Spread apart
A large central fireplace — chimney stretching to the heavens — divides the bar from the main restaurant, Mirage, where you’ll find an extensive à la carte menu of globally inspired plates. There are high-tops for solo travellers, larger tables for groups and cosy booths for romantic dinners, ticking all the boxes for a large hotel drawing a diverse crowd.
There are more than 130 rooms across five categories on site, making it one of the largest hotels in the region, but with the guest rooms spread well apart and separated into two wings it rarely feels as large as it is.
Most of the rooms are Superior and Standard, cleverly designed to be interleading for families and multigen groups, with slightly larger Premium rooms a better option for longer stays. Across the categories, there’s a bright contemporary feel to the aesthetic that will feel familiar to those who know the brand, but there are subtle local touches woven in. Look for the wallpapers filled with hoopoes and kingfishers in flight; all the work of local artist Kim Kay.
Urban chic arrives in the lowveld
The Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit offers a luxurious change of pace to corporate travellers, families and those uninterested in a full lodge experience
Image: Supplied
There’s no shortage of eco-escapes and under-canvas safari lodges tucked away within the bushveld surrounding the town of Hoedspruit, each promising an immersion in the wilderness. And with the Kruger National Park on the doorstep, it’s an ideal base for travellers heading to or from the park, or dropping in for the day.
But the arrival earlier this year of the global Radisson brand has opened the region to an entirely new niche: travellers who want all the easy access to the wilderness, but with the bells and whistles of a modern resort-style hotel.
The Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit opened in early 2024, and offers a welcome change of pace that will appeal to both corporate travellers — there’s a large conference facility on site — and travellers not interested in signing up for the full lodge experience.
Wellness in the wilderness
It would be easy for a large resort-style property under a global brand to feel anodyne and out of place, but enormous effort has gone into imbuing the property with a sense of subtle safari style, without resorting to bush-pastiche.
Stepping through the main entrance, visitors encounter the towering ceiling of wood and thatch delivering the lodge aesthetic many tourists would expect, but here it’s given a strong contemporary edge with oversized floor tiles, screed walls and signature lighting.
Wander from the lobby into the main bar and dining area and that sense of urban elegance continues. The bar is just glorious; a glamorous corner blending Art Deco curves and striking floor-to-ceiling wallpaper with a marble counter, pendant lights and an enviable whisky collection. Certainly, don’t miss a draught from the Zwakala brewery up the road in Magoebaskloof.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
There’s certainly no shortage of local design across the property, from the chandeliers made by local artisans — taking their cue from the broad leaves of forest tobacco — to décor pieces by Hoedspruit’s Kuku Interiors. Also look out for the intricate driftwood carvings by Tony Fredriksson of Open Sky Studio down in White River.
If it’s art you’re after, then you’ll want to book into one of the 10 Premium Suites that feature works by celebrated wildlife artist Warren Cary. Beyond admiring the art and subtle Scandi-chic design, you’ll spend most of your time on the private terrace, complete with plunge pool.
Image: Supplied
Uninterrupted serenity
If you can’t splurge on a private pool, you’ll be glad to know there are two on offer for guests. The smaller one frames the hotel’s second restaurant, Pegasus, with a menu of Portuguese cuisine offering a nod to Mozambique just across the border. It’s a casually elegant space for lunchtime dining al fresco, and is set aside for adults only, so you can be assured of peace and quiet.
But another niche that the Radisson Safari Hotel Hoedspruit taps into neatly is family travellers. While many safari lodges allow children, they’re rarely truly family-friendly, and chances are parents will stress about disturbing the serenity of the bush for other guests. That’s not the case here, with the spacious main swimming pool well geared for kids. It’s also just a few steps from The Wild Side kids club, where young travellers aged 5-12 can be entertained from 9am-6pm daily, while their parents head for the Amani Spa (opening in September) or chill out on a sun lounger gazing towards the distant mountains.
Image: Supplied
Those peaks are best explored on the famed Panorama Route, and I spent the next two days dipping into the varied delights of the area. A half-day drive on the Panorama delivers all the views you could ask for, while a morning cruise on the Blyde River Dam served up birds and wildlife aplenty.
The Moholoholo Wildlife Rehabilitation Centre is worth a stop to learn more about conservation efforts in the area, while balloon safaris, river rafting, and quad-bike adventures ensure you won’t be short of things to do. Of course, the Kruger National Park’s Orpen Gate is just 45 minutes away too. If you don’t fancy self-drive, the concierge desk can book you a tour, no trouble.
And that’s the beauty of a resort-style hotel like this: nothing is ever too much trouble. From booking tours to terrace G&Ts to room service at the end of the line, this contemporary take on a lowveld escape offers a very fine way to enjoy a little R&R.
