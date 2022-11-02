The château is the former home of the famous Moët family, who bought the property in 1801 and invited only their most distinguished guests to stay — a tradition that has continued under the stewardship of Louis Vuitton Moët Hennessy.
It has recently been refurbished by interior designer Yves de Marseille and landscape architect Peter Wirtz. Situated at the top of a hill and accessed along a winding driveway past manicured lawns and majestic trees, the château takes your breath away. Equally spectacular is the view from the terraces and the balcony of the vendangeoir, a building that houses an elegant dining area, tasting room, and bar where the fabulous voice of South African singer Natalie Nova entertained us.
A stay at the Château de Saran
It is rare that one gets the opportunity to stay at the Château de Saran, and we were very privileged to do so
Inside the château the décor is ornate and sophisticated, with perfectly polished silverware and original artworks. And the same is true of the rooms themselves, with each suite themed. Yet, despite the opulence, the château has an air of tranquillity about it, whether you’re sitting in the drawing room or just taking in the view.
It’s easy to understand why it has been a subject of wonderment for those in the town for so long.
