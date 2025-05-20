It goes without saying that when architect and design aficionado Ozi Magnussen-Jacobsen touches down in Cape Town he heads for the sensational Fritsidential Suite (established in honour of @Frits Hotel’s dearly departed founder and former CEO), which is spacious enough to host a posse of his fellow Danes. Carefully considered touches such as the heritage tartan wallpaper, a carved headboard, and the finest textiles — not to mention all the mod cons — are perfectly aligned with Ozi’s refined aesthetic appetite.
It goes without saying that when architect and design aficionado Ozi Magnussen-Jacobsen touches down in Cape Town he heads for the sensational Fritsidential Suite (established in honour of @Frits Hotel’s dearly departed founder and former CEO), which is spacious enough to host a posse of his fellow Danes. Carefully considered touches such as the heritage tartan wallpaper, a carved headboard, and the finest textiles — not to mention all the mod cons — are perfectly aligned with Ozi’s refined aesthetic appetite.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

It is a mid-morning like every other at the @Frits Dog Hotel and Daycare Centre. New friendships are being forged in the play area for the more boisterous guests. Classical music drifts through the interior. Somewhere, a ball is being tossed for the 50th time. From the spa comes the gentle hum of a hairdryer as a pampered pooch has her regular salon blowout. A tummy tickling session is due to begin in the spacious doggie dormitory. In a private consultation room, a stressed-out mutt is having her chakras realigned by the on-call reiki master.

Taking up residence today in this urban oasis is a posse of pooches who have gathered for their customary annual catch-up; a group whose friendships date back to when they still had their milk teeth … Art investor Maximilian von Fabio de la Bon Jovi and novelist Mini Minuit, inseparable as always. Anderson Pooper, fresh off the plane from a climate-change conference in London. Copenhagen-based architect and consummate aesthete Ozi Magnussen-Jacobsen and his best friend, star chef Spud “Bend It Like Beckham” Cumberbatch.

Celebrity judge from Canines’ Got Talent, Brody Baron-Alberding and his on-again-off-again partner, yoga instructor Leah Organa. Enigmatic UN translator Olga Moneypenny. And finally, the newcomer to the circle, Gucci (just, Gucci), who is celebrating her millionth Instagram follower. With check-ins complete and bags unpacked, an alert sounds from the group WhatsYapp chat. It is from alpha dog Maximilian and it reads, as it does at every reunion: “What’s up dogs… Let’s get this pawty started.”

The secret to Maximilian and Minuit’s flawless complexions? “A good night’s sleep, exercise, a balanced diet and a regular steam at @Frits Salon & Spa. It really opens the paws.”
Image: Elsa Young/ Bureaux
Life partners Maximilian von Fabio de la Bon Jovi and Mini Minuit in their regular haunt, the platinum Hollywoof suite. Next door, Anderson Pooper, currently single “and happy that way”, counts down the minutes until his spa appointment. Because those nails aren’t going to clip themselves.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

Cast of characters:

Maximilian and Minuit, the yin to each other’s yang. A chance meeting in the park “when Maxi mistook my tennis ball for his … I didn’t find it funny at the time, mind you” led to friendship which, as the tale as old as time goes, blossomed into true love. “Plus, there’s that coiffure. I mean, how can you resist?”
Image: Elsa Young/ Bureaux

Maximilian von Fabio de la Bon Jovi

Breed Standard poodle

Occupation Art investor

Style icons Kenny G; Karl Lagerfeld; Bob Marley; Cher

Best traits Loyal; great posture; seldom has a bad hair day; renaissance man

Pet peeve Humidity

Soundtrack to my life Hairspray: The Musical

Words to live by “The greatest thing you’ll ever learn is just to love and be loved in return.”

Mini Minuit (or Midnight to my friends and family)

Breed Miniature poodle

Occupation Historical novelist

Role Models Josephine Baker; Sofia Coppola; Jane Austen; Gloria Steinem; my mom

Best traits Intuitive; multi-tasker; fast metabolism

Soundtrack to my life 9 to 5 by Dolly Parton

Favourite historical figure Cleopatra

Personal catchphrase “Pearls are always a good idea.”

Social-media influencer Gucci favours the deluxe Sweetie Paw suite. “Its design is so of the moment. And this wall was just made for selfies, am I right?”
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

Anderson Pooper

Breed Pug

Occupation Environmentalist and model

Currently reading The Lorax by Dr Seuss

Best traits Retrieves a ball like a boss; killer smile; fluent in Dothraki, Klingon, and Elvish

Last place I swiped my credit card The tattoo parlour

Soundtrack to my life Beds Are Burning by Midnight Oil

Words to live by “Fetch!”

Star chef Scud “Bend It Like Beckham” Cumberbatch and architect Ozi Magnussen-Jacobsen can be found catching up in the luxe Fritsidential Suite before going walkies. The unlikely duo have been best of mates since they fortuitously found themselves sharing a pied-à-terre off the Canal Saint-Martin in their student days — Scud graduated top of his pack from the revered Le Cordon Bleu institute while Ozi spent 18 months interning at Ateliers Jean Nouvel; as he explains it, a “life-altering experience”.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

Scud “Bend It Like Beckham” Cumberbatch

Breed English bulldog

Occupation Michelin-star chef

Best traits Go-getter; good at sleeping; forgiving; cuddle-obsessed

Currently binge-watching Schitt’s Creek; Queer Eye; Peaky Blinders

Signature dish Beer-and-vodka-battered fish & chips

Soundtrack to my life Firestarter by The Prodigy

Words to live by “I cut down trees, I eat my lunch, I go to the lavatory. On Wednesdays I go shopping and have buttered scones for tea.”

Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux
With its shweshwe-patterned wall and earthy, warm palette, the K9 Nkandla room has a proudly South African vibe.
Image: Elsa Young/Bureaux

Ozi Magnussen-Jacobsen

Breed Great Dane

Occupation Architect

Best traits Punctual; creative; always able to reach the top shelf

Design influences Ingmar Bergman; Yohji Yamamoto; Wes Anderson; IM Pei; Zaha Hadid

Favourite pastimes Bird-watching; silent discos; jogging

Last place I swiped my credit card At the nursery because plants

Words to live by “Never give up and good luck will find you.”

On annual leave from her demanding job as a UN translator, Olga Moneypenny has the Jurassic Bark suite all to herself
Image: Elsa Young / Bureaux

Olga Moneypenny

Breed Black Russian terrier

Occupation UN translator

Best traits Emotionally intelligent; discreet; good sense of humour

Currently binge-watching Killing Eve; The Great British Bake Off; The West Wing

Pet peeves Obnoxious co-workers; the Mac SPOD (Spinning Pinwheel of Death)

Last place I swiped my credit card The juice bar at the gym

Personal catchphrase “To bark or not to bark, that is the question.”

