You can use a QR code where you can scan the menu or you can ask a server to help, depending on whether you feel like interaction or want to be left alone. Choices from small plates (the fish taco smoked chilli jam, pickled slaw, coriander burn lime) is sensational. All food has calorie counts next to them, which can jolt one into reality. There is a small buffet area with healthy fresh salads, which no doubt serve breakfast options in the morning. A standout is the staff who are very friendly and efficient but not intrusive.
Sarah, the clubhouse guest relations manager says they try to treat everyone as if they are special. It’s about flexibility, so there are QR codes on the table and those that don’t want to be bothered and scan, or you can help yourself to cold food like salads, or you order from a waiter. The aim is to treat you as if you’re in a restaurant.
The Maiden Voyager, created in to mark Virgin Atlantic’s 40th birthday, is a modern take on the 80s Woo Woo, “a fruity, fun cocktail”, which includes vodka, peach purée, fresh lime, grenadine, egg white and peach bitters. I had a sip, it had a real kick and then it was time to board.
Celebrating Virgin Atlantic’s Clubhouse
A good premium lounge is a great disconnect from daily life before you engage with a journey
Virgin Atlantic’s flagship lounge — the Clubhouse — is one of the best premium lounges around, and as the airline marks 40 years, its design evolution is being celebrated at Heathrow
Before you enter the lounge in Terminal Three there is a display of gear worn by the staff spanning four decades, which captures the top British designers of their respective generations.
“This year, we celebrate our 40th birthday. We may not look a day over 20 but there are some things that just keep you looking young,” says a sign.
Luxe luggage that’s got the look
Playful words from a playful brand, harking back to a time when Richard Branson became the poster child for entrepreneurial Britain.
The most recent uniform brought out in 2014 was designed by Vivienne Westwood, and was inspired by The Emmanuel, 1940s French couture and Westwood’s tailoring heritage in Savile Row. Her design sashayed into the spotlight again for their uniform policy and gender identity reshape and cabin crew, pilots and ground teams can now wear whatever “Viv uniform they feel best represents them”.
John Rocha came before her. The Ireland-based designer initial introduced a richer shade of red to coincide with the millennium celebrations and before that Elizabeth and David Emmanuel who’d shot to world prominence for having designed Lady Diana’s wedding dress. They took inspiration from the 1930s and part of their uniform was a double-breasted red jacket with a below-the-knee red pencil skirt. Parts of the uniform design were said to be influenced by the steads on the 1930s flying boats.
Launching Virgin’s first uniform was Arabella Pollen, England-born fashion designer and a friend of Princess Diana. When it was launched in 1984, it was described as “chic” and “aggressively young” by the Daily Mail. At the time, most airlines favoured muted greys and blues but she introduced the red that went on to become Virgin Atlantic’s signature. In true 1980s style the uniform had huge shoulder pads, a big blouse collar, six gold buttons and red shoes.
A good premium lounge is a great disconnect from daily life before you engage with a journey, a place where demands recede but you still connect with the outside world and of course, enjoy good food and drinks from wine to cocktails or champagne.
Walking into The Clubhouse it feels like an elegant carrier or aircraft, with a touch of space travel and futuristic seating. It’s modern yet sophisticated. It’s huge at 2400m2 so there’s space to breathe and there are various areas from the restaurant, to seating at the bar, to the upstairs area and separate zone closer to watch the aircraft. There’s a a sleep area, showers, cocktails, a roof terrace (best used when the weather is good) newspapers and magazine to choose from.
No longer are there massages, a hair salon and a jacuzzi (thanks Covid-19) but there is a relaxation area and yoga room.
