Space for the Picnics on the Lawn and Palm Pool Days are limited to ensure a premium experience so booking is essential. Palm House has also crafted a holiday season diary:
December 14 and 15 | Yoga on the Lawn and Spa Day.
December 16 | Sunset Braai.
December 18 | Bling Bingo Night.
December 20 | Friday Night Steak Club.
December 21 | Afternoon Tea.
December 22 | Picnic and Movie Night.
December 25 | Christmas Day Lunch at Palm Terrace and Picnic on the Lawn.
December 27 | Afternoon Cheese and Wine sessions.
December 31 | Palm House NYE Party.
January 3 -4 | Poolside by Palm House.
Book online at www.palmhouse.co.za, email explore@palmhouse.co.za or WhatsApp to +27 (76) 487-2016.
Palm House Boutique Hotel and Spa is at 10 Oxford Street, Upper Wynberg, Cape Town.
Summer day escapes at Palm House Boutique Hotel and Spa
Toast the festive season with two sun-filled offers tailor-made for day visitors
Image: Supplied
Cape Town’s hidden luxury hideaway — the new Palm House Boutique Hotel and Spa — has launched two sun-filled offers, tailor-made for day visitors: Picnics on the Lawn and Palm Pool Days.
Picnics on the Lawn are set on the lush grass in front of the 1920s manor house with laid picnic blankets and a wicker hamper full of summer delights, including a complimentary glass of Cap Classique. You can order a bottle of the hotel’s own rosé too. Picnics on the Lawn cost R495 a person and a children’s menu is available at R195 a child.
The basket comprises smoked cheese and wild mushroom quiche; artisan charcuterie and cheeseboard with konfyt, fynbos honey, summer fruit and sourdough baguette; Malay spiced chicken noodle bowl with tobacco onion and masala spiced yoghurt; roasted food garden vegetable sorghum salad with labneh and dukkah; triple chocolate brownies with fudge crumble and Limencello cheese cake.
The children’s menu includes chicken barbecue wings; sea salt potato crisps; cheese and tomato mini bagel; triple chocolate brownies with fudge crumble; summer fruit and a freshly pressed fruit juice.
Palm House’s Picnics on the Lawn are available daily from Noon until 5pm.
When the beaches are full and the home is sweltering hot, escape to Palm House’s delightful full-service pool for secluded escapism. Non-hotel residents are welcome to spend the day between 10am and 4pm. This is available daily and priced at R500 a person.
The Palm Pool Day offer includes a sun lounger and pool towel plus a R300 menu voucher. Graze on delicious mini bao buns, sandos, salads and vibrant sides such as loaded fries of bacon with smoked cheddar cream and jalapeño.
You can make the most of your visit to Palm House by booking a rejuvenating treatment at the Açaí Spa and Wellness Oasis. Located just steps away from the manor house, the spa offers a range of holistic treatments featuring Healing Earth and Knesko products.
Image: Supplied
