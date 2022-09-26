From the unmatched beauty of Cape Town to the award-winning sips produced by the wealth of estates in the wine lands, there's no shortage of things to do and see while exploring the Western Cape.
To encourage you to experience the very best this incredible province has to offer, Mastercard has teamed up with Vinpro, Table Mountain Aerial Cableway and City Sightseeing to offer its cardholders exclusive travel specials. (These deals are part of the brand's continued efforts to help industries, like the tourism and travel sector, that were hard hit by the Covid-19 pandemic recover.)
So, if you are planning a trip to the Western Cape, be sure to include these activities in your itinerary:
Table Mountain Aerial Cableway ride
Enjoy a bird’s-eye view of Cape Town with a five-minute ride to the top of Table Mountain via the Table Mountain Aerial Cableway.
One of the city's most popular tourist attractions, the cableway has just received a much-needed facelift courtesy of Mastercard, and now features newly designed creative that was strategically selected to blend in with the different flora and fauna indigenous to the area.
Through Mastercard’s sponsorship, cardholders booking a Table Mountain Aerial Cableway ride online via Webtickets will receive a 5% discount on standard full-price adult and children's' return tickets, and a 10% discount on all Fast-Track passes. To enjoy these discounts, you'll need to use your Masterpass to scan a QR code once you reach the checkout page.
This special offer is valid until the end of July 2025.
City Sightseeing's open-top red bus tours
City Sightseeing's open-top red tour bus is by far the easiest and most convenient way to discover the wonderful sights of Cape Town. There's a fleet of red buses, which operates seven-days a week, 365 days of the year, regardless of the weather.
With over 30 stops at regular intervals, and more than 50 attractions spread to explore, you can hop off the red bus whenever the mood takes you — and then hop on the next bus to continue your trip.
You can choose whether you want to just tour Cape Town's historic city centre or venture further out to the Constantia wine lands or the Kirstenbosch Botanical Gardens — or do both. Some red bus tickets even allow you to spread your journey of discovery over two or three consecutive days.
If you're a Mastercard cardholder, you'll enjoy a 10% discount on City Explorer and Mega City Passes for City Sightseeing's open-top red tour bus, giving you more freedom to extend your sightseeing tour to even more attractions. This special offer is valid until December 31 2023.
Constantia, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch wine routes
Sampling a selection of the internationally renowned wines produced in the Western Cape is a must for any vino enthusiast — that's why Mastercard has partnered with Vinpro to offer specials to its cardholders.
If you're one of them, you can enjoy Priceless offers from the estates and attractions located along the Constantia, Franschhoek and Stellenbosch wine routes from now until the end of the year.
In addition, you'll get up to R100 off a wine tasting at a participating estate when purchasing wine from it for R500 or more using your Mastercard. This offer is valid from October 15 2022 to January 15 2022.
This article was paid for by Mastercard.