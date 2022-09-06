Thailand
Visa-free holiday destinations
Here are five countries you can travel to where you’ll be welcomed with a stamp and a smile
Image: Unsplash
It doesn’t take much of an internet trawl to realise that the world has gone mad for travel again. Whether it’s a pent-up urge to hit the road or a surfeit of travel savings that need spending, airports worldwide are jammed with travellers.
But for South Africans stepping up to passport control with a ‘green mamba’ in hand, means one thing: visas. And with the boom in travel, the waiting periods for visa appointments have got out of hand.
For a Schengen visa to visit Europe you could be waiting more than two months for an appointment. It’s about the same for the UK, but they all pale in comparison to the four months it’ll take you to get a US visa right now. The solution for those seeking to head abroad? Seek out those countries where you’ll be welcomed with a stamp and a smile.
Entrepreneur Bheki Dube connects curious travellers
Thailand
After a long period of complicated visa regulations, ranging from the Phuket Sandbox to multi-day testing regimes, Thailand has dropped all Covid-related entry requirements. And, the ‘Land of Smiles’ offers South Africans a 30-day entry visa on arrival, for free.
Bangkok is bristling with new hotels, with the latest addition being The Standard, which has opened atop the striking Mahanakhon tower. The 155-room property brings a bold and colourful aesthetic to the capital, and the Sky Beach up top claims the crown as the highest alfresco rooftop bar in Bangkok. Then, before you head south to the islands, hop aboard the glorious new river cruiser Loy Pela Song. It’s an intimate boat of just four air-conditioned staterooms, making it ideal for a group of friends to take over, and explores itineraries on the Chao Phraya River that winds through the capital. The standout is the trip north to the ancient Thai capital of Ayutthaya.
Image: Unsplash
Reunion
Looking for a taste of France, without the visa hassle and long-haul flight? The answer lies 2,800 kilometres east of Johannesburg, on the island of Reunion. This ‘Overseas Department’ of France offers a taste of the continent in the balmy weather of the tropics.
South Africans can stay for 90 days without a visa, which is more than enough time to explore this impressive volcanic island. The highlight is a visit to the lava fields of the 2,631-metre Piton de la Fournaise, an active volcano that blows its top every few years. Not far off, the extinct caldera of Rempart de Bellecombe offers wonderful outdoor adventures, while beach towns like Boucan Canot and Saint Leu dish up turquoise seas and white coral beaches. And yes, the local boulangeries do a fine line in pain au chocolat.
Image: Unsplash
Ireland
Remarkably, there is still a corner of Western Europe that South Africans can visit visa-free, so let’s raise a glass of Guinness to the Irish. You can enter on holiday for up to three months, and there’s plenty to fill your days. But, you’ll be spending Euros, so plan carefully. Once you’ve discovered the charms of Dublin, hire a car and head west to drive the Wild Atlantic Way.
It delivers Irish charm and jaw-dropping views from end-to-end, dishing up the best of the country in under a week. Beyond Galway take a detour to the National Famine Museum, which has had an R80m revamp in telling the story of the emigration that shaped the country. Remember though: you’ll need a valid UK visa to cross the border into Northern Ireland.
Image: Unsplash
Singapore
Hong Kong is closed to just about everyone, and you can’t bear to wait months for a US visa, so what’s a traveller to do for a taste of bright lights and big cities?
Swap the canyons of Manhattan for the ‘Lion City’. On arrival at Changi Airport — served by direct flights from SA — a 30-day entry stamp gets you in to explore all that Singapore has to offer. The ‘hawker centres’ dish up some of the best food the city has to offer, but also don’t miss historic Joo Chiat, Singapore’s largest architecture conservation district with more than 1,200 buildings under protection.
And, this December, the Avatar Experience brings the world of Pandora and the Na’vi to the 10,000-square-metre Cloud Forest of Gardens by the Bay.
Image: Unsplash
Georgia
On the other side of Europe Georgia has long welcomed South African travellers, who may stay in the country for up to a year visa-free. If you’ve ever fancied yourself as a digital nomad then it’s an ideal choice, with a relatively low cost of living on the rand, and diverse countryside to discover.
Georgia is considered the cradle of modern winemaking, a tradition here dating back more than 8,000 years, and best explored in the wine region of Kakheti. In the west of the country the Gelati Monastery dates back to 1106, a Unesco World Heritage Site hailed as “a masterpiece of the Golden Age of medieval Georgia”. Prefer a little adventure? Look to the High Caucuses for superb hiking and biking, or the well-priced ski slopes of Gudauri.
Image: Unsplash
