Mark Twain once said, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.” Given the current state of the world, maybe it’s time to book a one-way flight for a bunch of the world’s “leaders” — destination: Bermuda Triangle. Just kidding... sort of. But Twain’s point stands: travel opens the mind. It challenges assumptions, fosters understanding, and shows us that the world isn’t as small — or narrow — as it sometimes seems. Unfortunately, for most people travel is still a luxury, often reserved for the fortunate few.
Humans have been travelling since our early ancestors migrated from Africa, but travelling for fun, adventure, and an Aperol spritz on the Amalfi coast didn’t come until much later. In the 17th and 18th centuries, it became a rite of passage for British nobility — mostly men — who threw on their finest coats, grabbed a map, and set sail on the ultimate cultural road trip through Europe to broaden their horizons.
Fast forward a bit and enter Thomas Cook, often hailed as the father of modern mass tourism. In the mid-1800s, he revolutionised travel by organising the first-ever package tours. For a long time, his name was practically synonymous with getting away. Sadly, his agency folded in 2019, but the concept of packaged tours stuck around, proving that people love having someone else handle the details while they kick back and enjoy the ride.
Oh, the places you’ll go!
From slow travel to cowboy boots and the importance of supporting local: tips from a former specialist guide
Mark Twain once said, “Travel is fatal to prejudice, bigotry, and narrow-mindedness.” Given the current state of the world, maybe it’s time to book a one-way flight for a bunch of the world’s “leaders” — destination: Bermuda Triangle. Just kidding... sort of. But Twain’s point stands: travel opens the mind. It challenges assumptions, fosters understanding, and shows us that the world isn’t as small — or narrow — as it sometimes seems. Unfortunately, for most people travel is still a luxury, often reserved for the fortunate few.
Humans have been travelling since our early ancestors migrated from Africa, but travelling for fun, adventure, and an Aperol spritz on the Amalfi coast didn’t come until much later. In the 17th and 18th centuries, it became a rite of passage for British nobility — mostly men — who threw on their finest coats, grabbed a map, and set sail on the ultimate cultural road trip through Europe to broaden their horizons.
Fast forward a bit and enter Thomas Cook, often hailed as the father of modern mass tourism. In the mid-1800s, he revolutionised travel by organising the first-ever package tours. For a long time, his name was practically synonymous with getting away. Sadly, his agency folded in 2019, but the concept of packaged tours stuck around, proving that people love having someone else handle the details while they kick back and enjoy the ride.
Luxury’s new face: Travel + tourism
Along the way, we saw the glamour of streamlined Art Deco ocean liners in the 1930s, the advent of countercultural On the Road-style backpacking, and the rise of generic timeshare vacations in the 1980s. The bohemian spirit of Kerouac and company has since morphed into mass youth and adventure travel, with budget-friendly trips to destinations such as Thailand, where partying meets cultural exploration.
Although I’m a journalist now, for 12 years I ran a tour company in Joburg and worked as a specialist guide, primarily catering to the ultra-high-end US and European market. It shaped who I am today, teaching me way too much about human nature and giving me a real, behind-the-scenes look at how to travel (or, rather, what not to do).
You might also like....
Closer to paradise
Go wild on two wheels
Aqua Expeditions expands to Seychelles
From the May edition of Wanted, 2025