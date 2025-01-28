“At Aqua, we’ve always been inspired to visit destinations that are off the beaten track. It was inevitable that our journey would eventually bring us to African shores,” says Aqua Expeditions founder, Francesco Galli Zugaro. “We are pleased to bring our unique brand of small-ship expeditions to a third continent, with a focus on travel that is both luxurious and sustainable.”
Glittering sands, azure waters and waving palms — the islands of the Seychelles tick pretty much all the boxes when it comes to a tropical idyll. And with direct flights from Johannesburg, it’s never been easier to swop the city for warm seas.
While the three main islands — Mahé, Praslin and La Digue — of the Seychelles offer plenty of luxury resort options, the hot ticket for 2025 isn’t going to be on dry land. That’s thanks to Aqua Expeditions, which has announced that it will be expanding its fleet of vessels and voyages to include both the Seychelles and the islands of Tanzania on select itineraries set to launch in December 2025.
Starting with a single vessel in the Peruvian Amazon in 2007, Aqua has since expanded to eight destinations with three river ships and two superyachts. Their latest venture brings Aqua’s sixth keel to Africa – a custom-built vessel, with details still firmly under wraps – continuing their reputation for unique experiences perfected in South America and Southeast Asia.
But the highlight of Aqua’s new longer itineraries will be the unique opportunity to visit the African Banks, rarely explored by other cruises in the region, as well as discover the remote Aldabra Atoll.
Located more than 1,000km southwest of Mahé, the Aldabra Atoll is one of the more secluded islands in Seychelles and has been protected as a Unesco Marine World Heritage Site since 1982. Recognised as the largest raised coral atoll on Earth, it is famous for its population of Aldabra giant tortoises and a vast central lagoon that plays host to an abundance of marine life.
“It has always been a dream of mine to venture into East Africa and explore this part of the world,” Galli Zugaro said. “East Africa presents a compelling blend of familiar sights and unexplored frontiers. We find giant tortoises roaming the beaches, similar to in the Galapagos which we sail with Aqua Mare. Diving into history, we see remnants of a centuries-old spice trade, much like the Spice Islands that Aqua Blu explores in Indonesia. At the same time, we are treated to sights never seen before, from the raised coral atoll of Aldabra to marine life unique to Seychelles and reef walls akin to the Grand Canyon.”
Aqua Expeditions may venture into some of the wilder corners of the planet, and is indeed a holiday afloat, but be quick to banish any images of hardy adventurers foregoing home comforts, or cruise ship buffets showcasing the worst excesses of mass tourism.
Despite the remote itineraries, Aqua Expeditions offers a private yacht experience that delivers unparalleled levels of service, comfort and luxury on the waves. With just a handful of guests on board, that means top-tier suites stretching to 80m2, while across the fleet the Aqua Expeditions vessels offer a variety of social spaces, from plunge pools and jacuzzis to wellness rooms, cinemas and barbecue pits. It’s a boutique hotel experience afloat, and all eyes are on what the custom-built vessel for the Seychelles will have to offer.
But there’s a depth and richness to the luxe too. Each ship in the Aqua Expeditions fleet incorporates the destination’s history, arts, and culture into the aesthetic through locally sourced fabrics, materials and objets d’art. Across the fleet Aqua has partnered with design studios including Cor D. Rover, Jordi Puig, and Studio Noor, to ensure contemporary luxury and refined comfort define the on-board experience.
That also extends to the culinary adventures on board. With award-winning chefs creating menus that tap into the culinary richness of each destination. In the Amazon chef Pedro Miguel Schiaffino takes his cue from dramatic landscapes and the Peruvian Nikkei style of dining. On Aqua Blu award-winning Australian chef Benjamin Cross delivers a menu inspired by Indonesia’s fabled sea spice trade route. In the Seychelles, look forward to a similar approach, and a culinary adventure that will take full advantage of the islands’ abundant seafood and Creole heritage.
Though many details remain under wraps, the company’s credentials speak for themselves. Come late-2025, berths aboard Aqua Expeditions look set to be the hottest ticket in the Indian Ocean.
