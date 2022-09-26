From the unmatched beauty of Cape Town to the award-winning sips produced by the wealth of estates in the wine lands, there's no shortage of things to do and see while exploring the Western Cape.

To encourage you to experience the very best this incredible province has to offer, Mastercard has teamed up with Vinpro, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway and City Sightseeing to offer its cardholders exclusive travel specials. (These deals are part of the brand's continued efforts to help industries, like the tourism and travel sector, that were hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic recover.)

So, if you are planning a trip to the Western Cape, be sure to include these activities in your itinerary:

Table Mountain Aerial Cableway ride

Enjoy a bird’s-eye view of Cape Town with a five-minute ride to the top of Table Mountain via the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.

One of the city's most popular tourist attractions, the cableway has just received a much-needed facelift courtesy of Mastercard, and now features newly designed creative that was strategically selected to blend in with the different flora and fauna indigenous to the area.