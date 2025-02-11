You can also count on trusted luxury hotel brands such as Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, The Ritz Carlton Maldives, and One&Only Reethi Rah. For the super-rich, there’s the ultra-luxury of Velaa Private Island, which comes with a purpose-built yacht and the largest wine collection in the Maldives, among other extravagant attractions. Absolute paradise.
Closer to paradise
Slow down and savour the moment in the Maldives
Image: Supplied
The word paradise is often used to capture the essence of an island escape, and it was conjured up on a recent trip to Club Med Kani, on Kanifinolhu, a private island in the Maldives. It’s the white sandy beaches, the lush greenery of the palm trees, and the pristine, turquoise waters of the Maldivian archipelago that pull you in. Paradise has a frequency, and here a slower pace envelopes you.
At Velana International Airport, the humidity is pronounced. Thanks to its proximity to the equator, the Maldives is on the receiving end of considerable sun exposure and glare from the ocean, so sunscreen and a hat are essential. A 25-minute speed-boat ride takes you to Kanifinolhu, one of more than 1 000 coral islands.
On arrival at the jetty, with vibrant schools of fish underneath and overwater bungalows to the side, the spirit of Club Med’s latest campaign tagline, “That’s l’Esprit Libre”, begins to take shape.
Shangri-La unveils new-look Le Touessrok
This is a state of mind and an invitation to immerse yourself in the present, with the company’s aim being to deliver vacation freedom. Think long walks along the ocean, barefoot and worry-free, and the romance of a short Maldivian rain shower (at the end of the rainy season in November). “L’Esprit Libre” is a tribute to Club Med’s French heritage and origins in the 1950s and brings the words of its founder, Gérard Blitz, to mind: “The purpose of life is to be happy. The time to be happy is now. The place to be happy is here.”
Club Med is known for its all-inclusive beach and mountain resorts that have been upscaled for premium experiences. Its Exclusive Collection provides an elevated level of personalisation and service that’s all about luxury and privacy. Its first development in Southern Africa – a beach and safari resort on the north coast of KwaZulu-Natal officially named Club Med South Africa — is set to open in July 2026, along with its entry point into the Arabian Peninsula via an Exclusive Collection resort in Oman.
Once a honeymooners’ haven, the Maldives now also caters to families and solo adventurers. It’s picture perfect, with some of the most attractive hotels in the world. These range from the barefoot luxury of the Soneva Jani and Soneva Fushi resorts to the world-first underwater wonders of The Muraka — a two-level residence with the primary bedroom almost 5m below sea level that forms part of the Conrad Maldives Rangali Island resort. And then there’s H2O by chef Andrea Berton — a fully submerged restaurant offering a unique Michelin-star dining experience at You & Me by Cocoon Maldives.
Image: Supplied
You can also count on trusted luxury hotel brands such as Waldorf Astoria Maldives Ithaafushi, The Ritz Carlton Maldives, and One&Only Reethi Rah. For the super-rich, there’s the ultra-luxury of Velaa Private Island, which comes with a purpose-built yacht and the largest wine collection in the Maldives, among other extravagant attractions. Absolute paradise.
While the Club Med Kani experience is built around families, with the resort now welcoming babies over six months and offering a comprehensive programme for children, the VIP treatment at the overwater bungalows in the Manta Exclusive Collection allows some quiet intimacy amid the vibrancy of the island. The beach and overwater villas at the Finolhu resort — a five-minute speedboat ride away — up the luxury ante.
At this elevated experience in the Exclusive Collection, both privacy and an attentive butler service are tailored to your preferences and comfort. Choose between the overwater eco-luxury bungalows with direct access to the sea, where you wake up to the gentle lull of the waves below, and the eco luxury beach villas, offering guests their own private strip of beach. Both villas come with a private pool, personal butler, and breathtaking sunsets. The resort also goes big on its sports-and-wellness offering. The Maldives is a top-notch snorkelling and diving destination and a must-try activity is the manta-ray discovery dive (between May and October) for an up-close encounter with the majestic fish. There are also paddling, kayaking, wakeboarding, padel, trapeze, badminton, and beach volleyball, among many others.
Image: Supplied
Schedule a spa day at Mandara Spa for pampering, lounge and take a dip in the pool, and end the afternoon with a sunset yoga treat on the beach — it’s a glorious gift to both body and mind. Explore the island with fitness walking or running in the morning or visit the capital city Malé by day for its buzz and rich historical architecture. The Grand Friday Mosque, the largest mosque in the city, is a prominent landmark with its striking white-marble facade, golden dome, and slender minaret. The country’s oldest surviving mosque, Hukuru Miskiy (or Old Friday Mosque), built in 1658, showcases Maldivian craftsmanship and indigenous construction techniques with its decorative coral stone carvings.
Back at the resort, the food is a highlight. The main restaurant, The Vehli, serves a melting pot of Asian and continental cuisines. Seafood is a staple, with coconut a popular ingredient in the Maldives. I sampled plenty of ceviches, all equally delicious. The newly refurbished Kandu restaurant offers an à la carte menu with an allocated space for romantic occasions. But for an authentic Maldivian experience, try the country’s Dhivehi cuisine, a fusion of Sri Lankan and Indian food. In the end, though, it’s the gentle warmth of the locals, the generosity of the multicultural staff at Club Med, and the connections made thanks to the Maldives’ hospitable culture that become etched in one’s spirit.
From the February edition of Wanted, 2025