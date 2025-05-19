Image: Aart Verrips

Mark Twain once said, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.” Given the current state of the world, maybe it’s time to book a one-way flight for a bunch of the world’s “leaders” — destination: Bermuda Triangle. Just kidding... sort of. But Twain’s point stands: travel opens the mind. It challenges assumptions, fosters understanding, and shows us that the world isn’t as small — or narrow — as it sometimes seems. Unfortunately, for most people travel is still a luxury, often reserved for the fortunate few.

Humans have been travelling since our early ancestors migrated from Africa, but travelling for fun, adventure, and an Aperol spritz on the Amalfi coast didn’t come until much later. In the 17th and 18th centuries, it became a rite of passage for British nobility — mostly men — who threw on their finest coats, grabbed a map, and set sail on the ultimate cultural road trip through Europe to broaden their horizons.

Fast forward a bit and enter Thomas Cook, often hailed as the father of modern mass tourism. In the mid-1800s, he revolutionised travel by organising the first-ever package tours. For a long time, his name was practically synonymous with getting away. Sadly, his agency folded in 2019, but the concept of packaged tours stuck around, proving that people love having someone else handle the details while they kick back and enjoy the ride.

Along the way, we saw the glamour of streamlined Art Deco ocean liners in the 1930s, the advent of countercultural On the Road-style backpacking, and the rise of generic timeshare vacations in the 1980s. The bohemian spirit of Kerouac and company has since morphed into mass youth and adventure travel, with budget-friendly trips to destinations such as Thailand, where partying meets cultural exploration.

Although I’m a journalist now, for 12 years I ran a tour company in Joburg and worked as a specialist guide, primarily catering to the ultra-high-end US and European market. It shaped who I am today, teaching me way too much about human nature and giving me a real, behind-the-scenes look at how to travel (or, rather, what not to do).

  • Slow it down, baby! “Slow travel” is all about taking the time to immerse yourself in a destination, its culture, and its unique, authentic experiences, rather than rushing to tick off attractions and cities. Slowing down means enjoying a coffee in the sunshine, petting a dog, chatting with a stranger, or supporting a sustainable local business. As a guide, I found that packed itineraries never worked — guests would leave without understanding the vibrant, chaotic urban space that is Joburg.
  • Money can’t buy happiness—well, mostly. I’ve toured with super-high-net-worth individuals — think the world’s most powerful media and tech moguls — who jetted around in private planes. All the insane logistics and bodyguards meant they never really experienced anything meaningful. Clients who were a bit more low key had a much more authentic experience.
  • A holiday probably won’t fix your family. While some try to mend a marriage with a “band-aid baby”, others think a “band-aid vacation” might do the trick. A friend of mine, also a guide, once picked up a couple for a sightseeing day, only to find their marriage unravelling in real time. He was stuck with them for the most awkward day ever as their drama played out. And with multigenerational family travel on the rise, just imagine how jet lag and differing political views can really spice up that African safari adventure. Oh, to be a fly on the wall during that family vacay!
  • Travelling for an event or specific interest adds a whole new layer to the adventure. Whether it’s a concert, a wellness retreat, a major sports event, or an unusual hobby, it just gives your trip that cool, unique vibe. Some of the top travel trends for 2025 are pretty out there — from “Noctourism”, where you explore after dark (think Northern Lights, stargazing, late-night markets, or even a night at Everest Base Camp), to “cowboy-core travel”, fuelled by the popularity of the Yellowstone TV series and Beyoncé’s Cowboy Carter It sounds niche, but if it involves cowboy boots, rhinestones, and a trip to Dollywood, count me in.
  • You’re not a shopaholic if it’s supporting the local economy. Not everyone loves shopping on holiday, but I believe a purchase a day keeps the doctor away. Some light retail is also a great way to interact with locals and find a common thread to bond over. Thankfully, in 2025, it’s all about thoughtful souvenirs, so put down the “I Love New York” shot glasses and consider investing in a piece of local art or a handmade item instead.
  • Do the research. If you’re on a mission to travel well and truly experience your destination, it’s worth putting in the research beforehand. Having been a guide (and hopefully a good one), I saw first-hand how much of a difference it made. And from my own travels, the incredible guides I met in São Paulo and Barcelona really proved my point. It might cost a bit more to find the perfect guide, but someone who can tailor a day to your interests is worth every penny. If a guide’s not your thing, Google is your best friend — use it to find the top coffee shops, boutiques, galleries, parks, or whatever floats your boat.
  • When in doubt, read a book. Struggling to choose your next destination? Some of my best holidays were inspired by books. A trip to Rome was born from Anthony Capella’s The Food of Love, and Colette Rossant’s Apricots on the Nile made me crave delicious Egyptian food in Cairo. And, let’s be honest, I’m still dying to sip a martini on the Orient Express (without the whole murder mystery, of course).
  • Keep it simple and enjoy the small things. Nostalgic travel is making a big comeback in this uncertain world, with many opting for modest, smaller holidays. And honestly, I’m all for it. Some of my best holidays were spent at our tiny, no-frills beach cottage on the KwaZulu-Natal north coast in the 1990s. Simplicity really is the ultimate hack.

