreline. For while this is still a landscape wonderfully wild — keep a keen eye open for elephants — what quickly becomes apparent is the level of development on the banks of the Zambezi. Tented camps where lamps flicker give way to contemporary lodges that burst from the indigenous forest canopy.
It doesn’t take too much away from the majesty of Africa’s fourth-largest river, but it’s clear to see where tourism development has progressed over the past decade, and is a good bellwether for the enduring popularity of Mosi-oa-Tunya (the smoke that thunders).
Now compare that to the Batoka Gorge below the falls, where sunset cruises are hard to come by (read: non-existent), and you’ll need to brave the swirling rapids on a white-water raft if you want to admire the grandeur of the gorge, carved by the river out of the basalt cliffs over millions of years.
After putting in rafts beneath the iconic railway bridge — spanning the gorge close enough to the Falls that passengers can feel the spray, just as Rhodes intended — within a few rapids, each with a name more ominous than the last, you’ll soon leave the development behind.
However, by late 2025, that will begin to change. Once you’ve negotiated rapid #22, look up. Clinging to the cliffs above, you may just glimpse a remarkable new addition to Zimbabwe’s tourism landscape: the opening of Bupenyu Lodge.
Image: Supplied
It is the latest addition to the Newmark Hotels, Reserves and Lodges portfolio, marking the sixth African country for this rapidly growing brand. Newmark also recently announced lodges to open in the Lowveld and Namibia in 2026, expanding the country count to seven.
But this year, all eyes are on Bupenyu. Though it is just a 45-minute drive from Victoria Falls town and conveniently positioned for taking in myriad adventure activities, Bupenyu Lodge appears wonderfully remote, perched on the edge of the Batoka Gorge to fully take advantage of the dramatic location.
The striking design of Bupenyu — which means “life” in Shona — comes from the Stellenbosch-based studio Experience Architects. For director Nick Randall, the landscape serves as both the starting point and the star of the show, continuously framing the landscape.
Image: Supplied
Using cantilevered construction and tensile cables — a tribute to the engineers who constructed the striking railway bridge below the falls — along with an abundance of local textures, the stone-clad passageways create a sense of anticipation upon arrival, echoing the gorge.
Walls lined with local basalt and soaring roofs eventually reveal the full extent of the view, ensuring a lodge that possesses a distinct sense of place.
The main lodge will sit spectacularly at the edge of the gorge, allowing guests to gaze down at the Zambezi some 180m below. Dining and relaxation areas create a natural space to gather, while Bupenyu has also been designed with quiet moments in mind. Spa pods will offer access to a range of wellness experiences, and a separate gym area along with a running route enables guests to unwind with a workout.
Image: Supplied
Prefer to sit quietly? The cliffside bird hide is a splendid addition, allowing twitchers to spend hours with binoculars in hand, scanning the gorge for both residents and migrants. If you’re fortunate, you might even spot a Taita falcon, a rare species known to nest in the Batoka Gorge.
The Taita’s nests inspired the striking boma area at Bupenyu Lodge. With an abundance of natural timber, it’s an eyrie offering spectacular views that focus your gaze away from the fire and out across the gorge.
On the menu, expect Newmark’s Group head chef Chris Erasmus to curate a typically inventive take on lodge cuisine, giving local flavour and culinary tradition a contemporary spin.
Image: Supplied
