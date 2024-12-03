Duffels can be a pain if it’s hard to access the main compartment, but in the Chasm the wide top opening makes packing a breeze, with integrated mesh-zip pockets for keeping things separate. Expert tip? The Chasm’s own packing bag doubles as a handy shoe carrier too. Duffels can also be unwieldy, but here plenty of thought has been given to making it user-friendly, with oversized grab handles that can be clipped out of the way with sturdy studs if you need to fit the shoulder straps to turn it into a backpack.
Heading for the bush or a summery music festival? This bag would be my go-to for rugged style in one package. There’s a great range of colours on offer (I love the tranquil blues of “Pond”) and the 40l and 70l have just been released in two limited edition colours: Soft Sand and Deep Khaki.
Samsonite
If your adventures are urban, look rather to the Samsonite Upscape Spinner.
Samsonite is rather like the Mercedes Benz of luggage: elegant, stylish, packed with features and a pleasure to have along for the ride. Sure, you’ll pay a little more, but quality doesn’t come for free, right?
I fly a lot, and whenever possible I’ll stick to hand luggage only (SkyCheck if I have to) so I can scoot off the plane quickly. Samsonite’s 55cm Upscape Spinner is cabin-baggage approved and a dream for cruising through the airport. For starters, it’s feather-light, weighing just 2.6kg empty, and the four suspension wheels make rolling a dream.
Luxe luggage that’s got the look
Three top picks for luxury luggage that will make your journey a breeze while looking good on the trot
Image: 123rf.com
So you’ve got your summer travels plotted out? You've booked air tickets, sorted your hotel, fitted the swimsuit, and picked out a handful of evening threads? Nice. Now, what are you going to put them in?
Over 30 years of travel my wardrobe has filled with more suitcases and bags than I care to admit. There are hold-all hold-overs from my backpacking days, a gorgeous leather Jinger Jack weekend bag my wife gave me for my 40th, and a reliable hard-shell American Tourister that has seen me across three continents. It’s got enough space for a two-week journey, sturdy wheels for cobbled streets, and is strong enough to sit on when delays stretch across the hours.
But, and I admit I may have a problem here, I can never have too many bags. So with summer on the horizon I set out to seek the perfect bags for your summer escapes. Whether you’re heading into the bush for a long break, or jetting to the seaside for a sneaky weekend, here are three top picks for luxury luggage that will make your journey a breeze while looking good on the trot.
A flush of airlines flock to Cape Town for the summer
Thule
I’ve long been a fan of the Thule brand, from their whistle-free roof racks to the rooftop travel pods that are now an essential addition to my family’s road trips. Their luggage range stretches from simple daypacks to roller luggage, but in keeping with their outdoor ethos it’s the Thule Chasm duffel bags that are now my go-to for weekend camping expeditions and extended road-trips.
The Chasm range includes a carry-on spinner, but I love the versatile duffel bags that can be thrown over a shoulder, strapped on like a backpack and filled to the brim with everything I need for a week in the outdoors.
The Chasm range is made from 100% recycled fabric, and the water-resistant coating means it’s ideal for any time spent outdoors. The fabric is thick and heavy, so durability and the ability to take a little light abuse comes standard. I’ll think nothing of tossing it in the roof pod or on the ground. And while the lighter colours do pick up dirt quite easily, it’s easy enough to wipe down (waterproof, remember) if you want to keep it clean.
Image: Supplied
Duffels can be a pain if it’s hard to access the main compartment, but in the Chasm the wide top opening makes packing a breeze, with integrated mesh-zip pockets for keeping things separate. Expert tip? The Chasm’s own packing bag doubles as a handy shoe carrier too. Duffels can also be unwieldy, but here plenty of thought has been given to making it user-friendly, with oversized grab handles that can be clipped out of the way with sturdy studs if you need to fit the shoulder straps to turn it into a backpack.
Heading for the bush or a summery music festival? This bag would be my go-to for rugged style in one package. There’s a great range of colours on offer (I love the tranquil blues of “Pond”) and the 40l and 70l have just been released in two limited edition colours: Soft Sand and Deep Khaki.
Samsonite
If your adventures are urban, look rather to the Samsonite Upscape Spinner.
Samsonite is rather like the Mercedes Benz of luggage: elegant, stylish, packed with features and a pleasure to have along for the ride. Sure, you’ll pay a little more, but quality doesn’t come for free, right?
I fly a lot, and whenever possible I’ll stick to hand luggage only (SkyCheck if I have to) so I can scoot off the plane quickly. Samsonite’s 55cm Upscape Spinner is cabin-baggage approved and a dream for cruising through the airport. For starters, it’s feather-light, weighing just 2.6kg empty, and the four suspension wheels make rolling a dream.
Image: Supplied
It’s packed with clever design features too. I especially love the spacious laptop compartment that’s big enough for a 15-inch laptop and a 10-inch tablet, with easy access for whipping them out at security. A dual TSA-approved lock allows you to keep both the main and laptop compartment secured with a single combination, and the main compartment comes with a removable — and washable (clever!) — lining, plus integrated packing compartments.
It’s compact, so I usually use mine for a two-night jaunt, but with careful packing — and a handy expansion zip — you can squeeze a five-day stay out of it. Go easy on the shoes.
Sealand
If you need a cabin-approved wheelie suitcase that’s a little more rugged, the Sealand Recycled Cabin Wheelie is a winner. Starting with yacht sails, Sealand has long been famous for their innovation in upcycled materials, and — made from recycled CORDURA material — this cabin-approved wheelie continues that laudable tradition.
Image: Supplied
With sustainability street cred intact, the bag also delivers. A hard base provides some protection from the knocks of international travel, while the soft shell brings a little flexibility in packing. Three grab handles plus a retractable handle for wheeling mean it’s a cinch to pop in an overhead compartment. A pair of integrated rubber wheels mean you can still easily wheel this through the airport, but it’ll be almost as happy down a dusty pavement in Vilanculos en route to your beach lodge. Hopping a boat to the islands? The waterproof Aquaguard YKK zippers have got our back.
Happy travels!
You might also like....
Tourist favourites loved to death — where to now?
Rich history and opulent charm combine at Edinburgh’s 100 Princes Street
A quiet place