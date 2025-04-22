June
As if you needed another reason to visit Paris, the French Open (starting May 25) reaches its dramatic conclusion on June 8, featuring the men’s final at Roland Garros. It’s the second Grand Slam tennis tournament of the year, and this time the likes of Carlos Alcaraz (defending champion), Jannik Sinner, Alexander Zverev and Novak Djokovic — the man with 24 Grand Slam titles — will take to the clay in the men’s competition. In the women’s tournament, Iga Swiatek will be vying for her fifth Coupe Suzanne-Lenglen, but she’ll need to fight off world number one Aryna Sabalenka to achieve that. SA’s Lloyd Harris will also step out onto the clay of Paris’ 16th arrondissement. Tickets are still available, and once inside, you can look forward to world-class tennis, elegant crowds and French cuisine at various on-site eateries.
Your 2025 travel calendar, sorted
Need a little inspo to guide your 2025 travels? We flipped through the global diary to find the best events happening worldwide from now until Christmas
Image: Romeo Balancourt
May
The Cannes Film Festival rolls into the Cote d’Azur from May 14-25, bringing with it Hollywood’s A-list. While Cannes is famous for its exclusivity and most of the festival is reserved for accredited industry insiders, there are several ways for the public to enjoy the experience. Each evening, free open-air screenings take place at the Cinéma de la Plage, while sidebars like Directors’ Fortnight and Critics’ Week provide public access to bold new cinema. Even without a ticket, visitors can soak up the glamour along the Croisette or catch glimpses of red-carpet arrivals outside the Palais des Festivals.
June
Image: Red Bull
July
Make this the month of music. Start your travels at Denmark’s Roskilde Festival (June 28-July 5), a nonprofit festival blending genre-defying music with a sense of community and purpose. This year, global headliners include Stormzy, Olivia Rodrigo and SA’s own Tyla. EDM fans will be happier at Tomorrowland in Belgium (July 18–20 and July 25–27); an immersive fantasyland of electronic beats and playful stage design. Round out the month at Fuji Rock Festival (July 25–27), Japan’s largest outdoor festival, where eco-conscious vibes meet indie and rock icons, including The Hives and James Blake this year.
Image: Getty Images
August
Avert your eyes from the exchange rate and book a ticket to the UK as the Edinburgh Festival transforms the Scottish capital into a hotbed of artistic creativity from August 1-24. In step with the official festival is the more cutting-edge Edinburgh Fringe, which offers underground shows and the chance to see the stars of tomorrow before they hit the big time. This year, the SA show “Yes-Ya-Yebo!” returns for the third consecutive year, as artist Dondre Colberg and the Imibala Trust celebrate SA’s diverse languages through song and dance.
Image: Jahanzeb Ahsan / Unsplash
September
Culture or kraut? You decide. La Mercè Festival — Barcelona’s signature cultural celebration — sees the streets fill with parades, fire runs and music performances as locals and tourists pay homage to the city’s patron saint. Or head to München for the annual Oktoberfest (September 20-October 5), where the world’s largest beer festival sees festival tents filled with beer steins, sausages and traditional Bavarian attire. Can’t afford Munich? The Pretoria’s Original Oktoberfest runs from September 11-13.
Image: Supplied
October
Whether it’s for whale season or spring flowers, this is a wonderful time to head for the Mother City. This year, the Sanlam Cape Town Marathon (October 18-19) continues its quest to become the first African marathon to achieve World Marathon Majors status. The 42km course attracts elite athletes and amateur runners from around the world and provides a great reason to lace up and run through the city.
Image: 500 px / Krunja
November
Thailand is one of our favourite countries right now, offering visa-free access to SA travellers and prices that are more than affordable on the rand. While many travellers head for the islands — the setting for the latest season of The White Lotus — you shouldn’t miss out on the hill country around Chiang Mai. From hotels amid lush, forested hills to wellness retreats that tap into centuries of cultural history, it’s a side of Thailand far removed from the bright lights of the beach resorts. From November 15-16 the only bright lights you’ll find in and around Chiang Mai are the lanterns lifting off as part of the Yi Peng Lantern Festival. This visual spectacle sees thousands of lanterns released into the night sky in a symbolic act of renewal and is one of Thailand’s most memorable cultural experiences.
Image: Getty Images
December
Another month filled with choices: festivities or football? The Africa Cup of Nations kicks off in Morocco on December 21 (and runs until January 18 2026), with 24 nations competing for the continental crown. Thes resurgent Bafana Bafana topped their group to qualify for the tournament and will run out for their first match on December 22, when they take on Angola at the Stade De Marrakech. If you’re in a more festive mood, head to Europe for the annual Christmas markets that spring up in the town squares. While Prague’s Wenceslas Square is always a safe bet, Germany does them best: look to Cologne, Bremen and Nuremberg, where you’ll find Gothic architecture, carols and stalls selling authentic seasonal gifts.
