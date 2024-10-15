A note in the itinerary for a two-day trip to Kruger’s Elephant Point said to “pack as light as possible”. Arriving at our meeting place for the journey, a group of us women laughed at the statement with the known and shared consensus that “a girl must have options”. Especially when the unpredictable weather dictated that we pack for more than just the 5am chill of a morning game drive.
Driving in the comfort of the newly upgraded third-generation Volkswagen Touareg, with its sleek design and enhanced technology, we arrived at Elephant Point to a threatening, nippy drizzle, missing out on a guided walk.
Bush walks, game drives, walking and cycling trails, golf and mobile spas are among the drawcard experiences on offer at Elephant point. The property’s pristine gravel roads on which the Touareg glided and people can walk, boasts non-dangerous game such as giraffes, wildebeest and kudu. There is also a concierge service that can arrange for local attractions such as God’s Window, Blyde River Canyon or activities at the nearby Hoedspruit Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre.
The luxurious and generous splendour of Elephant Point
With so many options around the Kruger National Park, Elephant Point is one for exclusive luxury and family escapes
Image: Francois van Zyl
A safari escape with soul
What’s appealing about the estate is its central location to Kruger National Park — at 6km from the Paul Kruger gate and 15km from the Babeni gate towards Hazeyview. All the lodges are facing onto the meandering, majestic Sabie river — 350ha of property with a 3km river frontage moving straight through Kruger National Park. The animals from the Kruger can traverse into the back of Elephant Point. The Sabie River is the most consistent flowing river in the Park with about 42 fish species.
The first lodge at Elephant Point was completed in 2014 and the expansion continues with lodges 60 and 61 nearing completion. Also in the works is a new hotel project — the biggest in the property — that should be completed in October 2025. Called Elephant Point River Suites, the hotel will have 64 suites all parallel to the river, with a restaurant, a spa facility and all the bells and whistles that come with a 5-star establishment.
For honeymooners, a honeymoon tree house is in construction and that project will be finished in May 2025. The property is family-orientated and welcomes children of all ages. The hotel project will introduce a junior rangers programme where children will be entertained.
Image: Francois van Zyl
The lodges vary from two-bedroom, four and five to 10-bedroom with the newly completed Xiviko lodge, which serves as an inclusive boutique hotel. They are well spaced out so one gets to enjoy an immersive wilderness retreat in a private and exclusive setting.
My group stayed at Lamula luxury lodge (Lodge 42/43), which is perfect for a group of eight people with four en-suite bedrooms. Its contemporary design of warm woody tones and stylish hanging lighting blends well with the untamed wilderness of its surrounding for a luxurious escape. The corner room I got was nestled in a cocoon of bush where you could sit outside and meditate to the stillness of it all. You may be joined by wondering monkeys, I was told. Lion sightings have also been reported near Lamula, but the lodges are securely fenced.
Image: Francois van Zyl
For a grander experience, dip into the heated pool from where you can enjoy the company of a variety of wildlife. On our first evening we were welcomed by a herd of elephants, a giraffe and a few antelope — providing a feeling of privilege that we can share in their space.
Lamula is a self-catering lodge that comes with a chic, fully-stocked kitchen. You can indulge in the services of a private chef as an alternative or head on over to the Boma and River Deck for a taste of Elephant Point’s culinary offerings.
Image: Francois van Zyl
For our first night we gathered at another glorious lodge, Nambu (lodge 33/34), where we were treated to a private dinner by chef Andries Ruthven, whose menu included a crocodile tail dish suited for the occasion.
The nippy weather called for a luxurious bath, which was an ideal way to end the night. Weather permitting, an exhilarating morning outside shower is available as an alternative.
Image: Supplied
Our morning game drive was very generous with sightings of three out of the big five: buffalo, plenty of elephants (there are about 27,000 elephants in the Kruger) and a pride of lionesses (which is a sighting that never gets old).
With the estate named after the mighty elephants that rule this part of the region, it was only natural to have intimate encounters with majestic animals with loads of personality. We even walked away having learnt a communication gesture that they respond to.
With so many options around the Kruger National Park, Elephant Point is one to consider for exclusive luxury and family escapes.
