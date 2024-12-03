Emerging trends include ‘Bravecations’ and ‘heritage holidays’
Among the notable emerging travel trends the research highlights is “bravecations”, where travellers are more adventurous on holiday, trying activities they wouldn’t normally attempt at home. A total of 85% of SA travellers say they are braver on holiday, the highest among all markets surveyed. This trend is particularly strong among younger travellers, with 87% of 18-24 year-olds and 91% of 25-34 year-olds expressing a willingness to try new and exciting things. Popular activities include climbing high structures (56%), participating in high-octane activities like zip-lining, skydiving or theme park rides (54%), and trying unusual foods (45%).
Another rising trend is “heritage holidays”, where travellers explore their family’s heritage, history or ancestry. A total of 75% of South Africans have taken, or plan to take a heritage holiday, soon. This trend is more prevalent among younger generations, with 77% of 18-24 year-olds and 88% of 25-34 year-olds having taken a heritage holiday or plan to, compared to just 42% of those aged 65 and above. Key motivations include the desire to understand where their family comes from and what their life was like (64%) and to see where their ancestors lived (53%).
Image: 123rf.com
According to Marriott Bonvoy’s 2025 Ticket to Travel research, more than 60% of South Africans plan to take more holidays next year compared to 2024, with 18% maintaining their current travel frequency.
The study was conducted among 21,374 adults in 10 markets across Europe, Africa and the Middle East (EMEA) and more than 2,000 travellers in SA.
Surveyed South Africans are planning an average of 2.7 domestic holidays, two short-haul holidays (four-hour flight or less), and 1.8 long-haul holidays in 2025. Among those planning holidays, the top travel destinations are SA (27%), USA (11%), Mozambique (10%), France (10%), and Mauritius (10%).
A flying escape to icy Antarctica
Image: Unsplash
The importance of sustanibility and AI
Sustainability and the use of AI in travel planning are set to become even more significant in 2025. Eight in 10 travellers consider the environmental effects of their travel plans.
The use of AI in travel planning is also growing rapidly. Nearly half (48%) of SA travellers have used AI to help plan or research a holiday. This trend is led by younger travellers, with 57% of 18-24 year-olds and 63% of 25-34 year-olds using AI in the past year, indicating its mainstream adoption among younger South Africans.
Travel priorities for 2025
When it comes to choosing accommodation in 2025, the “brilliant basics” remain key priorities with cleanliness (97%), location (96%), and customer service (96%) being the most important factors.
Image: Supplied
SA travellers are family orientated, preferring to holiday with their family or partner’s family and children (46%), above just their partner or spouse (36%) and friends (12%). Only 5% prefer to travel alone. Additionally, “spending time with friends and family” (63%) is the priority for holidays, followed by “treating themselves”. Over half (52%) say it is important they return feeling healthier than when they left.
The area commercial director of Marriott International — Sub-Saharan Africa, Dorcas Dlamini Mbele, said: “We’re witnessing a profound shift towards valuing experiences over material possessions among SA travellers. Trends like bravecations and heritage holidays are at the forefront, reflecting a desire for meaningful and enriching journeys. The integration of AI in travel planning and a strong focus on sustainability further enhance this forward-thinking approach. It’s an exciting era for the travel industry, and we’re eager to support South Africans as they embark on new adventures and create lasting memories both locally and globally.”
