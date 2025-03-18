But then came 2023, when a huge earthquake shook the region and devastated the valleys surrounding the Kasbah. Villages were destroyed, the hotel was damaged, and the doors were shut. Branson vowed to rebuild, and take care of the staff while it happened.
Image: Supplied
The High Atlas Mountains of Morocco are a strikingly beautiful corner of North Africa. Here, jagged peaks, some capped with snow, stretch quietly towards skies of an impossible blue. Terraced fields roll gently down hillsides dotted with mud-brick villages, and almond orchards bloom in the springtime.
Streams flow through hidden valleys, and the scent of cedar trees hangs in the crisp, high-altitude air. There’s a charm and simplicity to the landscape, an unfiltered beauty. Little wonder that Richard Branson, always a man with an eye for opportunity, fell in love with the region on one of his ballooning escapades.
At the urging of his mother, Eve, he bought the glorious mountain retreat of Kasbah Tamadot, built in the early 20th century as a residence for the local French governor. Though its fortunes had waxed and waned over the century, Branson purchased this striking estate from local designer and antiques dealer Luciano Tempo, who had made the historic property his home and gave Kasbah Tamadot its signature style. In 2005 Branson opened the doors to his first hotel in North Africa, and it quickly became a favoured hideaway for savvy travellers.
But then came 2023, when a huge earthquake shook the region and devastated the valleys surrounding the Kasbah. Villages were destroyed, the hotel was damaged, and the doors were shut. Branson vowed to rebuild, and take care of the staff while it happened.
He was good to his word, and in late-2024 a refreshed, reimagined and expanded Kasbah Tamadot threw open its doors for guests once again.
It’s a remarkable property conveniently located just an hour’s drive from the international airport in Marrakesh. It lies in the foothills of the High Atlas, the highest mountain range in North Africa, which runs for 100km across Morocco.
Blending the ochre mud-brick aesthetic of a traditional kasbah with the luxury indulgences of a 21st-century boutique escape - hello, wellness spa and infinity pool — Kasbah Tamadot reopened with six brand-new three-bedroom riads. A riad is a traditional Moroccan home, often built around a central courtyard. Combined with the 15 existing bedrooms in the main Kasbah building, 10 luxury tents tricked out in a sumptuous Berber style, and a trio of superior suites, Kasbah Tamadot has grown from 28 to 42 rooms.
Image: Supplied
The new riads are also in step with the growing demand for exclusive-use villa-style accommodation worldwide, tapping into the trend for multigenerational travel and those seeking privacy and exclusivity for their family.
“We are seeing more and more extended families and small groups travelling together, so this extension of Kasbah Tamadot’s offering will provide a private and self-contained space,” says David Redouane, general manager of Kasbah Tamadot. “In true riad style, they will be centred on their own private pool and relaxing garden, with incredible views of Mount Toubkal from the roof terrace.”
Each of the new riads sleeps up to 10 guests, with bedrooms boasting en suite bathrooms, lounge area and a terrace. The Rooftop Tented Suite — featuring a hot tub on the roof terrace — is particularly spectacular and a contemporary expression of the communal rooftop living area common to a traditional riad.
Image: Supplied
Equally important to a stay in a traditional riad is the warm Berber hospitality, another feature of Kasbah Tamadot. That is helped by the way Branson is clearly connected with the local community. One hundred percent of the staff — from management down — are Moroccan and, through the Eve Branson Foundation, the hotel supports a variety of empowerment projects in surrounding villages, including carpentry apprenticeships, carpet workshops and craft programmes. Many of the soft furnishings used in the striking décor of Kasbah Tamadot are crafted by local artisans.
As much as you’d be happy to spend your days at the infinity pool, gazing up at the peaks of the High Atlas or indulging in an extended lunch of contemporary Moroccan flavours at the new restaurant Asayss, chances are you’ll want to explore.
While guided tours will whisk you into the heart of Marrakesh in little more than an hour — certainly don’t miss the Musée Yves Saint Laurent and Jardin Majorelle — Kasbah Tamadot is a haven for those who love the outdoors. Hop in the saddle for half- and full-day discoveries of the Ouirgane Valley, where lakes and forested foothills frame traditional Berber villages. Or lace up your boots for a slower, more immersive experience that winds through forests of juniper trees to the Amassine Reserve and a trek to quiet villages and a traditional Berber lunch experience.
Image: Supplied
That all ties in with Branson’s vision for Virgin Limited Edition, to which Kasbah Tamadot belongs. Branson’s collection of unique retreats is as much about memorable locations and unforgettable experiences as they are about luxury. Luxury, for Branson, is just a nice-to-have.
“To be perfectly honest, I don’t think about ‘luxury’,” Branson told Robb Report at a recent launch. “We just look for places in the world that are completely unspoilt and completely unique and completely special. And they are rare.”
And beside the High Atlas, Branson has certainly found more than a few of those in Africa. Included in the Virgin Limited Edition portfolio is Mont Rochelle Mountain Vineyards in Franschhoek and Ulusaba in SA’s world-famous Sabi Sand Game Reserve.
