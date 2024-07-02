How did you avoid safari cliché while ensuring the lodge offered a deep sense of place?
Acclaimed hospitality brand Anantara is making its second foray into Zambia, with the opening of the new-build Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp. Joining the Royal Livingstone by Anantara, perched on the banks of the Zambezi River within sight of the Victoria Falls, it marks a notable diversion into the world of luxury safaris for a brand more commonly associated with indulgent coastal and urban resorts.
Set to launch in early 2025, Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp is pitched in the Kafue National Park of western Zambia. At 22,500km², it is the largest reserve in Zambia and, dating back to 1920, the oldest in the country. As famous for its game-rich grasslands as for the Ramsar-recognised wetlands of the Busanga Plains, Kafue is one of Africa’s most remarkable wilderness areas.
Book ended by two islands — home to wellness facilities, a swimming pool, bar, lounge and a traditional African boma — the new Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp will host 12 spacious under-canvas suites, including a remarkable 600m² Presidential Villa.
Linger longer: Safari, Brazilian style
But the world of luxury safaris is a competitive space.
Alongside delivering a memorable wilderness experience, a sense of immersive design is key to stand out in a crowded market. To guide the creative direction of Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp the brand turned to acclaimed SA designer Meg Ralph, who sat down with Wanted Online to talk us through her creative process in curating the look and feel of the camp.
What was the starting point for the design of Anantara Kafue River Tented Camp?
To create a distinctive lodge that avoided safari stereotypes while capturing the essence of contemporary lodge design. Inspired by the resplendent Kafue River, the lodge’s design effortlessly echoes the river’s meandering curves through its minimalist forms, where traditional materials merge with structural steel, canvas, glass, and wood, within the suites and main lodge, the design draws heavily from the mid-century modern aesthetic, infused with textures and palettes reminiscent of the riverine landscape and local culture and design.
How did you avoid safari cliché while ensuring the lodge offered a deep sense of place?
When designing the lodge, we focused on blending the natural beauty of the surroundings with elements that provide a unique sense of place and character. We avoided the typical safari clichés by incorporating locally inspired materials and traditional craftsmanship, ensuring that the lodge reflects the authentic spirit of the area.
For instance, we used carved wooden panels, artisanal tiles and heavily textured wallpapers to create a warm, inviting atmosphere, while large windows and open spaces ensure guests remain connected to the breathtaking scenery outside.
Additionally, we infused elements of mid-century contemporary design to capture a modern aesthetic. The sleek, minimalist furniture pieces are enhanced by vibrant textiles, striking a balance of textures. This approach lends the lodge a timeless sophistication while maintaining a fresh and current feel. Every aspect, from the handcrafted fixtures to the carefully curated décor, was selected to narrate a story and deliver a memorable experience.
Tell us more about the narrative told through the design.
Our design concept centred on capturing the essence of the Kafue River and its surrounding landscape, while honouring the rich cultural heritage of the region. From the moment guests step into the lodge, they are immersed in a narrative that unfolds through the use of natural materials, earthy colour palettes, and artisanal craftsmanship. The hand-carved wooden panels and custom-made tiles are not merely decorative elements but storytellers, reflecting the intricate patterns and textures found in the local environment.
The suites and communal areas feature woven elements and bold patterns inspired by traditional Zambian crafts, seamlessly blending contemporary design with cultural authenticity. Each piece, from the hand-woven scatters and throws to the bespoke cabinets and lights, was carefully chosen to evoke a sense of place and connection to the land.
We collaborated with local (Zambian) and SA weavers, ceramicists and artisans to craft one-of-a-kind pieces that honour traditional Zambian crafts and culture. From hand-carved items, to woven elements, each piece is meticulously designed to embody these cultural aspects. The design, rich in texture, narrates a compelling story through hand-woven scatters, throws, cabinets, lights, and custom-made tiles reflecting the vibrant colour palette.
Are there specific visual cues that you used to enhance that décor narrative?
An earthy colour palette inspired by Zambia’s abundant resources like copper, emeralds, terracotta, and cobalt. Incorporating open layouts to optimise wildlife and scenery views, with large windows, sliding doors, and verandas for a seamless indoor-outdoor lifestyle. Design elements that honour traditional crafts and culture through handmade furniture and décor items that tell the region’s story.
Creating outdoor living spaces with expansive decks, plunge pools, and outdoor showers to deepen the connection with nature. Designing comfortable outdoor seating areas for observing wildlife and relaxation. These combined design elements offer guests an immersive experience, fostering a deep connection with the natural environment.
