February 2025 Main Feature
Luxury’s new face: Travel + tourism
Luxury travel is embracing transformation with curated retreats blending cultural exploration and mindfulness
Image: Johno Mellish
The focus of luxury is shifting from excess and opulence to connection, depth, and intention. Globally, the idea of intentional indulgence is redefining what it means to live luxuriously. People seek experiences and products that tell a story, foster connection, and embrace sustainability. Luxury travel is also embracing transformation, with curated retreats blending cultural exploration and mindfulness.
Experiential culinary tourism:
Chefs are increasingly stepping out of their own kitchens to create unique culinary experiences in prestigious venues and intimate spaces around the world. Noma recently completed a successful run at Ace Hotel Kyoto while Simon Rogan, the award-winning British chef and restaurateur known as one of the pioneers of the farm-to-fork movement in the UK, will be cooking at the Kitchen at the Edge of the World, an extraordinary food adventure set above the Arctic Circle in northern Norway’s Lofoten Islands.
Locally, Krone’s first-ever Chefs in Residence programme brings this trend to life at its Tulbagh farm. Highlighting food as an integral part of storytelling, cultural exchange, and personal enrichment, this event offers a rare opportunity to engage with globally renowned chefs. Among them are Margot Henderson (Rochelle Canteen, London), Rose Chalalai Singh (Rose Kitchen, Paris), Fergus Henderson (St John, London), and Hector Henderson (Rochelle Canteen, London). Guests can enjoy an intimate, family-style summer lunch on Monday, 24 February, or Tuesday, 25 February, with only 60 seats available per day. quicket.co.za | @krone.world
Untourism:
“The days of limitless travel are coming to a close. Between overcrowded destinations and careless tourist behaviour, a clear need for boundaries is giving rise to tighter regulations and more mindful business models. The shift from high-volume to high-value travel will forever change how we define a brag-worthy trip.” — Future of Luxury report, TBWA
From the February edition of Wanted, 2025