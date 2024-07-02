With events scattered across the city, Lynette Machiri, Flight Centre customer experience leader, advises travellers to carefully consider their accommodation options. “Choose a location that allows for easy access to the venues you wish to attend, either via public transportation or by taking advantage of Paris’ extensive cycle lanes,” Machiri says. “Striking a balance between budget and convenience will be key. However, if you don’t mind a longer transit time to get to venues, staying further from the city centre will present more budget friendly options.”
How much for a bed?
With an influx of more than 15-million visitors expected, accommodation prices continue to be way above the norm — and fluctuate without warning. Some hotels in Paris were forecasted to increase their rates an average 9% during the Olympics, with some brands such as Hyatt Regency, Hilton, and Marriott predicted to skyrocket nearly 73%, according to the real estate database CoStar.
However, an article in French publication Le Monde suggested that hotel prices were no longer soaring, as an influx of Airbnb listings had led to an increase in overall accommodation supply, causing hotel prices to stabilise. The article noted that the average rate for one night in Greater Paris during the Olympics period had dropped from €759 (R14,989) in September to a reasonable €522 (R10,308) in early February. And according to insurance firm Réassurez-moi, the price of a one-night stay in the capital stood at €436 (R8,612) in April, indicating a further drop in hotel pricing due to excess supply.
Airbnb, initially seen as a more affordable alternative, is also facing challenges. Numerous stories have come up detailing instances of confirmed Airbnb bookings being cancelled as hosts seek to capitalise on higher demand. Furthermore, regulations surrounding houseboat stays (a popular — and romantic — self-catering option) and other alternative accommodation options are evolving. For example, the French government is reportedly set to impose sanctions and further taxation structures on Airbnb owners, adding another layer of complexity to the accommodation planning process.
An expert’s guide to navigating Paris Olympics
These last-minute pointers include essential information to help enjoy the bustling period stress free
As the world’s spotlight turns to Paris for the 2024 Summer Olympics from July 26 to August 11, SA travellers have a unique opportunity to witness the global spectacle first-hand. Whether travelling to experience the event or heading to Paris for other reasons, here’s how you can work around increased prices and accommodation. From potential Airbnb cancellations to evolving regulations, the Olympics presents unique travel challenges that require an expert eye.
Where to sleep
Paris officials have embraced a sustainable and eco-friendly approach, transforming iconic landmarks around the city into competition sites. Equestrian events will take place in the historic chateau of Versailles, while beach volleyball matches will unfold under the iconic Eiffel Tower. In a groundbreaking move, the Seine, which has been off-limits for bathing for more than a century due to pollution, will host diving and swimming events.
“The Paris Olympics have allowed us to accelerate the city’s transformation and respond to environmental challenges,” said the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo. “We have new tram lines, thanks to the Games, and all the trees and flower beds that go with that. The cycle paths have accelerated. We have 1,400km of cycle lanes now.”
Expert guidance: key tips for a successful Olympic adventure
To navigate these challenges, SA travellers should consider the following expert advice:
