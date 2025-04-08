I eventually lost count — of the pieces of paper, that is. My family is going to Greece on holiday later this year. We’re very fortunate, I know, but for the privilege of walking past the immigration counter at Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, we recently had the unmitigated joy of taking a day off work to lug a folder of papers — including arcane documents requested surely for a laugh — and three souls to the 6th floor (or was it the 6th circle of hell?) of a Cape Town office block.
Chastised, grateful and penitent, we bent the knee to the kind man behind the desk and hoped like hell our Schengen visa would be approved. For the pleasure, we handed over a few thousand of our hard-earned rand — money that wouldn’t be spent on seaside dinners, gyros eaten in the Athens Plaka, or glasses of Assyrtiko on the golden shores of Skiathos.
I know I’m playing the world’s smallest violin here, and the joy of sharing overseas travel with my family is not to be sniffed at. But to be honest, I’m not sure I’ll do it again in a hurry. I'd rather save those bucks for the countries that welcome us Saffas with open arms, that don’t ask for hoops and red tape, and that say, “Welcome! Please come and spend your money here.” And I’ll do it gladly.
Cut the red tape and go visa-free
A list of our favourite visa-free destination stunners and the best new attractions and hotels to add to your little black book
Image: Supplied
I eventually lost count — of the pieces of paper, that is. My family is going to Greece on holiday later this year. We’re very fortunate, I know, but for the privilege of walking past the immigration counter at Athens International Airport Eleftherios Venizelos International Airport, we recently had the unmitigated joy of taking a day off work to lug a folder of papers — including arcane documents requested surely for a laugh — and three souls to the 6th floor (or was it the 6th circle of hell?) of a Cape Town office block.
Chastised, grateful and penitent, we bent the knee to the kind man behind the desk and hoped like hell our Schengen visa would be approved. For the pleasure, we handed over a few thousand of our hard-earned rand — money that wouldn’t be spent on seaside dinners, gyros eaten in the Athens Plaka, or glasses of Assyrtiko on the golden shores of Skiathos.
I know I’m playing the world’s smallest violin here, and the joy of sharing overseas travel with my family is not to be sniffed at. But to be honest, I’m not sure I’ll do it again in a hurry. I'd rather save those bucks for the countries that welcome us Saffas with open arms, that don’t ask for hoops and red tape, and that say, “Welcome! Please come and spend your money here.” And I’ll do it gladly.
Belmond blows the whistle for Slow Luxury
Places like Thailand, perhaps.
Thailand was my first-ever foray abroad, as my girlfriend and I rumbled into Bangkok back when SAA flew 747s. Yes, I’m that old, thank you. But what hasn’t changed in the 25 years since that formative trip is the fact that we can rock up and enjoy the ‘land of smiles’ for 30 days with nothing more than a stamp and a wave.
And with White Lotus fever in full swing, is there a better time to visit Thailand? The series that keeps getting better has already sparked a boom in travel to Koh Samui and the Gulf of Thailand, but in truth, there’s nothing not to love about this country.
Especially with the opening this month of Aman Nai Lert Bangkok, which offers some of the most spacious hotel suites in the city, adorned in Aman’s signature style of understated opulence. Aman has always taken wellness seriously, and this new urban sanctuary is no exception, featuring a vast spa that spans three floors with a Pilates studio, fitness centre and hydrotherapy facilities.
Image: Supplied
My last trip to Thailand ended with a train trip to Singapore, another Asian city worth a visit with no visa required (simply apply for a Singapore Arrival Card online). And there’s always something new to discover in the “lion city”. This year the hottest openings are the gorgeous new Mandai Rainforest Resort by Banyan Tree, and the Raffles Sentosa Singapore, which brings an all-villa resort-style concept to this most famous of Singapore hotels. Designed by Yabu Pushelberg, Raffles Sentosa Singapore features 62 villas, each with a private pool and outdoor terrace, and the resort offers endless ways to fill your days, from a round at Sentosa Golf Club to dining at Iyasaka by Hashida where chef Kenjiro Hashida whips up an inspired omakase menu.
Kids in tow? Head straight for Minion Land at Universal Studios Singapore, which opened in February 2025 with themed attractions such as the Buggie Boogie carousel and the Despicable Me Minion Mayhem ride.
I would return to Singapore’s hawker stalls — outdoor food markets — in a heartbeat, but in truth I’d choose Hong Kong over Singapore. It’s another border where you can waltz up with your SA passport and be stamped right in. And whether you head to Hong Kong Disney or the dim sum bars of Wan Chai, it’s impossible not to fall in love with the “fragrant harbour”.
Image: Supplied
And you’ll enjoy fine views of the famous harbour from the 820-room The Park Lane Hong Kong, which has joined the upscale Autograph Collection this year. It marks the brand’s debut in Hong Kong, ideally located in the heart of Causeway Bay, making it perfectly situated for Victoria Park and the vibrant nightlife of Hong Kong Island. Also look to the 1,000-room Hopewell Hotel, the latest bellwether of the booming Wan Chai area.
Of course, closer to home, the green mamba will get you into Botswana, Zimbabwe, Zambia and Mozambique with a smile and a wave. Newmark Hotels is set to open a brand-new hotel in Victoria Falls that clings to the Batoka Gorge and is sure to be worth a visit. Chichele Presidential has just opened in Zambia’s South Luangwa National Park, and the Okavango Delta is home to several new openings in the past year.
Kenya and Tanzania are visa-free too, and Richard Branson is about to unveil a stunning refresh of Mahali Mzuri, his beautiful 12-suite lodge in the Maasai Mara, which now blends contemporary aesthetics by Lynne Hunt London with a celebration of Maasai culture and East African creativity. If you’ve been dreaming of witnessing the Great Migration, now’s your chance.
You might also like....
Luxe lodgings for your 2025 travels
Destination inspiration for 2025
Park Hyatt makes its London debut