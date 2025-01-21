Beyond the suites it’s conservation, not chasing sightings, that is key to the experience at Few&Far Luvhondo. You won’t find the big five here — there’s leopard, but no guarantee of sighting these shy cats — and so the wilderness offering leans heavily into the biodiversity of the region.
Game drives take in the plentiful plains game and antelope of the area, but you’ll want to have a passion for flora and feathered sightings to take full advantage of the landscape. Happily, this corner of the Soutpansberg falls under the Unesco-listed Vhembe Biosphere Reserve, which offers remarkable biodiversity.
The absence of elephant, buffalo and larger predators also make Luvhondo a wonderfully safe destination to explore on two feet, or two wheels. A variety of hiking trails can be explored on half-day bush walks led by expert guides, or by tackling the cycling trails on the property on e-bikes.
Overnights in the bush are available on the luxurious Sleep-out Deck — all billowing mosquito nets and al fresco romance — while the experience is layered further with day-trips to the Mapungubwe National Park, or the opportunity to track Samango monkeys in lush woodland.
Few&Far Luvhondo opens new safari frontiers
First eco-lodge opens in Soutpansberg with first-of-its-kind solar-powered 8km aerial safari by cableway coming in mid-year
For luxury travellers jetting into SA in search of upscale safari escapes, the Soutpansberg mountains of northern Limpopo are — how shall I put this — unlikely to be at the top of the list.
Tucked in that quiet corner of the country, somewhere between Polokwane and Beitbridge, it’s an area most travellers, even the adventurous ones coming this far north, typically speed through on their way to the distant reaches of Kruger.
When stacked against the safari hotspots of Sabi Sand, Timbavati or Kruger itself, the Soutpansberg range is well and truly off the map.
But that is, perhaps, about to change, with the opening this month of Few&Far Luvhondo, the first eco-lodge in a sustainability-minded travel company with big ambitions.
A new-look Ngala, just in time for summer
Few&Far founders Sarah and Jacob Dusek cut their teeth in the US, establishing pioneering glamping outfit Under Canvas in 2012.
What started with a simple glamping set-up in West Yellowstone laid the foundations for a successful business offering under-canvas comfort within striking distance of the nation’s most iconic national parks.
A decade later, and Under Canvas has grown to 13 safari-inspired locations across the States, alongside a luxury outdoor resort brand dubbed ULUM.
They’ve brought that experience to bear at Few&Far Luvhondo, the group’s first branded eco-lodge that rests on 100,000 hectares of the Soutpansberg.
Not even sure where that is? Head north on the N1 out of Joburg and you’ll get there in about five hours. From Hoedspruit, it’s less than four. If your pockets are deep you can fly in with ease, or glam it up even more by stepping off the Rovos Rail service on your way back from Victoria Falls. Nice.
It’s certainly worth the journey, as the new-build lodge takes full advantage of its dramatic location, with just six cliffside suites appearing to cling to the mountainside in a display of biophilic design that has the lodge taking its cue from the surrounding landscapes.
Created by Nicholas Plewman Architects and Ohkre Collective, here shapes and textures are inspired by towering baobabs and sycamore figs, while indoors the palette taps into the organic tones of the region. From the woven linens to the abundant space on private terraces, the suites are a glorious bush bolt-hole serving up spectacular Soutpansberg views.
But the feature that’s sure to see Few&Far Luvhondo draw curious travellers is the Solfari, a first-of-its-kind 8km aerial safari by cableway that will offer a unique perspective on an age-old experience.
The Solfari only launches in mid-2025 and is, like all of Few&Far Luvhondo, entirely solar-powered. A zero-waste model combined with a dedication to carbon-negative operations ensures your conscience can rest easy while on safari.
Few & Far Luvhondo also aims to regenerate over 100,000 hectares of the Soutpansberg within the next decade, planting indigenous trees and shrubs to eventually sequester 100,000 tonnes of carbon each year.
The “Conservationist for a Day” programme also allows guests to get their hands dirty and get actively involved in the biodiversity preservation efforts on the reserve.
“In a post-pandemic world, luxury travel has evolved to encompass sustainability, authenticity and a deeper purpose, and Few & Far Luvhondo represents a bold new approach to this,” explains Sarah Dusek, co-founder of Few & Far.
“Unlike most operators who focus solely on preserving existing conservation areas, we go further by actively enhancing the land’s ability to sequester carbon and by integrating active carbon management with habitat restoration, we’re not just protecting biodiversity — we’re regenerating it, ensuring a lasting impact on the environment and local communities.”
