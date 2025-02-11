When it opens in mid-2025, One&Only Moonlight Basin will become the brand’s first alpine-style resort, dovetailing with the urban escapes in Cape Town and Dubai, a gorilla-trekking lodge in Rwanda, and island getaways that stretch from Mauritius to the Maldives.
As the summer winds crank into Cape Town, I’ve been escaping to the west; poring over pictures of the richly forested valleys of Montana in the US. It’s the setting for Costner’s Netflix-binge-fest “Yellowstone”, but is equally the stuff of your Robert Redford dreams from “A River Runs Through It”.
Here lies a slope of Ponderosa pines, the state tree of Montana. There, a valley of Douglas fir and spruce. Below them all, a rushing stream waits for you to flick your fly rod and cast a 10-Prince Nymph for an expectant trout. Little wonder this corner of the US is dubbed Big Sky country.
And little wonder the savvy hoteliers at One&Only chose Montana as the setting for their first-ever resort opening in the US. While Aman and Six Senses are making waves in Manhattan, One&Only picked Montana.
When it opens in mid-2025, One&Only Moonlight Basin will become the brand’s first alpine-style resort, dovetailing with the urban escapes in Cape Town and Dubai, a gorilla-trekking lodge in Rwanda, and island getaways that stretch from Mauritius to the Maldives.
Set on the northwestern aspect of Montana’s iconic Lone Peak in — we’re not kidding — the community of Big Sky, One&Only Moonlight Basin brings a new sense of luxury to the Rocky Mountains of southern Montana. And while the new resort — more on that in a moment — is certainly impressive, in Montana the scenery always takes centre stage.
Big Sky rests in the heart of a vast 3-million-acre national forest — that’s about half of the entire Kruger National Park — which forms part of the Greater Yellowstone Ecosystem. In fact, Yellowstone National Park is just an hour’s drive away, if you want to tick off seeing Old Faithful and herds of bison.
Unsurprisingly, the mountain peaks and gushing rivers are what will draw most travellers here through both summer and winter. Summer offers fly-fishing hiking, biking and kayaking, but it’s winter that is perhaps the highlight, with One&Only Moonlight Basin set to be connected by gondola to Big Sky’s world-class skiing, boasting more than 300 runs and 24 ski lifts across some 2,300 acres of ski slopes.
And at day’s end? One&Only Moonlight Basin awaits.
Designed by renowned Seattle-based architectural firm Olson Kundig, One&Only Moonlight Basin will offer 73 guest rooms and suites in the main lodge, alongside 19 secluded villas scattered through the resort. If your pockets are truly deep, there will also be 62 private residences on sale. A One&Only Spa promises wellness in the wilderness, across a range of signature treatments and hydrotherapy options.
Across the resort Olson Kundig’s design allows the breathtaking Montana scenery to seep into the interior aesthetic. Floor-to-ceiling windows let the views wash in at every opportunity, while the use of local art and textiles alongside organic textures makes this deeply luxurious space at ease in the landscape. With roaring fires in the suites, and a contemporary take on country classics, One&Only Moonlight Basin offers a deeply modern vision of Montana.
And with your days filled with outdoor pursuits, no surprise that there’s plenty of emphasis on refuelling afterwards. The resort’s main dining area, Wildwood, champions local produce and seasonal flavours across an all-day-dining experience, but for dinner you’ll want a table at The Landing. Situated in the One&Only Sky Lodge, with 360-degree mountain views, The Landing shifts from an elegant après-ski destination to a restaurant offering an elevated take on Montana cooking.
“The Swiss Alps meets New York City cowboy,” is how executive chef Matt Dahlkemper frames the menu. Here farm-to-table takes centre stage and Dahlkemper sources much of his produce from within the state. The cooking may be skilled, but this is still the US, so expect gargantuan portions to refuel you for another day on the slopes and rivers.
After such a feed, perhaps a nightcap is in order? A quirky addition to the resort is the Moon Shack, a 21st-century tip of the hat to the rustic (and illegal) stills that sprouted in these hills during the thirsty days of Prohibition. There won’t be moonshine on offer though: rather, fine whiskies and cocktails that lean into high-end local spirits. Too rustic? The Dear Josephine Lounge in the main resort building is a burnished tribute to the bootlegging history of the region, serving up craft spirits and stellar mountain views.
