Travelling with your pooch? No problem either. The hotel is pet-friendly, and “we allow two small or medium pets, or one large pet, per room or owner,” explains GM Mitch Gemmell. “A welcome package is presented to each furry guest on arrival, and includes special pet amenities such as pet bedding, treats and a toy.”
Pets are also welcome in all public areas, as long as they don’t disturb other guests, and alongside the gardens, there’s also a dedicated doggie-area. Need to go out? You’re not allowed to leave your pet alone in the room, but the on-site concierge can easily arrange a pet sitter if needed.
We’d had a busy day out and about in Jozi, and I only made it back to Seven late. Too late for dinner, but the perfect opportunity to sink into the leather couches of the Poison Ivy Cognac, Champagne and Cigar Bar.
A Sandton city escape to seek out
With the level of service you’d expect from a high-end boutique hotel, Seven Villa Hotel & Spa is nothing short of an urban oasis
Image: Supplied
Is there a more unlovely way to start a weekend than tackling the highway out of OR Tambo International Airport? Whether you follow the circuitous back-routes that Waze promises you are the best way into town, or simply subject yourself to the angry snarl of traffic that is the R24 on a Friday evening, it’s enough to make you question your travel choices.
Which makes arriving somewhere like Seven Villa Hotel & Spa all the more enchanting. It may sound like a cliché, but as I rumbled across the bridge with a friendly wave and into the enclave, it was nothing short of an urban oasis.
With bags whisked away, I stepped into the lobby and it was straight down to business: “Which wine can I bring you, sir?” Arrival drinks should be made all but mandatory on Friday evenings, I thought, sinking into a leather couch with a glass of Agulhas red as the check-in formalities were taken care of.
Reimagined Cape Grace offers an elegant city escape
It’s the level of service you’d expect from a high-end boutique hotel, and yet Seven is no small operation. There are more than 60 rooms and suites across the property, along with a 100-pax conference centre, a spacious Spa by Camelot, cigar and cocktail lounge, and upscale Textures restaurant. In service and decor, it never feels like a sprawling operation where guests are churned through the mill.
That same sense of personality applies to the rooms and suites. Step indoors and the décor luxuriates in colour and texture. Moody palates and organic tones complement plush couches and beds swathed in fine linens. There’s no anodyne hotel décor here; rather, a healthy dollop of urban indulgence. It’s not for everyone, but will certainly appeal to those with a taste for a little understated opulence.
And though there are 61 rooms and suites across five categories — including five sought-after Jacuzzi Villas — they come scattered across a complex of freestanding buildings, with clever layout and angular architecture ensuring you’re more likely to be looking over the gardens than your neighbour’s balcony.
Image: Supplied
Ah, the gardens.
I’d arrived (finally) in the dark, but throwing open the curtains the next morning was a revelation. Just minutes from the richest square mile in Africa, home to office towers and skyscrapers, the soundtrack to the morning was running water beneath the weeping willows and the call of rose-ringed parakeets in the fever trees. Ok, I know they’re an invasive nuisance, but it beats the honk of taxis that accompanies a city break in other parts of the city.
Breakfast was reached down the proverbial garden path, meandering past ponds and garden benches. The lap pool beckoned for a pre-breakfast workout, but although supposedly heated it still boasted Wim Hof levels of chill on a winter’s morning. I found a better option upstairs later, with a well-equipped gym that is open 24/7.
It’s one of many little extras that caught my eye. Another is the complimentary shuttle to any destination within 5km of the hotel: which puts all of Sandton, including the Gautrain station, within reach, so no need to hire a car or wait on an Uber. Nice
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
It’s a contemporary space that steers comfortably clear of the clichéd gentleman’s club aesthetic, with sleek leather couches, art prints on the walls and outdoor seating framed by striking over-water sculptures by acclaimed artist Anton Smit. On a balmy Johannesburg evening it’s an idyll for gearing down from the day. You won’t go thirsty either, with a concise wine selection of leading Cape cellars, and an impressive selection of cocktails created tableside. But late in the evening, it’s the spirits menu that’ll draw your eye, with a fine collection of cognac, bourbon and single malt whiskies. Of course, the humidor comes well stocked with cigars from Cuba, Nicaragua, Honduras and the Dominican Republic.
Next time I’ll leave time to make it an aperitif before dinner at Textures, but this time around it was the perfect end to an urban escape, in the true sense of the word.
