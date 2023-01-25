Villa Tasca, Sicily.
If you’re an avid fan of The White Lotus, then you’ll know that few shows in the past couple of years have kept audiences on their toes as much as this one. The show, which walked away with two Golden Globe awards earlier in January, won audiences over with its mystifying characters, quirky but engaging storyline and its paradisal locations. 

In the second season, much of the plot was filmed in the picturesque Sicily, Italy. You'll remember that when Daphne and Harper left the hotel to go on their little trip, they stayed in a breathtaking palazzo. That place, Villa Tasca, is now available to book on Airbnb for just over R100 000 a night.

Located in Palermo, Villa Tasca boasts a double staircase guiding guests up to its main floor. The living and dining rooms feature grandeur, high ceilings, tall windows and Italian art and design around every corner, including landscape paintings filling the walls and area rugs overlaying the polished stone floors. Details such as gold-edged portraits, carved wooden wardrobes and marble bathroom tiles make a statement in each suite.

Here’s a look inside: 

