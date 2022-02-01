The Japanese may ease away their stress with a little forest bathing, or shinrin-yoku, but here at the tail-end of an SA summer it’s the ocean that offers the best balm for any new year anxiety.

While the restorative benefits of wild swimming have been endlessly recounted during the pandemic, the health-boosting properties of the ocean are hardly breaking news. For centuries the benefits of thalassotherapy have been well documented, from the use of seawater for curing “diseases of the glands” in the 1700s, to the Victorians’ enduring love of saltwater sojourns. Whether it’s for health, wellness or simply a good tan, SA is blessed with coastal escapes that offer a healthy dose of vitamin sea.

The icy waters of the West Coast certainly take cold-water swimming to its logical extreme, and after a few minutes in the bracing Atlantic waters off Paternoster you’ll be glad of retreating to a luxury suite at the Strandloper Ocean Boutique Hotel.