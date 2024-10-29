“Since 2020, the entire property has only been available for exclusive-use bookings. While AtholPlace Villa remains an option for exclusive use, the hotel now offers nine bedrooms for individual bookings. We hope to attract a broader market going forward, from international visitors en route to a safari or needing a stopover to corporate guests and those seeking a luxurious urban retreat,” explains Morukuru Family co-owner Ed Zeeman.
It’s great news for regular visitors to Johannesburg, especially corporate travellers needing a luxury bolthole on the doorstep of Sandton.
While there’s no shortage of larger hotels in and around Johannesburg’s business hub, AtholPlace Hotel & Villa offers a more charming choice in the city. From the greeting in the driveway to the welcome drink, the experience at AtholPlace feels less like a hotel and more like staying with well-connected friends with a polished sense of style.
But a hotel it certainly is, with a choice of room categories according to your preferences and pockets.
Urban elegance at AtholPlace Hotel & Villa
The venue boasts luxe suites and authentic hospitality for an idyllic city bolthole in Gauteng
Image: Supplied
What kind of traveller are you, when it comes to choosing a hotel? A luxury stay comes standard, of course, but for some of us the reassuring predictability of international marques is a must when on the road for business or pleasure. Whether it’s driven by loyalty or a love of knowing just what to expect after check-in, frequent travellers will often only ever book into a traditional branded property. And with some loyalty programmes — Radisson Rewards, for instance — you can even request your favourite room for repeat visits.
Others opt for individual character, preferring to trade a little predictability to embrace the personal charms of a smaller, bespoke address that offers all the luxury and service of a large hotel, with a little individual character woven in.
If that sounds like you, then you’ll love AtholPlace Hotel & Villa, which recently opened to the public after four years of operating as an exclusive-use property.
Urban chic arrives in the lowveld
Image: Supplied
Just a few steps from the main building, in a custom-built annex, you’ll find four Deluxe Rooms. Accommodating up to two adults each, all four are inter-leading, making it a good option for families and groups. All rooms look out onto the garden and pool terrace, but as the smallest option on the property, they’re also the best choice for travellers who will likely be out and about for most of the day.
If you expect to spend a little more time in the hotel, rather opt for one of the four beautiful Superior Suites, located on the first floor of the main building alongside a smaller King Room. With extravagant amounts of personal space — another upside to boutique hotels over high-rise branded options — and private balconies overlooking the lush garden and pool area, the suites offer a true haven to return to after a day out in the city. In step with the shift to a boutique offering over exclusive-use, AtholPlace has also enjoyed a refurb that brings a bright, contemporary aesthetic to the property.
Image: Supplied
That is especially evident in the suites, where bold headboards, new furniture and signature wallpapers bring a pop of fresh, contemporary colour to the space, while an abundance of organic tones and textures add warmth and richness. Thoughtful touches abound here too, from indulgent in-room amenities to an inclusive mini-bar stocked with goodies.
Downstairs, the refurb has likewise created a thoroughly modern space, with a range of public areas for relaxing, working and connecting. While the sun lounge may well be popular on warm evenings, my favourite corner was the reimagined bar and lounge, where a cool night had the fire crackling and the elegant bar space was the perfect place for pre-dinner drinks. There’s a well-stocked library here too, and deep couches for curling up with a book. The walls are hung with an impressive private art collection, which extends to sculptural works in the large gardens.
Image: Supplied
It’s another selling point for boutique stays, allowing you to kick off your shoes and feel grounded after a busy boardroom day. Here let your toes sink into the grass or pull up a lounger at the pool for a quick dip at day’s end. There’s a small fitness room here too, if you need to work up a sweat … or an appetite. A new addition to the property is an all-day dining menu with a focus on low-key comfort food.
While Sandton offers a world of wonderful restaurants for fine-dining adventures, at AtholPlace the menu caters for travellers who want a quiet night in, serving up generous plates of pasta, sandwiches and salads. Want to enjoy it in your room, or out at the pool? The ever-friendly staff can sort that for you too. And it’s that sense of personal service that will bring me back to AtholPlace Hotel & Villa, where luxe suites and authentic hospitality offer an idyllic urban refuge in Gauteng.
