The riverside location is just one highlight of the Park Hyatt London River Thames, which opened in October 2024 to mark the debut of this storied luxury brand in the UK. And it’s a hotel that delivers on all counts, serving up elegant five-star luxury and refined service, at a price that you won’t need an expense account to justify.
Nine Elms may not be a well-known corner of London, and yet it’s a precinct on the rise as former industrial lands make way for offices, apartments and hotels.
Much like Canary Wharf in the east, it’s a landscape of shimmering glass towers that sprout high above the historic suburbs north of the river, ensuring superb views from each of the hotel’s 203 guest rooms and suites.
It’s a new-build hotel, and the patina of contemporary luxury shines through in every touch point, from marble check-in desks and lightning-fast lifts to the richly contemporary décor in the suites.
Park Hyatt makes its London debut
It had been a long month of travel, and I wasn’t thrilled when my alarm shrilled at me to wake up.
I hit the snooze button and was about to head straight back to sleep when the view from my hotel window caught my eye: between shimmering skyscrapers a rare patch of sun glinted off the River Thames, book-ended by the London Eye and South Bank in the middle distance.
Not a bad way to start the day, I thought, trading pillow for a window seat and the first coffee of the day.
Here wallpapers feature designs by iconic English textile designer William Morris, dark woodwork and cabinetry hint at the brand’s Asian hubs, while herringbone wooden floors and a windowside chaise longue fitted in textured cotton incorporate European flourishes.
And then, of course, there are the views through those floor-to-ceiling windows: west to Battersea Power Station, east to the London Eye and the city, north to Victoria and Buckingham Palace.
But cast your eye on the art here too. The hotel’s private collection extends to more than 20 artists, weaving a subtle East-meets-West and “Park by Water” narrative throughout the property.
In the rooms, works are by Gabriel Leung and Tsi Kwan Lau, but perhaps the real highlight soars above the hotel lobby where Charlie Whinney’s swirling woodwork dubbed “Ebb and Flow” pays homage to the Thames.
The Thames Path runs not far from the lobby, and is always worth a wander, but the hotel is also a short walk from Vauxhall underground, which will whisk you into central London in minutes.
Or stroll across Vauxhall Bridge and you’ll find yourself in Pimlico, home to the marvellous Tate Britain, one of many free galleries in the capital.
Prefer pop culture instead? Wander across Vauxhall Gardens to The Black Dog; a charming neighbourhood pub made world-famous by Taylor Swift on track #17 of The Tortured Poets Department.
I’d already had my share of pubs, and if there’s one thing I can’t resist about a fine hotel, it’s the bar. It’s a place for collared shirts and polished shoes and a martini at the counter.
Here The Nine Elms Bar ticked all the right boxes, from a (seemingly) endless supply of bar snacks to a gin martini shaken just so.
Behind the bar, stylised motor parts are a subtle nod to the Rolls-Royce and Bentley factories that once stood on this site. Off to one side, behind the deep-buttoned leather couches, the floral murals created from curled paper celebrate New Covent Garden — London’s largest flower and vegetable market — just down the road. Though the luxury is global, it’s a hotel with a definite sense of place.
London certainly has no end of wonderful restaurants to discover, but if it’s been a long day and you’d rather stay in, The Nine Elms Kitchen & Terrace won’t disappoint.
Under head chef Felipe Pancas, expect a menu of London-inspired plates with an international twist.
Start with a flatbread of spinach, harissa and sumac, before delving into the small plates and salads. Or, ditch the diet and head straight for the grills like I did.
Portions are generous — rib-eye starts at 400g — and expertly cooked. Don’t miss the beautifully caramelised Brussels sprouts and Parmesan chips on the side. The second on-site restaurant — Yu Gé — hadn’t opened at the time of my visit, but the menu of Cantonese cuisine looks as authentic as anything you’d find in Hong Kong.
Or if you’d rather look to wellness than indulgence you’re in luck here too.
The Park Hyatt London River Thames offers an expansive spa and wellness area, centred on a vast — 20m x 8m — indoor pool bathed in natural daylight.
Swim a few laps, hit the gym — double-volume ceilings, with all the latest kit — and then round it off with some time in the sauna.
Six treatment rooms and an extensive spa menu mean you could happily while away the day here, making this new addition to London’s hotel landscape an urban sanctuary in more ways than one.
