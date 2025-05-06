Today there’s a golden thread connecting Astor’s early innovations in understated opulence to the dozens of St Regis properties scattered from Hong Kong to Bali, Rome to Aspen.
And, as of May 6, Mauritius. On an island never short of luxurious resorts, the opening of The St Regis Le Morne Resort ushers in an exciting new era in island luxury for Ile Maurice, SA’s favourite holiday island.
The resort, formerly a JW Marriott property, lies in the shadow of Le Morne Brabant, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the most dramatic natural feature in the south-west corner of the island. Out front, the coral reefs offer safe swimming and snorkelling, while around the corner you’ll find some of the best kitesurfing on Mauritius, or surfing at the famed “One Eye” reef break. So, that’s location taken care of.
Next, renovation. While the bricks-and-mortar of the original resort remains much the same, the infusion of St Regis touches into the soft furnishings that have burnished this luxurious all-suite experience.
But while any brand can pour cash into thread-count linens and starchitect designs, luxury is often most evident in the ephemeral touches of service, hospitality and memories. This is where The St Regis offering shines through.
In step with other global properties, The St Regis Le Morne Resort infuses a host of signature St Regis moments into the guest experience. Start with the private St Regis Butler Service — we can thank Astor for that one — offering 24-hour personalised assistance. Need a shirt pressed or your suitcase unpacked? Perhaps a kite-surfing instructor booked on the double? Consider it done.
A new era in Mauritian luxury
The opening of The St Regis Le Morne Resort ushers in an exciting new era in island luxury for Ile Maurice, SA’s favourite holiday island
Image: Supplied
It is a little unfortunate, not least for the man himself, that the thing John Jacob Astor IV is most famous for is dying.
When the Titanic went down in the icy Atlantic in 1912, Astor, scion of one of the US’ most famous families, was among the world’s wealthiest men and perhaps the most famous passenger to sink beneath the waves that cold April night.
But Astor was more than just a casualty of history. Beyond being a savvy businessperson and investor, he was an inventor who held patents on everything from bicycle brakes to turbine engines. And as a man of the world, he knew what he wanted in a fine hotel. Little surprise then that he was an influential figure in shaping the nascent world of luxury hospitality in New York City. In 1904, he poured his wealth and intuition into building The St Regis Hotel. With private butlers, in-room telephones and air-conditioning, it combined European elegance and US comfort to set the bar high for luxury lodgings in Manhattan.
Shangri-La unveils new-look Le Touessrok
Today there’s a golden thread connecting Astor’s early innovations in understated opulence to the dozens of St Regis properties scattered from Hong Kong to Bali, Rome to Aspen.
And, as of May 6, Mauritius. On an island never short of luxurious resorts, the opening of The St Regis Le Morne Resort ushers in an exciting new era in island luxury for Ile Maurice, SA’s favourite holiday island.
The resort, formerly a JW Marriott property, lies in the shadow of Le Morne Brabant, a Unesco World Heritage Site and the most dramatic natural feature in the south-west corner of the island. Out front, the coral reefs offer safe swimming and snorkelling, while around the corner you’ll find some of the best kitesurfing on Mauritius, or surfing at the famed “One Eye” reef break. So, that’s location taken care of.
Next, renovation. While the bricks-and-mortar of the original resort remains much the same, the infusion of St Regis touches into the soft furnishings that have burnished this luxurious all-suite experience.
But while any brand can pour cash into thread-count linens and starchitect designs, luxury is often most evident in the ephemeral touches of service, hospitality and memories. This is where The St Regis offering shines through.
In step with other global properties, The St Regis Le Morne Resort infuses a host of signature St Regis moments into the guest experience. Start with the private St Regis Butler Service — we can thank Astor for that one — offering 24-hour personalised assistance. Need a shirt pressed or your suitcase unpacked? Perhaps a kite-surfing instructor booked on the double? Consider it done.
Image: Supplied
Each afternoon sees an entertaining champagne sabrage experience for guests, or start the day with the St Regis Bloody Mary; a cocktail created at The St Regis New York’s King Cole Bar in 1934.
Each St Regis hotel worldwide offers its own local twist on the classic, and in Mauritius the “L'île Mary” will feature island rum infused with curry leaves, with a touch of mango vinegar, freshly pressed lemon juice, black pepper and cayenne with a ripe tomato juice base and crowned by masala foam.
It’s a bellwether of the refined and reimagined dining experience on offer across the resort. There’s a fresh reinvention of the French-inspired La Patisserie, offering handcrafted pastries, or book a table (just ask the butler) at the signature Le Manoir restaurant for an elevated expression of fragrant Mauritian curries. Want to get hands-on? The Chef's Table will host culinary workshops, along with private dining experiences guided by local flavours and heritage dishes. Much of the fresh herbs and produce come foraged from Caroline's Garden, named for Caroline Astor, the mother of John Jacob Astor IV.
And as the resort eases into the peak season, there’s still more to come. Launching later this year is the resort’s beautifully renovated Pirogue, offering family fishing trips, private excursions and romantic sunset cruises on a traditional Mauritian boat. Another development to watch is the opening of The St Regis Grand Beachfront Villa.
Taking its cue from the exclusive private retreats favoured by Astor himself, this vast — 1,659m2 — villa will open as one of the largest private villas in the Indian Ocean. Fill the space with up to 16 of your nearest and dearest, with each suite boasting direct beach access and private decks. Throw in indoor-outdoor living spaces, a trio of plunge pools and an exclusive infinity pool and the Grand Beachfront Villa has all the makings of an island escape worthy of John Jacob Astor himself.
You might also like....
Spruced-up hotel lures visitors to island bolt-hole of Rodrigues
Waldorf island offers immersive escape in the Seychelles
LUX* Belle Mare, one of Mauritius’s many treasures, is given a rebirth