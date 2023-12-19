How would you define ‘luxury’ within the safari space? It is surely more than the thread count of the linen on the beds…
Singita: Three decades, and a 100-year purpose
Image: Ross Couper
Singita may be at the sharp-edge of luxury African safaris, but it’s a brand (almost) as old as the hills of the Lowveld. It all began with a piece of land that had been in the Bailes family since 1925; acres would later evolve into the Sabi Sand Reserve, an icon of Big Five safaris in southern Africa.
In 1993 the Bailes family saw the potential of nature-led tourism, and opened the doors to their first lodge: Singita Ebony. Three decades on, the brand has grown from a single lodge to 16 properties in four African countries employing hundreds of staff, and is today a joint custodian of more than a million acres of African wilderness.
Wanted Online quizzed Singita CEO Jo Bailes on what fuels that growth, and what today’s luxury traveller is looking for in a safari.
What has been the driver of Singita’s incredible expansion over the last three decades?
Our 100-year purpose is to protect and preserve large areas of African wilderness for future generations. We can only grow if there is a conservation imperative and if it is as good, or better than anything we currently have in the Singita collection. We aim to grow our footprint by 2030, triple if we can, to protect more areas of African wilderness.
Has the ‘mission’ of Singita changed over the past three decades?
No, that 100-year purpose is still our mission and North Star. This includes sustainable operations; community partnerships and working alongside our conservation partners in the regions in which we operate. With the new leadership at the helm of Singita, we are more committed than ever to have more impact. We are also acutely aware of the threat of climate change and have added this as another pillar in our conservation ethos, along with sustainability, biodiversity and community partnerships.
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
Image: Supplied
How do you plan to tackle climate change through conservation and nature-led tourism?
Climate change requires immediate action, and we all have our part to play. We believe that our role in this journey is protecting and preserving large wilderness areas, and the number one focus area is saving biodiversity. Africa’s population is set to almost double by 2050, which is increasing pressure on wildlife areas, causing even more human-wildlife conflict. So, it’s compounding: growing populations and climate change spell disaster for these wild ecosystems if we don’t do something.
The next 10 years are a defining moment in our lifetimes for restoration and recovery. Scientists estimate that 1-million species are on the brink of extinction. We’ve identified 2030 as a critical stage in the journey, and we believe we can contribute to the UN’s global vision of a ‘nature positive, carbon neutral world’ by 2030.
Image: Supplied
How has the safari traveller evolved since Singita began?
The modern safari traveller is seeking adventure, but they are also looking for purposeful travel, where they can learn about other cultures, and connect with nature and people.
People are travelling far more consciously; considering the number of destinations and kind of properties they visit. They question if there is a philanthropic or conservation component, or an opportunity to give back, and are far more interested in authentic sustainability credentials
People are turning to nature for healing, so we work to include simplicity, sophistication, and wellness in every moment of the guest experience. We believe in quality over quantity; amplifying what matters most. Less opulence and more honesty.
Image: Supplied
How would you define ‘luxury’ within the safari space? It is surely more than the thread count of the linen on the beds…
We believe in the luxury time and space and wholeness. Access to large, pristine wilderness areas where guest numbers are low. Luxury has become synonymous with privacy, personalisation and the space to create meaningful experiences that foster connection. We want to create authentic connections with warm African hospitality, design and food.
In a crowded market, how does Singita set itself apart in offering a luxury safari experience?
We understand the significance of creating an authentic brand that is rooted in family values. We intend to always remain a family-run business to continue this legacy, beyond just 30 years. At Singita, I think the main difference is that we are purpose-driven before profit. We are also relentless in our pursuit of excellence, and constantly reinvest in our product. Singita Ebony and Boulders both had renovations in 2023, and Singita Mara River Camp reopened in June after a design refocus. We are always looking to creativity as a source of innovation. At Singita we are rarely satisfied with where we are; there is always more that we can do. We are forever pushing the boundaries of guest delight in terms of food and wine, design, technology or guiding.
Image: Ross Couper
What trends do you see coming in the world of luxury safari?
Guests value time and connection with nature: spiritual and physical healing, simplicity and wellness. Guests will want to learn more about local cultures; improve their knowledge and introduce their children to diverse cultures, skills and foods. We also see a growth in solo travel, and a Singita safari is a safe and warmly inviting experience for any solo traveller.
What does the future hold for the expansion of Singita?
We continue to look into areas on the African continent where we believe we can make a sound impact in conservation. Growth at Singita is purposeful and considered. There is an urgent need to work hard to restore and regenerate and protect more of Africa’s wilderness areas so that they can flourish for years to come. We want to grow and expand the conservation footprint to have a greater impact and double down on our 100-year purpose. We want to pioneer the guest experience and change people’s perspective of conservation, and what it means in Africa, and continue to support the successful, critical work of our partner funds and trusts.
Image: Ross Couper
