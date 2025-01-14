“For me, true luxury lies in humble ingredients, grown with care, respect for their surroundings and harvested at their peak. Across all my restaurants, my dishes are defined by local, often home-grown produce, and by partnering with British growers and suppliers who share our deep connection to the land and its natural elements,” says Rogan, a pioneer of the British farm-to-fork movement.
Belmond blows the whistle for Slow Luxury
This year will see a brand-new Belmond train service on the departure board out of London
In the world of luxury, going slow is fast taking over. Where once well-heeled travellers looked to fly faster, go further and see more in fewer days, the pendulum has firmly swung back the other way.
And perhaps nowhere is the appeal of moving slowly, in considerable comfort, more evident than in the world of luxury trains.
Here at home, Rovos Rail has weathered pandemics and the parlous state of our state-owned tracks to (round of applause) maintain a remarkable network of luxury journeys across Southern Africa, stretching to two weeks and more.
And worldwide, the demand for luxury long-haul trains is booming, from journeys across the outback aboard The Ghan to the Seven Stars rolling through Japanese rice paddies.
And in case the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express wasn’t already iconic enough, in March 2025 Europe’s most famous train will welcome an extraordinary new carriage as L’Observatoire rolls out of the station. It’s the first Orient-Express carriage designed by an artist — in this case, French creative JR — and this OTT suite takes up an entire carriage.
That’s hardly surprising given that guests have the use of varied “micro-environments” to themselves, segueing from the bedroom — with a free-standing bathtub — to a lounge with a daybed and built-in vinyl record player, library and hidden Tea Room with fireplace
International hotel group Belmond, which operates the Venice Simplon-Orient-Express, is leaning heavily into the concept of “Slow Luxury” and is betting big on opulent rail experiences.
In 2025 they are also adding a seven-day “Grand Tour of Scotland’ to The Royal Scotsman, as well as launching a new Grand Suite carriage for journeys through the Highlands. But perhaps most exciting is the news that this year will see a brand-new Belmond train service on the departure board out of London.
When the first journeys depart in July 2025, Britannic Explorer is set to be the first luxury sleeper train in England and Wales. In a country with no shortage of nostalgia for the golden age of train travel, Belmond’s new creation taps into England’s rich railway heritage while infusing the experience with a dollop of contemporary luxury.
That comes courtesy of London-based design studio Albion Nord, who took inspiration from the landscapes along the track to inform the look and feel of the Britannic Explorer’s 18 cabins: three grand suites and 15 suites. Coupling sophistication with comfort, there’s a sense of elegance and quintessentially British charm in the décor, with a focus on fine craftsmanship and heritage motifs without leaning into cliché.
While the train is set to be a destination in itself, travellers looking out through the picture windows can expect a rolling tapestry of classic British countryside on a trio of itineraries.
Departing from London, the Britannic Explorer will offer three-night journeys across a choice of three routes exploring Cornwall, The Lake District, and Wales. Three nights too short? Happily the routes are scheduled for combining regional journeys into one extended “slow travel” trip: Cornwall and Lake District routes run from Friday to Monday, while the Wales route runs from Monday to Thursday, so you can join them up.
Between destinations, there’s a dedicated on-board “wellness suite” with an array of massage and facial treatments on offer, and each day guided off-train excursions will tap into everything from history and culture to local gastronomy.
Think guided hikes through the slate hills of Wales, wild swimming in the Lake District and a guided wander through Cornwall’s Tremenheere Sculpture Gardens. And if you opt for the Lake District itinerary traversing through the Cotswolds, the Britannic Explorer offers an exclusive stop at Belmond’s Michelin two-star manor house hotel and restaurant, Le Manoir aux Quat’Saisons.
Sound like hungry work? There’s no danger of searching for a Cornish pasty for dinner. The culinary experience on board is the work of award-winning restaurateur Simon Rogan, whose restaurants — scattered from England to Hong Kong to the Mediterranean — collectively hold eight Michelin stars, and two Michelin Green stars.
That’s reflective of Rogan’s passion for local producers and seasonal cooking.
“For me, true luxury lies in humble ingredients, grown with care, respect for their surroundings and harvested at their peak. Across all my restaurants, my dishes are defined by local, often home-grown produce, and by partnering with British growers and suppliers who share our deep connection to the land and its natural elements,” says Rogan, a pioneer of the British farm-to-fork movement.
“Each plate will reflect Britain’s diverse landscapes. I hope every passenger not only enjoys the flavours but also feels a connection between the dishes and the journey.”
That link between the bucolic British landscapes and the train passing through it continues in The Bar, where a contemporary take on a Victorian apothecary serves up innovative botanically inspired cocktails, alongside a curated menu of artisan gins and craft beers.
And you’d best drink up, if you want to get your money’s worth. Fares for the three-night journeys start from a cool £5,800 (R135,000) a person, all-inclusive.
