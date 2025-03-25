With expansive living areas and an en suite bathroom that steps into an al fresco open-air shower, it’s a thoroughly spacious sanctuary that taps into the organic tones and textures of the bushveld.
“We used local thatch and rocks we gathered ourselves,” explains owner Marion Geiger. “We worked with absolute craftsmen and built with the rhythms of the bush. Building here is different — it’s an organic process, a labour of love. It’s slow, intentional, and deeply connected to place.”
Along with tapping into the expertise of local artisans, in creating the new suite, Geiger also collaborated with interior designer David Strauss, who introduced an intentional layered aesthetic of vintage furnishings, hand-carved doors and a sense of history and place.
“The most important thing for me is that a place holds you,” explains Geiger. “It should feel like home — not like it’s trying to impress. Geiger’s Camp has always been about layers of history, personality, and comfort, and Modjadji continues that tradition.”
Safari suite dreams
For travellers looking for something special, privacy and exclusivity are the new currency in the bush
Image: Supplied
It’s not hard to find an opulent stay on safari these days. It’s a corner of the travel world where high-thread-count French linen, celebrity chefs and in-house art collections now come standard. And while those luxe additions are welcome, for travellers looking for something special, privacy and exclusivity are the new currency in the bush.
The latest addition to your choice of deliciously secluded bush bolt-holes is the Modjadji Master Suite at Geiger’s Camp in Motswari Private Game Reserve. Named in honour of the famous Rain Queen of Limpopo’s Balobedu people, this gorgeous new addition adds additional layers of privacy to an already intimate Lowveld safari camp.
Perched on a rocky ridge with panoramic views of the Sharalumi River, Geiger's Camp was once a family home, and this four-bedroom bolthole is ideal for a full-camp buyout. However, if you’re a couple seeking the charm of a small lodge with added layers of privacy, the Modjadji Suite is just for you.

Image: Supplied
Feeling inspired? As with every suite at Geiger’s Camp, a watercolour paint box is available for guests to capture the textures and tones of the landscape.
Perhaps you’d rather just be pampered? In that case, look no further than Kateka Villa in the Klaserie Private Nature Reserve.
Opened in 2024, Kateka is a safari escape where wellness is as important as wildlife: think a jacuzzi overlooking the lodge waterhole, an F45 gym, an infrared sauna and an extensive menu of wellness experiences. So while you can spend your days on game drives, you could also while away the hours in between in the custom-built spa. Wondering just how good the spa is? One of the owners of Kateka also owns world-renowned wellness resort brand Canyon Ranch.
Image: Supplied
The lodge offers five luxury suites, but the expansive private villa is where you’ll want to be. Here, three suites (sleeping up to six guests) spill out onto glorious private gardens overlooking the waterhole and riverbed. A private swimming pool, firepit and outdoor living areas beg for long, lazy afternoons and evenings spent connecting with friends and family. And because it’s a private villa, you’ll enjoy a private chef who’ll fashion the menu around you and a dedicated guide and vehicle to ensure a safari where you set the pace.
At Singita Castleton, that pace is likely to be sedate as you settle into the rhythms of the Sabi Sand Reserve.
Once the home of the grandfather of Singita’s founder, Luke Bailes, Castleton is often dubbed the “secret” in the Singita collection. Hidden away in woodland, this exclusive-use escape wears its history lightly, blending a touch of timeless charm with the contemporary aesthetic Singita has become famous for.
The stonewalled homestead is the heart of Singita Castleton, but scattered around the gardens, you’ll find six double en suite cottages, making it ideal for multigenerational travellers or groups of friends. Private facilities just for you and yours run from a glorious swimming pool to the tennis court and yoga pavilion. And, of course, with Sabi Sand on the doorstep, thrilling game drives through this predator-rich landscape are a highlight of each day. Private guides and game vehicles ensure you can tailor the safari experience to your own timetable.
While the Lowveld remains the heart and soul of an SA safari, the Eastern Cape is fast cementing a reputation as offering a Big Five experience that ties neatly into a trip through the Garden Route and Western Cape.
Image: Supplied
Alongside Shamwari and Samara, Kwandwe is setting the bar high in the region with a host of recent lodge overhauls. Ecca is a delight for families, and Great Fish River Lodge is perfect for couples, but for larger families and groups, the trio of exclusive-use villas is the answer. Melton Manor is perhaps the pick of the bunch, refurbished in late-2024 to offer a contemporary take on a luxury farmhouse in the bush.
Melton Manor sleeps up to eight in four suites. Groups will love the interactive farm-style kitchen, sheltered courtyard, quiet corners for reading or a catch-up, and choice of al fresco dining spaces. Private staff, including a guide and vehicle, allow you to call the shots.
