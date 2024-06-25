Sometimes, less really is more. Even in the world of luxury travel, where hotels and lodges lean ever into eye-catching design, devilish detail and OTT offerings in a bid to grab our attention, and wallets.
Sure, who’s going to complain about starchitect-designed suites in dramatic locations, signature wine cellars stocked with the world’s finest or art galleries bursting with the best of African creativity? But at the other end of the spectrum, there’s something to be said for simplicity, and a sense of place without distraction.
And that’s where the burst of creativity in “star beds” comes to the fore, as safari lodges across Southern Africa offer guests the chance to step away from the cosseting comforts of a lodge environment and get back to basics. From sundowners a deux to starry nights where you’ll lie back and soak up the sweep of the Milky Way with a soundtrack of unfiltered wilderness, here is the Wanted pick of the best star beds in Southern Africa.
Starry, starry night: The best star beds in Southern Africa
Safari lodges offer guests the chance to step away from the comforts of a lodge and get back to basics of a star bed experience, here is our pick of the best
Image: Supplied
St Helena: The emperor and the enslaved
Natural Selection SkyBeds, Botswana
From the landscapes to the wildlife there are many good reasons to visit Botswana’s Khwai Private Reserve, but surely one of the best is the chance to sleep in one of the remarkable SkyBeds. Standing tall above mopane woodland and a waterhole popular with lions and elephants, the three-storey SkyBeds ascend past private bathrooms, complete with a hot water shower, to the top floor featuring a four-poster bed swathed in mosquito netting. Look no further for romance in the great outdoors.
Image: Supplied
Ngala Treehouse, SA
Pitched 5km from Ngala Tented Camp in the Lowveld, this glorious treetop offering from andBeyond ticks all the right boxes. Start with sundowners on the top-floor deck and segue into a picnic dinner beneath the stars. Ready to turn in? The third level features an all-weather bedroom with king-size bed to ensure a good night’s sleep. The location in the 14,700ha Ngala Private Game Reserve ensures there’ll be no shortage of wildlife around either.
Image: Supplied
Singita Pamushana, Zimbabwe
For many guests, the isolation and remoteness of dedicated sleep-out decks is a turn-off. Enter Singita Pamushana in southern Zimbabwe, where each of the eight suites at the lodge boasts a dedicated sleep-out option on your private deck, allowing you to crawl in and enjoy a night — or perhaps just a few hours — beneath the heavens. Starry reflections in the waters of Malilangwe Dam come standard.
Image: Supplied
Phinda Private Game Reserve, SA
If you’re of an adventurous bent you’ll love the sleep-out experience at Phinda in KwaZulu-Natal. This is a simpler take on the star-bed concept, with a pop-up campsite — on terra firma — appearing at the end of your afternoon game drive. Expect free-standing beds draped in mozzie nets, a crackling campfire, and a crew of friendly staff to take care of dinner and drinks. And despite the sounds of the night, you’re sure to get a good night’s sleep: an armed ranger keeps a close eye on the campsite until dawn.
Image: Supplied
Tswalu Naledi, SA
Tswalu knows how to do luxury in the great outdoors, whether you’re in the Loapi villas or dining at Klein JAN. And that extends to the Naledi star bed experience. Meaning “star” in the local Tswana language, this pared-back sleep-out deck in the Korannaberg mountains is ideal for couples, but can also accommodate families. The facilities are simple — there is an open-air shower, basin and toilet on a separate deck — but the experience is unforgettable.
Image: Supplied
Little Kulala, Namibia
The 2020 refurb of Little Kulala transformed the sleep-out experience here in the Namib Desert. Today each of the lodge’s 11 luxury suites offer a poolside daybed that seamlessly transforms into a plush sleep-out beneath the stars. The nearby NamibRand Reserve is a certified International Dark Sky Reserve, so prepare to be impressed by the heavenly bodies.
Image: Supplied
Wilderness Linkwasha, Zimbabwe
Hwange National Park is the oldest, largest and most popular national park Zimbabwe has to offer, dishing up a memorable big five safari experience. The sleep-out decks at Wilderness Linkwasha channel the same low-key charm as the main lodge into a memorable night out overlooking a waterhole popular with pachyderms and other locals. Creature comforts and plenty of wild creatures ... what more could you ask for?
Image: Supplied
Kagga Kamma Sky Suite, SA
With no dangerous animals — bar shy Cape leopards — the starbeds at Kagga Kamma Nature Reserve in the Western Cape’s Cederberg Mountains are ideal for nervous “campers”. There’s a pair of suites on offer, but in winter you’ll want the Sky Suite that comes with a wood-fired hot tub. In summer opt for the Star Suite with its natural rock pool. At both, you’ll arrive by quad-bike and enjoy an evening of perfect privacy soaking up the sunset and starry nights.
Image: Supplied
Samara Star Bed, SA
On the enigmatic plains of Camdeboo in the Eastern Cape, Samara Private Nature Reserve offers an unforgettable game experience in a reserve that has reintroduced elephants, lions and cheetahs to the region. They shouldn’t bother you at your raised sleep-out above the dry watercourse of the Milk River. It’s a simple offering with limited facilities, but it gets it right where it counts: a beautiful four-poster set out beneath a sweep of crystal-clear stars.
Image: David Smith
