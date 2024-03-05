And from April 2024, guests will have the chance to get hands-on in helping to conserve a species that is teetering on the brink.
The Rhino Conservation Experience at Marataba, at additional cost, allows guests to join the park’s veterinary team in their routine rhino population monitoring, as skilled vets dart selected rhinos to check on their health. Marataba is home to populations of both white and black rhino, creating a crucial haven for this endangered species.
The experience, available in the cool winter months from April to September, offers a hands-on interaction, lasting anywhere from 30 minutes to two hours. Once the veterinary team has located and sedated a rhino, guests are able to actively work alongside the team, helping with the fitment or servicing of tracking collars, ear-notching, collecting blood and tissue samples, and microchipping of horns. It is important to note, though, that this experience does not include dehorning, as similar offerings at other parks often do.
“We are committed to wildlife conservation,” says More. “Through initiatives like the Rhino Conservation Experience, we aim to inspire our guests to become active participants in the protection of our natural heritage.”
MORE unveils Marataba Residence
The new lodge revels in wide-open plains and a unique riverfront setting
Image: Supplied / MORE Family Collection
You never forget your first Waterberg sunset.
Mine was spent on a camp chair beneath a stand of thorn trees, sharing a bottle of wine with an old friend. The campfire crackled as elephants sidled up to the waterhole just beyond the fence line, as the sandstone massif segued through a palette of orange and pastel hues. By the time we needed a top-up, the mountains were bathed in moonlight.
That was in the wilderness of Marataba, where wide plains run up to dramatic mountains. It’s a place of quiet rivers that invite a swim on hot afternoons, and lush valleys that draw large herds of elephant. It’s a special place this, home to a diversity of wildlife — yes, all of the big five are here — in a landscape that has been protected only since 2000. That is when the Marataba Contractual National Park was proclaimed; a 23 000ha privately managed reserve within the malaria-free Marakele National Park.
And it’s here that the MORE Family Collection has unveiled the latest addition to its portfolio; the Marataba Residence. Along with hotels and lodges across SA and Zimbabwe, in Marataba MORE also operates the under-canvas Marataba Safari Lodge and Mountain Lodge, set in a gloriously secluded mountain valley. But the new Marataba Residence revels in wide-open plains and a unique riverfront setting.
Beyond the big five: African art takes centre stage at luxury safaris
The residence also joins a handful of MORE’s other exclusive-use properties across SA, catering to a growing demand for privacy and seclusion among families and small groups travelling together. When holiday time is precious, why spend it with strangers? “Families need time together to reconnect and there’s nowhere better than in nature to pause and feel replenished,” says CEO and custodian, Robert More. “It’s a memorable African adventure experience where guests can set their own pace.”
Set on the banks of the Matlabas River, where hippos will grunt and chortle through the night and elephant herds often come to drink, the Marataba Residence offers four stand-alone under-canvas suites tucked into the riverine bushveld. Indoors the aesthetic is bright and airy, a contemporary fusion of organic tones and textures coupled with splashes of colour awash in natural light. The en suite is a mastercall in immersion, with a free-standing bath bathed in light and offering wide wilderness views.
Image: Supplied / MORE Family Collection
While the suites ensure perfect privacy, the main lodge is a space for reconnection. Kick back in the lounge over a glass of wine — your stay here is all-inclusive — or escape the heat with a wallow in the riverfront infinity pool. Come evening, the fire deck serves up remarkable view over the river and distant mountains. Kids in tow? The dedicated guiding team rustle up everything from treasure hunts to stargazing to keep young travellers entertained, over and above the daily game drives into the reserve.
“We are excited for this new addition to our MORE Family Collection Residences,” says More. “Marataba is an incredibly beautiful area with its iconic mountain range, the serenity of the Matlabas River, and a diversity of wildlife that includes a healthy rhino population.”
Image: Francois Fourie
