Over the past few years, luxury has become less about ownership and more about the experience. The high-end consumer wants more than just luxury goods and, at this time of the year, is searching for gifts with resonance. There is a growing need for brands and businesses to cater to more sophisticated expectations in terms of authenticity, sustainability, and personalisation. Most importantly, it’s about once-in-a-lifetime, transformative experiences that make a lasting impression — ones that leave people changed.

According to the latest Bain & Company Luxury Study, released in November, the market for luxury experiences such as travel, dining, and entertainment has grown at a much faster pace than that for luxury goods. Experienced-based goods are expected to rebound quicker, while the recovery of the luxury experiences market, which has lagged due to Covid-19 restrictions, is dependent on the normalisation of tourism. What started out as a fad has now become a business strategy that luxury brands have had to adopt in order to stay abreast of changing consumer demands.

The experience economy, a term first used in the Harvard Business Review in 1998, speaks to the shift to creating immersive consumer experiences. Dior, which opened its Dior Café in 2019 in the Miami Design District, just one street from the Fendi Caffe, has since offered pop-ups in restaurants in Seoul and Singapore for exclusive dining experiences, presenting a menu and cuisine reflective of the maison and its Cruise 2022 collection, designed by Maria Grazia Chiuri. At $25 for an iced coffee, guests enjoy the proximity to a brand that has extended the red-carpet treatment beyond its retail offering.