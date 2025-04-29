As with all the best beach getaways, they are envisaged as spaces to invite slowing down. Soft linens for afternoon naps, well-stocked bookshelves tempting you on to the couch, and deep patios that beg for languorous lunches. You’ll love the outdoor showers and the clever touches — Babylonstoren’s stock in trade — like fans discreetly concealed in wardrobes to dry out clothes tinged with the ocean’s salty kiss. Bathrooms? Expect cool, spacious sanctuaries awash in natural light.
Hues of blue at BLOU
The new luxury seaside escape on the Garden Route boasts a deep sense of place, where architecture defers to landscape
Image: Supplied
Blue? Aquamarine? Turquoise? Cerulean? Indigo? Azure? When sunlight hits the waves of the warm (ish) Indian Ocean lapping against the sands of Keurboomstrand, many words describe the hues of blue that frame the horizon. But at BLOU, a new luxury seaside escape on the Garden Route, there is only one: International Klein Blue. Hex code #002FA7, if you want to geek out on it.
It’s a colour first created in 1960 by French artist Yves Klein, with a bit of help from his favourite Parisian paint shop in Montparnasse. This deep blue, leaning heavily into ultramarine — itself made by grinding lapis lazuli into powder — became the colour indelibly associated with Klein’s work, both on canvas and in sculpture.
And now it inspires the aesthetic at BLOU, which opened earlier this year with eight elegant beach cottages perched just above the high tide mark in a quiet corner of Keurboomstrand. However, these aren’t just any ordinary cottages; rather, they serve as the coastal outpost of Babylonstoren, the celebrated farm in the Cape winelands that has become as famous for its gardens as its immersive take on everything from Winelands history to essential oils.
Aqua Expeditions expands to Seychelles
Keurboomstrand holds a special place in the hearts of Karen Roos and Koos Bekker, owners of both Babylonstoren and The Newt, their farm in the English county of Somerset. For decades, they have spent family holidays on this glorious stretch of Garden Route coastline, just a few minutes’ drive from Plettenberg Bay. Always with an eye for new offerings, over the last few years, the couple have slowly but steadily restored and upgraded a handful of beach cottages overlooking a quiet cove at the far eastern end of the beach.
BLOU opens with eight cottages: five arranged about a tranquil courtyard and three perched dramatically above the high-tide mark to offer memorable ocean views. There’s a choice of one- and two-bedroom options, allowing you to mix and match whether it’s a couple’s getaway or a family retreat.
Image: Supplied
Additionally, there’s a communal swimming pool, a sauna and a steam room, all designed with privacy in mind. Dark-green coastal Milkwood trees create a striking contrast against the blues, creating a soulful space where mornings may begin with coffee on the stoep and evenings end with the tang of wood smoke curling up from the outdoor braai in the courtyard cottages.
Unlike the full-service five-star hotels at Babylonstoren and The Newt, BLOU focuses on simplicity: self-catering is the standard here, with kitchens that are minimal yet beautifully appointed with induction stoves, coffee machines and pantry staples. The Welcome House serves as both a concierge and pantry hub, with local experts on hand to guide you to the best markets and restaurants. Enrico’s, an Italian staple along this stretch of coastline, is just a short stroll away.
Image: Supplied
Though you may find yourself more self-contained here than at Babylonstoren, the design cues are evident throughout BLOU. As with the original, subtlety speaks loudly and there is remarkable depth in the detailed simplicity.
Each of the eight BLOU cottages echoes the simplicity of traditional coastal architecture: thick whitewashed walls, deep reveals and palettes pared down yet undeniably chic. There’s a luxurious rusticity in the bones of each cottage, imbued with a contemporary flourish: wooden floors underfoot, canopy beds, baskets for the beach, and a beach umbrella to lay your towel beneath. What colour? International Klein Blue, of course.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
As with all the best beach getaways, they are envisaged as spaces to invite slowing down. Soft linens for afternoon naps, well-stocked bookshelves tempting you on to the couch, and deep patios that beg for languorous lunches. You’ll love the outdoor showers and the clever touches — Babylonstoren’s stock in trade — like fans discreetly concealed in wardrobes to dry out clothes tinged with the ocean’s salty kiss. Bathrooms? Expect cool, spacious sanctuaries awash in natural light.
With a place this good, there has to be a catch, right? Aside from the cost — from R13,200 for two nights in a one-bedroom cottage — BLOU is not for everyone.
“Due to BLOU’s limited availability, only guests who have already stayed at either Babylonstoren Farm Hotel or The Newt in Somerset can make a reservation,” is the official line.
This may irk some of those hoping for a booking, but for those lucky enough to stay at BLOU, they will find a luxury escape with a deep sense of place, where architecture defers to landscape, and part of the real luxury is simply the art of feeling at ease.
