La Motte reimagined
The sense of heritage remains, infused with a touch of modernity in architecture and aesthetic
Image: Supplied
If ever there was a bellwether for the robust state of tourism in the Cape Winelands, it’s the ongoing evolution at some of the region’s leading estates. Look to Babylonstoren and the recently opened Soetmelksvlei heritage experience; the rejuvenation of Boschendal; the revamped hotel that will soon welcome guests at Spier.
The latest farm to unveil its evolution into a one-stop winelands destination is La Motte, one of the first farms you’ll encounter on the road into Franschhoek. But La Motte, of course, is no stranger to the winelands tourism map. It’s long been home to a charming restaurant, understated wine-tasting centre and manicured gardens. The on-site gallery of works by Pierneef was always an extra bonus.
Those same pillars of wine, art and cuisine inform the latest reimagining of the estate, which opened in late 2024 with some lovely refinements. The sense of heritage remains, infused with a touch of modernity in architecture and aesthetic.
Start in the tasting room. Set against the backdrop of the maturation cellar, natural tones and textures bring much-needed warmth into the space while allowing guests to tap into the sense of the working winery. A welcome new addition is the terrace overlooking ponds and gardens. The winery offers a wide range of tasting experiences, from the current vintages to vinoteque verticals and tastings in varietal-specific stemware. That means you can either relax and sip your way through a discovery of the estate wines or geek out on the nuance of cultivar and ageability.
Hungry now? You’re spoilt for choice.
Your most laid-back option is the La Motte Artisanal Bakery & Garden Café. As you’d expect, the magic here comes from that simple alchemy of flour, water, yeast and time.
Image: Supplied
The Garden Café is a charming little daytime destination that places artisanal bread front and centre, offering a menu of options fresh from the wood-fired oven. While you can take a loaf home, they also form the foundation for the seasonal menu that runs from lazy country breakfasts to light lunches. Of course, there’s a patisserie selection to end with something sweet. With tables indoors and al fresco, leading onto the estate’s manicured gardens, it’s an ideal choice for diners with young families in tow.
A more refined option is the new brasserie, L’Ami, which fuses French and South African flavours in a nod to the heritage of the valley. While the relaxed ambience and wide wrap-around terrace still ensure a family-friendly appeal, this is a destination where food gets a little more of the focus.
However, “This is not fancy, this is farm,” cautions the menu. “Honest fare. ‘Simple’ done spectacularly well.”
Image: Supplied
True to its word, it’s a menu brimming with authentic local flavours, from the summer starter of Franschhoek trout to the glazed Karoo lamb tails done over the coals of the imported Spanish open-fire grill. Much of the menu enjoys a lick of smoke, not least the selection of prime cuts. L’Ami offers an à la carte menu for lunch from Wednesday to Saturday, and dinner Friday and Saturday. Sundays sees a more convivial family-style lunch offering.
Last, but certainly not least, on the culinary offering is JAN.
La Motte scored something of a coup when they convinced Michelin-starred chef Jan Hendrik van der Westhuizen to reinvent the runaway success of his restaurant at Tswalu Kalahari on their estate. In a historic cottage shaded by oaks and surrounded by lavender fields, JAN Franschhoek has become one of the hottest tables in the winelands. The current season is almost complete, with only a handful of seats still available, but keep an eye out for season IV next summer.
Image: Supplied
Away from the table, some of the most exciting additions to La Motte have come in the realm of art and design.
While the collection of wonderful landscapes by Pierneef is no longer on display, in its stead comes Ateljee, billed as a “creative space to engage with artworks, artists and makers”.
The current exhibition is focused on painting, ceramic and textile art and works in tandem with an exciting roster of hands-on workshops to allow visitors to explore their own creativity.
Image: Supplied
There’s plenty of that on display in the Farm Shop, which celebrates SA design and craftsmanship in a collection of works curated by Berdine Swart, owner of The Local Edit and founder of The Apiary Studio. Look forward to a unique collection of artisan items, from handwoven linen and bespoke kitchenware to pottery. That’s your gift shopping taken care of for the year.
But before you leave, make one last stop.
The Spens is framed as your classic country pantry, filled with handmade flavours of the region. Think Karoo-certified lamb, local cheese, seasonal fruits and artisanal pickles and preserves. Whether you’re packing for a picnic or stocking up for home, the Spens will ensure you leave with a lighter wallet and a shopping bag full of delicious country flavours.
